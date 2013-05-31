⚠️ This module has been deprecated.
Instead of upgrading this old Google Spreadsheets module to support the Google Sheets v4 API, I've chosen to deprecate it, and provide a guide on how to use the
googleapis module directly. The
googleapis module, along with the Sheets v4 API provides:
async/
await support
Please see this new repository for more information
A simple API for reading and writing Google Spreadsheets in Node.js
This module aims to be a complete wrapper around the Google Sheets API version 3.0. If anything is missing, create an issue, or even better, a pull request.
⚠️ Google has finally deprecated ClientLogin, which means you can no longer authenticate with your email and password. See https://github.com/jpillora/node-edit-google-spreadsheet/issues/72 for updates.
npm install edit-google-spreadsheet
Load a spreadsheet:
var Spreadsheet = require("edit-google-spreadsheet");
Spreadsheet.load(
{
debug: true,
spreadsheetName: "edit-spreadsheet-example",
worksheetName: "Sheet1",
// Choose from 1 of the 5 authentication methods:
// 1. Username and Password has been deprecated. OAuth2 is recommended.
// OR 2. OAuth
oauth: {
email: "my-name@google.email.com",
keyFile: "my-private-key.pem"
},
// OR 3. OAuth2 (See get_oauth2_permissions.js)
oauth2: {
client_id: "generated-id.apps.googleusercontent.com",
client_secret: "generated-secret",
refresh_token: "token generated with get_oauth2_permission.js"
},
// OR 4. Static Token
accessToken: {
type: "Bearer",
token: "my-generated-token"
},
// OR 5. Dynamic Token
accessToken: function(callback) {
//... async stuff ...
callback(null, token);
}
},
function sheetReady(err, spreadsheet) {
//use speadsheet!
}
);
Note: Using the options
spreadsheetName and
worksheetName will cause lookups for
spreadsheetId and
worksheetId. Use
spreadsheetId and
worksheetId for improved performance.
Update sheet:
function sheetReady(err, spreadsheet) {
if (err) throw err;
spreadsheet.add({ 3: { 5: "hello!" } });
spreadsheet.send(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Updated Cell at row 3, column 5 to 'hello!'");
});
}
Read sheet:
function sheetReady(err, spreadsheet) {
if (err) throw err;
spreadsheet.receive(function(err, rows, info) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Found rows:", rows);
// Found rows: { '3': { '5': 'hello!' } }
});
}
async /
await Usage
All functions which have a
callback return a
Promise tied
to that callback and can therefore be used with
async /
await.
const Spreadsheet = require("../");
(async function example() {
let spreadsheet = await Spreadsheet.load({
debug: true,
oauth2: ...,
spreadsheetName: "node-spreadsheet-example",
worksheetName: "Sheet1"
});
//receive all cells
let [rows, info] = await spreadsheet.receive({getValues: false});
console.log("Found rows:", rows);
console.log("With info:", info);
})().catch;
Get metadata
function sheetReady(err, spreadsheet) {
if (err) throw err;
spreadsheet.metadata(function(err, metadata) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(metadata);
// { title: 'Sheet3', rowCount: '100', colCount: '20', updated: [Date] }
});
}
Set metadata
function sheetReady(err, spreadsheet) {
if(err) throw err;
spreadsheet.metadata({
title: 'Sheet2'
rowCount: 100,
colCount: 20
}, function(err, metadata){
if(err) throw err;
console.log(metadata);
});
}
WARNING: all cells outside the range of the new size will be silently deleted
add Examples
Batch edit:
spreadsheet.add([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]);
Batch edit starting from row 5:
spreadsheet.add({
5: [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]
});
Batch edit starting from row 5, column 7:
spreadsheet.add({
5: {
7: [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]
}
});
Formula building with named cell references:
spreadsheet.add({
3: {
4: { name: "a", val: 42 }, //'42' though tagged as "a"
5: { name: "b", val: 21 }, //'21' though tagged as "b"
6: "={{ a }}+{{ b }}" //forumla adding row3,col4 with row3,col5 => '=D3+E3'
}
});
Note: cell
a and
b are looked up on
send()
Spreadsheet.load( options, callback( err, spreadsheet ) )
See Options below
add( obj | array )
Add cells to the batch. See examples.
send( [options,] callback( err ) )
Sends off the batch of
add()ed cells. Clears all cells once complete.
options.autoSize When required, increase the worksheet size (rows and columns) in order to fit the batch - NOTE: When enabled, this will trigger an extra request on every
send() (default
false).
receive( [options,] callback( err , rows , info ) )
Recieves the entire spreadsheet. The
rows object is an object in the same format as the cells you
add(), so
add(rows) will be valid. The
info object looks like:
{
spreadsheetId: 'ttFmrFPIipJimDQYSFyhwTg',
worksheetId: 'od6',
worksheetTitle: 'Sheet1',
worksheetUpdated: '2013-05-31T11:38:11.116Z',
authors: [ { name: 'jpillora', email: 'dev@jpillora.com' } ],
totalCells: 1,
totalRows: 1,
lastRow: 3
}
options.getValues Always get the values (results) of forumla cells.
metadata( [data, ] callback )
Get and set metadata
Note: when setting new metadata, if
rowCount and/or
colCount is left out,
an extra request will be made to retrieve the missing data.
raw
The raw data recieved from Google when enumerating the spreedsheet and worksheet lists, which are triggered when searching for IDs. In order to see this array of all spreadsheets (
raw.spreadsheets) the
spreadsheetName option must be used. Similarly for worksheets (
raw.worksheets), the
worksheetName options must be used.
callback
Function returning the authenticated Spreadsheet instance.
debug
If
true, will display colourful console logs outputing current actions.
username
password
Google account - Be careful about committing these to public repos.
oauth
OAuth configuration object. See google-oauth-jwt. By default
oauth.scopes is set to
['https://spreadsheets.google.com/feeds'] (
https if
useHTTPS)
accessToken
Reuse a generated access
token of the given
type. If you set
accessToken to an object, reauthentications will not work. Instead use a
function accessToken(callback(err, token)) { ... } function, to allow token generation when required.
spreadsheetName
spreadsheetId
The spreadsheet you wish to edit. Either the Name or Id is required.
worksheetName
worksheetId
The worksheet you wish to edit. Either the Name or Id is required.
useHTTPS
Whether to use
https when connecting to Google (default:
true)
useCellTextValues
Return text values for cells or return values as typed. (default:
true)
info object returned from
receive(), one could always begin
add()ing at the
lastRow + 1, thereby appending to the spreadsheet.
Thanks to
googleclientlogin for easy Google API ClientLogin Tokens
Copyright © 2015 Jaime Pillora <dev@jpillora.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.