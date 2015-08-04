a not so obtrusive and highly optimized attempt to make JavaScript more awesome than ever!
Many thanks to cdnjs for hosting this script. Following an example on how to include it.
<script
src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/eddy/0.6.3/eddy.dom.js"
>/* eddy.js */</script>
In order to have a fully patched environment for older browser too, we could include these scripts too:
<!--[if IE 8]><script
src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ie8/0.2.3/ie8.js"
></script><![endif]-->
<script
src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/dom4/1.0.1/dom4.js"
>/* DOM4 */</script>
<script
src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/eddy/0.6.3/eddy.dom.js"
>/* eddy.js */</script>
It does not matter if you code client or server side, we all need the same thing and we keep using this or that library to obtain the same behavior.
I am talking about all de-facto standards API such
.on(type, handler),
.once(type, handler),
.off(type, handler) together with
.emit(type, arg1, argN) and
.listeners(type) or
.trigger(type, detail) to deal with DOM nodes.
eddy.js aim is to harmonize all these API at core level polluting in a non enumerable way the
Object.prototype in a smart way that simply works!
This means no worries at all for any
for/in loop you might have in there, even in IE.
As summary, this is the philosophy behind this module
eddy.js is a very pragmatic approach, back those days where developers enriched native prototypes to do more with less code ;-)
eddy.js is tested and compatible with the following mobile platforms
eddy is also compatible with the following desktop browsers
In order to verify your browser too please visit the test page.
Last, but not least,
eddy.js has been used and tested in the following server side platforms
If you clone the repo, just
make test for node or be sure you have a stable rhino jar and
java -jar /path/to/that/jar/js.jar testrhino.js.
Here a list of methods you can use by default in an
eddy.js environment.
Returns the object itself after adding an event handler.
This is basically the equivalent of
addListener or
addEventListener, where duplicated handlers for the same event are not allowed.
var stopWatch = {
startTime: Date.now()
}.on(
'change',
function () {
// log elapsed time per each change
console.log(Date.now() - this.startTime);
}
);
setInterval(function () {
stopWatch.emit('change');
}, 10);
// or using the boundTo method
// and the extra arguments accepted by setInterval
setInterval(stopWatch.boundTo('emit'), 10, 'change');
The
handler can be either a function or an object as it is for
DOM methods such
addEventListener or
removeEventListener.
In this case the method
handleEvent is invoked with the object itself as context as it is for the native DOM behavior.
The third boolean
capture argument is useless with JS objects but might be used in some
DOM specific case.
By default,
capture is false.
Similar to
Object#on(type, handler[, capture]), except the event is triggered once and never again unless specified later on.
// on a generic HTML page inside a script tag...
this.once('load', function(e) {
console.log('page fully loaded');
// even if triggered manually
// this event won't fire anymore
this.fire('load');
// nothing happened
});
Please read the note about
.off before chosing this method.
Returns the object itself after removing an event handler, if present.
This is basically the equivalent of
removeListener or
removeEventListener.
function clearAllEntries() {
database.clear();
}
window.on('unload', clearAllEntries);
keepEntriesButton.on('click', function () {
// drop the clear procedure
window.off('unload', clearAllEntries);
});
.off and
.once
Please note that in case
.once was used, instead of
.on, this method will not remove the listener.
Accordingly, if you need to eventually drop later on a listener via
.off, use
.on and not
.once.
Triggers / fires all handlers associated to the event
type enriching the event with arbitrary
detail simulating what
CustomEvent does in DOM Level 4 specifications.
This method is more suitable for DOM events or those events based on a single argument parameter/object.
window.onresize = function (e) {
alert(e.detail); // object {any:'detail'}
};
window.trigger('resize', {any:'detail'});
In the DOM world, it is possible to use directly
.trigger(new CustomEvent(type, {cancelable:true, bubbles: true, detail: anyData})).
This method will return
false if any listener called
event.preventDefault() since by default all triggered events will be cancelable.
This method behaves like node.js one, accepting one or more optional arguments after the type.
var object = {}
.on('modify', function (key, value) {
this[key] = value;
})
.on('delete', function (key) {
delete this[key];
})
;
object.emit('modify', 'key', Math.random());
console.log(object.key); // 0.3245979759376496
object.emit('delete', 'key');
console.log(object.key); // undefined
In the DOM world this method will dispatch an event with specified type and an
arguments property for interoperability purpose. Such property will contain optional extra arguments used to
.emit(type, a1, aN) in first place.
This method behaves like node.js one but on DOM object it will always return an empty array-like object.
function handler() {}
var obj = {}.on('event', handler);
var listeners = obj.listeners('event');
console.log(listeners[0] === handler); // true
In the DOM world there's no way to retrieve back nodes and it has never been a real problem but for node.js or generic JS business logic the possibility to understand already added listeners might be handy (I needed this in dblite and I've realized it is a very handy method!)
