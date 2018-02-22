openbase logo
eddystone-beacon

by Don Coleman
1.0.7

Create an Eddystone Beacon using Node.js https://github.com/google/eddystone

Readme

node-eddystone-beacon

Create an Eddystone Beacon using Node.js

Eddystone-URL beacons can be used with the Physical Web.

Prerequisites

See bleno prerequisites.

OS X

OS X 10.10 or above, with Bluetooth 4.0 Hardware.

Linux

You need to run with sudo or as root. See bleno - Running on Linux for more info.

Have an older machine or Raspberry Pi? Add a Bluetooth 4.0 USB Adapter.

Windows

See bleno Windows prerequisites.

Install

npm install eddystone-beacon

Usage

var eddystoneBeacon = require('eddystone-beacon');

Options

var options = {
  name: 'Beacon',    // set device name when advertising (Linux only)
  txPowerLevel: -22, // override TX Power Level, default value is -21,
  tlmCount: 2,       // 2 TLM frames
  tlmPeriod: 10      // every 10 advertisements
};

Note: an advertising interval of 100ms is used.

Eddystone-URL

var url = 'http://example.com';

eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUrl(url, [options]);

If your encoded URL is too long, try a URL shortener like goo.gl or bit.ly.

Eddystone-UID

var namespaceId = '00010203040506070809';
var instanceId = 'aabbccddeeff';

eddystoneBeacon.advertiseUid(namespaceId, instanceId, [options]);

TLM data

Use with interleaved TLM mode, see options above.

Battery Voltage

var batteryVoltage = 500; // between 500 and 10,000 mV

eddystoneBeacon.setBatteryVoltage(batteryVoltage);

Temperature

var temperature = 22.0; // between -128.0 and 128.0

eddystoneBeacon.setTemperature(temperature);

Examples

Development

Install the dependencies

npm install

Run tests

npm test

