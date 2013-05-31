DEPRECATED

⚠️ This module has been deprecated.

Instead of upgrading this old Google Spreadsheets module to support the Google Sheets v4 API, I've chosen to deprecate it, and provide a guide on how to use the googleapis module directly. The googleapis module, along with the Sheets v4 API provides:

Faster responses

More features

Uses JSON instead of XML

async / await support

Please see this new repository for more information

Edit Google Spreadsheet

A simple API for reading and writing Google Spreadsheets in Node.js

This module aims to be a complete wrapper around the Google Sheets API version 3.0. If anything is missing, create an issue, or even better, a pull request.

⚠️ Google has finally deprecated ClientLogin, which means you can no longer authenticate with your email and password. See https://github.com/jpillora/node-edit-google-spreadsheet/issues/72 for updates.

Install

npm install edit-google-spreadsheet

Basic Usage

Load a spreadsheet:

var Spreadsheet = require ( "edit-google-spreadsheet" ); Spreadsheet.load( { debug : true , spreadsheetName : "edit-spreadsheet-example" , worksheetName : "Sheet1" , oauth : { email : "my-name@google.email.com" , keyFile : "my-private-key.pem" }, oauth2 : { client_id : "generated-id.apps.googleusercontent.com" , client_secret : "generated-secret" , refresh_token : "token generated with get_oauth2_permission.js" }, accessToken : { type : "Bearer" , token : "my-generated-token" }, accessToken : function ( callback ) { callback( null , token); } }, function sheetReady ( err, spreadsheet ) { } );

Note: Using the options spreadsheetName and worksheetName will cause lookups for spreadsheetId and worksheetId . Use spreadsheetId and worksheetId for improved performance.

Update sheet:

function sheetReady ( err, spreadsheet ) { if (err) throw err; spreadsheet.add({ 3 : { 5 : "hello!" } }); spreadsheet.send( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "Updated Cell at row 3, column 5 to 'hello!'" ); }); }

Read sheet:

function sheetReady ( err, spreadsheet ) { if (err) throw err; spreadsheet.receive( function ( err, rows, info ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "Found rows:" , rows); }); }

async / await Usage

All functions which have a callback return a Promise tied to that callback and can therefore be used with async / await .

const Spreadsheet = require ( "../" ); ( async function example ( ) { let spreadsheet = await Spreadsheet.load({ debug : true , oauth2 : ..., spreadsheetName : "node-spreadsheet-example" , worksheetName : "Sheet1" }); let [rows, info] = await spreadsheet.receive({ getValues : false }); console .log( "Found rows:" , rows); console .log( "With info:" , info); })().catch;

Metadata

Get metadata

function sheetReady ( err, spreadsheet ) { if (err) throw err; spreadsheet.metadata( function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(metadata); }); }

Set metadata

function sheetReady ( err, spreadsheet ) { if (err) throw err; spreadsheet.metadata({ title : 'Sheet2' rowCount : 100 , colCount : 20 }, function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(metadata); }); }

WARNING: all cells outside the range of the new size will be silently deleted

More add Examples

Batch edit:

spreadsheet.add([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]]);

Batch edit starting from row 5:

spreadsheet.add({ 5 : [[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]] });

Batch edit starting from row 5, column 7:

spreadsheet.add({ 5 : { 7 : [[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]] } });

Formula building with named cell references:

spreadsheet.add({ 3 : { 4 : { name : "a" , val : 42 }, 5 : { name : "b" , val : 21 }, 6 : "={{ a }}+{{ b }}" } });

Note: cell a and b are looked up on send()

API

Spreadsheet.load( options, callback( err, spreadsheet ) )

See Options below

spreadsheet. add( obj | array )

Add cells to the batch. See examples.

spreadsheet. send( [options,] callback( err ) )

Sends off the batch of add() ed cells. Clears all cells once complete.

options.autoSize When required, increase the worksheet size (rows and columns) in order to fit the batch - NOTE: When enabled, this will trigger an extra request on every send() (default false ).

spreadsheet. receive( [options,] callback( err , rows , info ) )

Recieves the entire spreadsheet. The rows object is an object in the same format as the cells you add() , so add(rows) will be valid. The info object looks like:

{ spreadsheetId : 'ttFmrFPIipJimDQYSFyhwTg' , worksheetId : 'od6' , worksheetTitle : 'Sheet1' , worksheetUpdated : '2013-05-31T11:38:11.116Z' , authors : [ { name : 'jpillora' , email : 'dev@jpillora.com' } ], totalCells : 1 , totalRows : 1 , lastRow : 3 }

options.getValues Always get the values (results) of forumla cells.

spreadsheet. metadata( [data, ] callback )

Get and set metadata

Note: when setting new metadata, if rowCount and/or colCount is left out, an extra request will be made to retrieve the missing data.

spreadsheet. raw

The raw data recieved from Google when enumerating the spreedsheet and worksheet lists, which are triggered when searching for IDs. In order to see this array of all spreadsheets ( raw.spreadsheets ) the spreadsheetName option must be used. Similarly for worksheets ( raw.worksheets ), the worksheetName options must be used.

Options

callback

Function returning the authenticated Spreadsheet instance.

debug

If true , will display colourful console logs outputing current actions.

username password

Google account - Be careful about committing these to public repos.

oauth

OAuth configuration object. See google-oauth-jwt. By default oauth.scopes is set to ['https://spreadsheets.google.com/feeds'] ( https if useHTTPS )

accessToken

Reuse a generated access token of the given type . If you set accessToken to an object, reauthentications will not work. Instead use a function accessToken(callback(err, token)) { ... } function, to allow token generation when required.

spreadsheetName spreadsheetId

The spreadsheet you wish to edit. Either the Name or Id is required.

worksheetName worksheetId

The worksheet you wish to edit. Either the Name or Id is required.

useHTTPS

Whether to use https when connecting to Google (default: true )

useCellTextValues

Return text values for cells or return values as typed. (default: true )

Todo

Create New Spreadsheets

Read specific range of cells

Option to cache auth token in file

FAQ

Q: How do I append rows to my spreadsheet ?

A: Using the info object returned from receive() , one could always begin add() ing at the lastRow + 1 , thereby appending to the spreadsheet.

Credits

Thanks to googleclientlogin for easy Google API ClientLogin Tokens

References

