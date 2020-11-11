Currently supported functionality:
This library further intends to support:
This example parses a document and translates it to a javascript array
result
containing segments. Each segment is an object containing a
name and an
elements array. An element is an array of components.
var Parser = require('edifact/parser.js');
var Validator = require('edifact/validator.js');
var doc = ...;
var validator = new Validator();
var parser = new Parser(validator);
// Provide some segment and element definitions.
validator.define(...);
// Parsed segments will be collected in the result array.
var result = [], elements, components;
parser.on('opensegment', function (segment) {
// Started a new segment.
elements = [];
result.push({ name: segment, elements: elements });
});
parser.on('element', function () {
// Parsed a new element.
components = [];
elements.push(components);
});
parser.on('component', function (data) {
// Got a new component.
components.push(value);
});
parser.on('closesegment', function () {
// Closed a segment.
});
parser.write(doc)
parser.end();
The module can be installed through:
npm install edifact
Its only dependency is the node
events library. Keep in mind that this is an
ES6 library. It currently can be used with node 6.4 or higher. A suite of tests
is included which can be run with the
jasmine-es6 package.
This module is built around a central
Parser class which provides the core
UN/EDIFACT parsing functionality. It exposes two methods, the
write() method
to write some data to the parser and the
end() method to close an EDI
interchange. Data read by the parser can be read by using hooks which will be
called on specific parsing events.
The
Parser class currently supports any of the
UNOA,
UNOB,
UNOC,
UNOY
and
UCS2 encoding levels. Furthermore, the parser will read any custom
delimiters from the
UNA header. If such a header is not present in the
document, the delimiters can also be configured manually. The delimiters should
be specified using their character codes. An example:
let parser = new Parser();
parser.encoding('UNOC');
parser.configure({
segmentTerminator: 39,
dataElementSeparator: 43,
componentDataSeparator: 58,
decimalMark: 46,
releaseCharacter: 63,
});
The parser can be used by listening to the following events:
|Event
|Description
opensegment
|A new segment is started. The name of the segment is passed as the argument.
element
|A new element is added. This only marks the start of the element, the data will follow through the
component events.
component
|A component is added to the element. The data is passed on as an argument.
closesegment
|The current segment is terminated.
For all textual fields the data will be passed on literally to the
component
event handler. For numeric fields, the decimal mark will be replaced by a point
(
12,4 becomes
12.4 if the decimal mark is a comma). Keep in mind though that
all components will be parsed as alphanumeric fields unless a validator is
used! Only if the component is defined as numeric in the validator can it be
parsed as such.
While the
Parser class offers a flexible option to write your own EDIFACT
applications, you might only be looking for an easy way read EDIFACT documents.
The
Reader class offers an easy to use interface:
let reader = new Reader({ autoDetectEncoding: true });
let result = reader.parse(document);
The
parse() method returns an array of segments. Each segment is an object
containing a segment
name and the list of
elements as an array of arrays
with the actual component data.
Parsing speed including validation but without matching against a segment table is around 20Mbps. Around 30% of the time spent seems to be needed for the validation part.
If performance is critical the event callbacks can also be directly defined as
methods on the
Parser instance. Defining an event callback
on('opensegment', callback) then becomes:
let parser = new Parser();
let callback = function (segment) { ... };
parser.onopensegment = callback;
Keep in mind that this avoids any
opensegment events to be produced and as
such, also its associated overhead.
The validation of the message can be seen as two independent tasks:
Validation of the element and component data can be achieved through the
Validator class:
var validator = new Validator();
var parser = new Parser();
validator.define(segments);
validator.define(elements);
However the
Validator instance will only validate elements and components
from segments and elements with a corresponding definition. These definitions
can be provided through the
define() method. Read on to learn more about their
syntax.
Definitions can be provided to describe the structure of segments and elements. An example of a segment definition:
{
"BGM": {
"requires": 0,
"elements": ["C002", "C106", "1225", "4343"]
}
}
The
elements array contains the names of the elements that should be
provided. The
requires property indicates the number of elements which are
required to obtain a valid segment. Any additional elements are considered
optional. Definitions can also be provided to define the structure of the
elements:
{
"C002": {
"requires": 4,
"components": ["an..3", "an..17", "an..3", "an..35"]
},
"C106": {
"requires": 3,
"components": ["an..35", "an..9", "an..6"]
}
}
An incomplete set of definitions is included with the library in the files
segments.js and
elements.js and can be included as follows:
var segments = require('edifact/segments');
var elements = require('edifact/elements');
A working example using segment and element definitions can be found in the
examples directory.
