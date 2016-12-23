openbase logo
ebs

eddystone-beacon-scanner

by Sandeep Mistry
3.0.0 (see all)

Scan for Eddystone beacons using Node.js

Readme

node-eddystone-beacon-scanner

Scan for Eddystone beacons using Node.js

Uses noble for BLE peripheral scanning, then attempts to parse discovered peripherals using the Eddystone Protocol Specification.

Setup

npm install eddystone-beacon-scanner

Examples

See examples folder.

Usage

var EddystoneBeaconScanner = require('eddystone-beacon-scanner');

Register event handlers

Found

Triggered when a beacon is first found.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('found', function(beacon) {
  // ...
});

Updated

Triggered when a beacon advertisement detected.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('updated', function(beacon) {
  // ...
});

Lost

Triggered when a beacon has not been detected for 5 seconds.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on('lost', function(beacon) {
  // ...
});

The beacon object will have the following properties depending on the frame type:

URL
  • type - Eddystone type
  • txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm
  • url - (expanded) URL the beacon is broadcasting
  • tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon
  • rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
  • distance - Approximate distance from beacon
UID
  • type - Eddystone type
  • txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm
  • namespace - 10-byte ID Namespace
  • instance - 6-byte ID Instance
  • tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon
  • rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
  • distance - Approximate distance from beacon
TLM
  • tlm
    • version - TLM version
    • vbatt - Battery voltage
    • temp - Temperature
    • advCnt - Advertising PDU count
    • secCnt - Time since power-on or reboot
  • rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon
  • distance - Approximate distance from beacon

Start scanning

Start scanning for Eddystone beacons, you can specify whether to allow duplicates (default is false).

You can also specify the grace period (time to wait before declaring the beacon as lost). Default is 5000 ms.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.startScanning(allowDuplicates, gracePeriod);

Note: the lost event will only be triggered when allowDuplicates is set to true.

Stop scanning

Stop scanning for Eddystone beacons.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.stopScanning();

