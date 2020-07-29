ed25519 curve operations using a supercop/ref10 implementation
This module provides C++ bindings for orlp/ed25519 (formerly nightcracker/ed25519).
supercop implementations use the same algorithm but different key formatting than sodium/nacl keys.
bittorrent's dht_store (bep44) extension uses supercop keys.
For a pure javascript emscripten implementation, see:
var ed = require('ed25519-supercop')
Generate
seed, a 32-byte buffer of cryptographically secure random data.
Generate
keypair from a 32-byte
seed buffer.
keypair.publicKey - public key data (32 byte buffer)
keypair.secretKey - secret/private key data (64 byte buffer)
Generate a 64-byte
signature given:
message (string or buffer)
publicKey (32-byte buffer or hex string)
secretKey (64-byte buffer or hex string)
Return a boolean
ok, true if the 64-byte buffer or hex string
signature
signs a buffer or string
message with the 32-byte or hex string
publicKey.
npm install ed25519-supercop
MIT