Using a parser in conjuction with a
Validator instance allows validation of
isolated segments, elements and components. However, the parser can also be
extended to validate the message structure. This can be accomplished by using a
Tracker instance that will validate the received segments against a segment
table. A set of example EDIFACT messages is included in the module in JSON
format. To extend your parser, the segment can be passed on to the
Tracker in
the
opensegment event handler:
var table = require('edifact/messages/APERAK');
var parser = new Parser();
var tracker = new Tracker(table);
parser.on('opensegment', function (segment) {
if (tracker.accept(segment)) doSomething(); // The segment matches.
});
tracker.on('error', function (segment) {
// Handle the error. Reject the message or ignore the segment.
});
Invalid input will generally fall in one of the following categories:
However, the
Tracker instance cannot generally discern between those cases
since it will simply run through the segment table until a match is found. It
will as a consequence fail in one of the following ways:
Tracker instance will detect this and
trigger a more appropriate error.
When such a situation is encountered, an
error event will be fired. It is up
to the user to handle the error. In the error handler, the current segment can
be accessed through
this.segment. The current position in the segment table
can be retrieved through
this.pointer.
If you want to build your own segment tables, please take a look in the
messages folder to get the syntax right. Every segment in the segment table is
of the following format:
{ "content": "UNH", "mandatory": true, "repetition": 1 }
A segment group can be written as follows:
{ "content": [
{ "content": "NAD", "mandatory": true, "repetition": 1 },
{ "content": "CTA", "mandatory": false, "repetition": 9 },
{ "content": "COM", "mandatory": false, "repetition": 9 }
], "mandatory": false, "repetition": 9 }
|Class
|Description
|Parser
|The
Parser class encapsulates an online parsing algorithm. By itself it doesn't do anything useful, however the parser can be extended through several event callbacks.
|Reader
|The
Reader offers a fast an easy to use interface to convert EDIFACT messages to a JSON structure.
|Tracker
|A utility class which validates segment order against a given message structure.
|Validator
|The
Validator can be used as an add-on to the
Parser class, to enable validation of segments, elements and components. This class implements a tolerant validator, only segments and elements for which definitions are provided will be validated. Other segments or elements will pass through untouched. Validation includes:
|Counter
|The
Counter class can be used as a validator for the
Parser class. However it doesn't perform any validation, it only keeps track of segment, element and component counts. Component counts are reset when starting a new element, just like element counts are reset when closing the segment.
A parser capable of accepting data formatted as an UN/EDIFACT interchange. The
constructor accepts a
Validator instance as an optional argument:
new Parser([validator])
|Function
|Description
configure(config)
|Configure any custom delimiters
encoding(level)
|Set one of the predefined encoding levels
on(event,callback)
|Add a listener for a specific event. The event can be any of
opensegment,
element,
component and
closesegment
write(chunk)
|Write a chunk of data to the parser
end()
|Terminate the EDI interchange
The
Reader offers a fast an easy to use interface to convert EDIFACT messages
to a JSON structure. Furthermore, the
Reader class can also autodetect the
message encoding (this feature can be turned off by passing
autoDetectEncoding: false as an option to the constructor).
new Reader(options)
|Function
|Description
parse(document)
|Parse a document and return the result as an array of segments.
define(definitions)
|Provide the underlying
Validator instance with definitions.
A utility class which validates segment order against a given message structure. The constructor accepts a segment table as it's first argument:
new Tracker(table)
|Function
|Description
accept(segment)
|Match a segment to the message structure and update the current position of the tracker
on(event,callback)
|Use this to add a listener for the
error event
reset()
|Reset the tracker to the initial position of the current segment table
The
Validator can be used to validate segments, elements and components. It
keeps track of element and component counts and will ensure the correct data
syntax.
Note that the
Validator will not throw any errors though, since it only keeps
the
Parser from consuming any invalid data. It will be the parser that throws
the error when it encounters data that it cannot consume.
new Validator()
|Function
|Description
disable()
|Disable validation
enable()
|Enable validation
define(definitions)
|Provision the validator with an array of segment and element definitions
onopensegment(segment)
|Start validation of a new segment
onelement()
|Add an element
onopencomponent(tokenizer)
|Open a component
onclosecomponent(tokenizer)
|Close a component
onclosesegment()
|Finish the segment
The
tokenizer argument to both
onopencomponent() and
onclosecomponent()
should provide three methods
alpha(),
alphanumeric(), and
numeric()
allowing the mode of the buffer to be set. It should also expose a
length
property to check the length of the data currently in the buffer.
The
Counter class implements the same interface as
the Validator
class and can also be used as a validator when constructing a newParser` instance.
However it doesn't perform any validation. It only keeps track of segment,
element and component counts. Component counts are reset when starting a new
element, just like element counts are reset when closing the segment.
new Counter()
|Function
|Description
onopensegment()
|Start a new segment
onelement()
|Add an element
onopencomponent()
|Open a component
onclosecomponent()
|Close a component
onclosesegment()
|Finish the segment