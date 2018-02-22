Create an Eddystone Beacon using Node.js
Eddystone-URL beacons can be used with the Physical Web.
See bleno prerequisites.
OS X 10.10 or above, with Bluetooth 4.0 Hardware.
You need to run with
sudo or as
root. See bleno - Running on Linux for more info.
Have an older machine or Raspberry Pi? Add a Bluetooth 4.0 USB Adapter.
See bleno Windows prerequisites.
npm install eddystone-beacon
var eddystoneBeacon = require('eddystone-beacon');
var options = {
name: 'Beacon', // set device name when advertising (Linux only)
txPowerLevel: -22, // override TX Power Level, default value is -21,
tlmCount: 2, // 2 TLM frames
tlmPeriod: 10 // every 10 advertisements
};
Note: an advertising interval of 100ms is used.
var url = 'http://example.com';
eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUrl(url, [options]);
If your encoded URL is too long, try a URL shortener like goo.gl or bit.ly.
var namespaceId = '00010203040506070809';
var instanceId = 'aabbccddeeff';
eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUid(namespaceId, instanceId, [options]);
Use with interleaved TLM mode, see options above.
var batteryVoltage = 500; // between 500 and 10,000 mV
eddystoneBeacon.setBatteryVoltage(batteryVoltage);
var temperature = 22.0; // between -128.0 and 128.0
eddystoneBeacon.setTemperature(temperature);
npm install
npm test