Implements Bitcoin send/receive functionality per the spec for currency plugins for edge-core-js
npm i edge-currency-bitcoin -s
import { bitcoinCurrencyPluginFactory, bitcoincashCurrencyPluginFactory } from `edge-currency-bitcoin`
Now you can pass
bitcoinCurrencyPluginFactory to
edge-core-js.
const context = makeEdgeContext({
apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY,
plugins: [ bitcoinCurrencyPluginFactory, bitcoincashCurrencyPluginFactory ]
})
This plugin exposes the following
otherSettings which can be set using abcAccount.updateSettings()
{
enableOverrideServers: boolean,
electrumServers: Array<Array[String, String]>,
earnComFeeInfoServer: String
mempoolSpaceFeeInfoServer: String
}
enableOverrideServers =
true will force the plugin to ONLY use the electrum servers specified in
electrumServers.
electrumServers should be in the format [
[DNS name],
[port]]. ie [
h.1209k.com,
50001].
earnComFeeInfoServer should be the fee server, should have the same API as
https://bitcoinfees.21.co/api/v1/fees/list.
mempoolSpaceFeeInfoServer should be the fee server, should have the same API as
https://mempool.space/api/v1/fees/recommended.
You'll need to install Yarn 1.3.2 globally on your machine
To run a local version of this repo inside the full Edge Wallet app, clone this repo at the same level as
edge-react-gui
git clone git@github.com:Airbitz/edge-currency-bitcoin.git`
cd edge-currency-bitcoin
yarn
Run
npm run test to run the unit tests.
To use the local cloned version of this repo,
cd edge-react-gui and run
npm run updot edge-currency-bitcoin
npm run postinstall
This will copy the necessary files from
edge-currency-bitcoin into the
edge-react-gui/node_modules/edge-currency-bitcoin replacing the npm installed version. This needs to be done after any modifications to
edge-currency-bitcoin
All sources are in the JavaScript Standard Style + Prettier. We check files prior to each commit, so if you have formatting issues, you can run
npm run format to fix them automatically.
If you use Visual Studio Code, consider installing the prettier-vscode extension. You'll want to enable the
prettier.eslintIntegration configuration option for this to work seamlessly with Standard.
If you use Atom, you can use prettier-atom. You'll want to check the "ESLint Integration" setting for this to work seamlessly with Standard.
BSD 3