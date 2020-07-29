ed25519 curve operations using a supercop/ref10 implementation

This module provides C++ bindings for orlp/ed25519 (formerly nightcracker/ed25519).

supercop implementations use the same algorithm but different key formatting than sodium/nacl keys.

bittorrent's dht_store (bep44) extension uses supercop keys.

see also

For a pure javascript emscripten implementation, see:

methods

var ed = require ( 'ed25519-supercop' )

var seed = ed.createSeed()

Generate seed , a 32-byte buffer of cryptographically secure random data.

var keypair = ed.createKeyPair(seed)

Generate keypair from a 32-byte seed buffer.

keypair.publicKey - public key data (32 byte buffer)

- public key data (32 byte buffer) keypair.secretKey - secret/private key data (64 byte buffer)

var signature = ed.sign(message, publicKey, secretKey)

Generate a 64-byte signature given:

message (string or buffer)

(string or buffer) publicKey (32-byte buffer or hex string)

(32-byte buffer or hex string) secretKey (64-byte buffer or hex string)

var ok = ed.verify(signature, message, publicKey)

Return a boolean ok , true if the 64-byte buffer or hex string signature signs a buffer or string message with the 32-byte or hex string publicKey .

install

npm install ed25519-supercop

license

MIT