This method creates a single bound version of the generic function or instance method.
var obj = {
test: function () {
console.log(this === obj);
}
};
console.log(
obj.boundTo('test') === obj.boundTo('test')
); // true
obj.boundTo('test')(); // true
If the argument is a function instead of a string that function is used instead.
function test() {
console.log(this === obj);
}
var obj = {};
console.log(
obj.boundTo(test) === obj.boundTo(test)
); // true
obj.boundTo(test)(); // true
Same thing if we pass the method itself as function instead of method name:
var obj = {
test: function () {
console.log(this === obj);
}
};
console.log(
obj.boundTo(obj.test) === obj.boundTo('test')
); // true
The
boundTo method now is able to set, if not already present, a method to a generic object.
var fn = function(){return this};
obj.boundTo('test', fn) === obj.boundTo('test', function(){})
obj.boundTo('test', fn)() === obj
obj.test === fn
This can be very useful for runtime, in scope, function addressing as example for DOM handlers.
Prepares upfront the generic object to accept later on
when calls so that it's not needed to
when with empty listeners anymore but just declare through this method what might be emitted/dispatched/triggered later on.
var myApp = new MyApp().expect(
'geolocation',
'filePermission',
'fullScreen'
);
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
function(info) {
myApp.emit('geolocation', info);
}
);
// ... later on ...
myApp
.when('geolocation', function (info) {
// map it
})
.when('filePermission', function (file) {
// upload it
})
.when('fullScreen', function (err, ok) {
if (ok) ;// show it!
})
;
This method simply provides a way to retrieve some data the very first time it has been triggered.
Please note this is not an equivalent to Promises/A+, the one implemented in next version of JavaScript, neither when library, this is just meant to simplify few common cases in an Eventish way.
// async, who knows if and when it will happen
// will be asked only once in any case (not a watchPosition)
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
function(info) {
myApp.emit('geocurrentposition', null, info);
},
function(err) {
myApp.emit('geocurrentposition', err || 'unknown', null);
}
);
// wait to retrieve initial position
myApp.when('geocurrentposition', function(err, pos) {
if (err) {
console.error('' + err);
} else {
console.log(pos.coords);
}
});
// any other object could listen even if resolved
// it wan't ask again for the position
Above example could be extended to database access request or any other classic user operation that should not be asked more than once, decoupling different requests independently.
This is a very special case featured directly in core.
Inspired by the most famous
$(document).ready(callback) behavior,
document.when("ready", callback) acts exactly the same way.
If you load
eddy.dom.js lazily, this should work in any case even after the
DOMContentLoaded and for all supported browsers.
// even if lazily loaded
document.when('ready', function(e){
console.log('we are ready to go');
});
// later, even loaded asynchronously and without AMD
document.when('ready', initLibrary);
This will ensure that the event will be available whenever a script will ask to listen for the
ready event.
Please note that if the document is already ready, this will be fired asynchronously and ASAP but never inline.
In order to make life easier on DOM world too, there are few extra methods on top of regular
eddy stuff, including same behavior for
XMLHttpRequest.
This method is a normalizer for the
dataset magic attributes behavior with one exception: you can simply assign
null or
undefined to remove the attribute when and if not needed anymore.
var div = document.createElement('div');
div.data('key', 'value');
div.hasAttribute('data-key'); // true
div.data('key'); // 'value'
div.data('key', null);
div.hasAttribute('data-key'); // false
New in version
0.3, all
Array.prototype methods but
boundTo and
listeners have been made smart enough to perform the same call inside each item of the array.
This approach simplifies a very common pattern with collections, specially in the DOM world, so that we can add or remove events to many objects at once.
function $(CSS, parentNode) {
// @link http://webreflection.blogspot.com/2014/05/134-bytes-for-optimized-and-very-basic.html
var el = parentNode || document,
first = CSS.lastIndexOf(':first') === CSS.length - 6,
query = first ?
el.querySelector(CSS.slice(0, -6)) :
el.querySelectorAll(CSS);
return first ?
(query ? [query] : []) :
Array.prototype.slice.call(query);
}
// later on ...
$('ul > li').on('click', doStuff);
The assumption is that collections are commonly used like that.
eddy.js comes in different flavors but it operates on global, native, constructors.
This means once you require or include or load
eddy.js you need to manually
delete polluted prototypes if needed.
Anyway, here the list of files you need:
ie8 as done as example in the test page.
eddy.dom.js inside the require AMD logic. Both
ie8 and
dom4 are strongly suggested here too.
You can install
eddy.js directly via
npm install eddy too and simply use
require('eddy').
The version for node should work for Rhino too without problems ;-)
Not only because of the " Event Driven sound check ", the definition I prefer is the following one:
a current or trend, as of opinion or events, running counter to the main current.
but all other definitions are somehow very metaphoric too ;-)
If you are stuck in late 90s dogmas about JS and forbidden
Object.prototype pollution, you can always go for EventTarget mixin and use that with all your classes.
What
eddy.js gives you here, is the ability to forget all these problems and use emitters when you need them, if you need them, as easy as that.