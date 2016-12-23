Scan for Eddystone beacons using Node.js
Uses noble for BLE peripheral scanning, then attempts to parse discovered peripherals using the Eddystone Protocol Specification.
npm install eddystone-beacon-scanner
See examples folder.
var EddystoneBeaconScanner = require('eddystone-beacon-scanner');
Triggered when a beacon is first found.
EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('found', function(beacon) {
// ...
});
Triggered when a beacon advertisement detected.
EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('updated', function(beacon) {
// ...
});
Triggered when a beacon has not been detected for 5 seconds.
EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('lost', function(beacon) {
// ...
});
The
beacon object will have the following properties depending on the frame type:
type - Eddystone type
txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm
url - (expanded) URL the beacon is broadcasting
tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon
rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
distance - Approximate distance from beacon
type - Eddystone type
txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm
namespace - 10-byte ID Namespace
instance - 6-byte ID Instance
tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon
rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
distance - Approximate distance from beacon
tlm
version - TLM version
vbatt - Battery voltage
temp - Temperature
advCnt - Advertising PDU count
secCnt - Time since power-on or reboot
rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
distance - Approximate distance from beacon
Start scanning for Eddystone beacons, you can specify whether to allow duplicates (default is false).
You can also specify the grace period (time to wait before declaring the beacon as lost). Default is 5000 ms.
EddystoneBeaconScanner.startScanning(allowDuplicates, gracePeriod);
Note: the
lost event will only be triggered when
allowDuplicates is set to true.
Stop scanning for Eddystone beacons.
EddystoneBeaconScanner.stopScanning();