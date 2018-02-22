Create an Eddystone Beacon using Node.js

Eddystone-URL beacons can be used with the Physical Web.

Prerequisites

See bleno prerequisites.

OS X

OS X 10.10 or above, with Bluetooth 4.0 Hardware.

Linux

You need to run with sudo or as root . See bleno - Running on Linux for more info.

Have an older machine or Raspberry Pi? Add a Bluetooth 4.0 USB Adapter.

Windows

See bleno Windows prerequisites.

Install

npm install eddystone-beacon

Usage

var eddystoneBeacon = require ( 'eddystone-beacon' );

Options

var options = { name : 'Beacon' , txPowerLevel : -22 , tlmCount : 2 , tlmPeriod : 10 };

Note: an advertising interval of 100ms is used.

var url = 'http://example.com' ; eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUrl(url, [options]);

If your encoded URL is too long, try a URL shortener like goo.gl or bit.ly.

var namespaceId = '00010203040506070809' ; var instanceId = 'aabbccddeeff' ; eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUid(namespaceId, instanceId, [options]);

TLM data

Use with interleaved TLM mode, see options above.

Battery Voltage

var batteryVoltage = 500 ; eddystoneBeacon.setBatteryVoltage(batteryVoltage);

Temperature

var temperature = 22.0 ; eddystoneBeacon.setTemperature(temperature);

Examples

Eddystone-URL simple - easiest way to create a Eddystone-URL Beacon power-level - create a Eddystone-URL Beacon specifying txPowerLevel name - create a Eddystone-URL Beacon specifying device name

Eddystone-UID simple - easiest way to create a Eddystone-UID Beacon with-tlm - create a Eddystone-UID Beacon with interleaved TLM data name - create a Eddystone-UID Beacon specifying device name

Eddystone-TLM simple - example with random data in TLM

Connectable connectable - beacon using eddystone with bleno



Development

Install the dependencies

npm install

Run tests