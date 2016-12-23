Scan for Eddystone beacons using Node.js

Uses noble for BLE peripheral scanning, then attempts to parse discovered peripherals using the Eddystone Protocol Specification.

Setup

npm install eddystone-beacon-scanner

Examples

See examples folder.

Usage

var EddystoneBeaconScanner = require ( 'eddystone-beacon-scanner' );

Register event handlers

Found

Triggered when a beacon is first found.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on( 'found' , function ( beacon ) { });

Triggered when a beacon advertisement detected.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on( 'updated' , function ( beacon ) { });

Lost

Triggered when a beacon has not been detected for 5 seconds.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.on( 'lost' , function ( beacon ) { });

The beacon object will have the following properties depending on the frame type:

URL

type - Eddystone type

- Eddystone type txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm

- Measured received power at 0 m in dBm url - (expanded) URL the beacon is broadcasting

- (expanded) URL the beacon is broadcasting tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon

- TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon

- RSSI of discovered beacon distance - Approximate distance from beacon

UID

type - Eddystone type

- Eddystone type txPower - Measured received power at 0 m in dBm

- Measured received power at 0 m in dBm namespace - 10-byte ID Namespace

- 10-byte ID Namespace instance - 6-byte ID Instance

- 6-byte ID Instance tlm - TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon

- TLM data, only present when interleaved broadcasts are used by the beacon rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon

- RSSI of discovered beacon distance - Approximate distance from beacon

TLM

tlm version - TLM version vbatt - Battery voltage temp - Temperature advCnt - Advertising PDU count secCnt - Time since power-on or reboot

rssi - RSSI of discovered beacon

- RSSI of discovered beacon distance - Approximate distance from beacon

Start scanning

Start scanning for Eddystone beacons, you can specify whether to allow duplicates (default is false).

You can also specify the grace period (time to wait before declaring the beacon as lost). Default is 5000 ms.

EddystoneBeaconScanner.startScanning(allowDuplicates, gracePeriod);

Note: the lost event will only be triggered when allowDuplicates is set to true.

Stop scanning

Stop scanning for Eddystone beacons.