openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
es

ed25519-supercop

by James Halliday
2.0.1 (see all)

ed25519 curve operations using a supercop/ref10 implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

730

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ed25519-supercop

ed25519 curve operations using a supercop/ref10 implementation

travis-image

This module provides C++ bindings for orlp/ed25519 (formerly nightcracker/ed25519).

supercop implementations use the same algorithm but different key formatting than sodium/nacl keys.

bittorrent's dht_store (bep44) extension uses supercop keys.

see also

For a pure javascript emscripten implementation, see:

methods

var ed = require('ed25519-supercop')

var seed = ed.createSeed()

Generate seed, a 32-byte buffer of cryptographically secure random data.

var keypair = ed.createKeyPair(seed)

Generate keypair from a 32-byte seed buffer.

  • keypair.publicKey - public key data (32 byte buffer)
  • keypair.secretKey - secret/private key data (64 byte buffer)

var signature = ed.sign(message, publicKey, secretKey)

Generate a 64-byte signature given:

  • message (string or buffer)
  • publicKey (32-byte buffer or hex string)
  • secretKey (64-byte buffer or hex string)

var ok = ed.verify(signature, message, publicKey)

Return a boolean ok, true if the 64-byte buffer or hex string signature signs a buffer or string message with the 32-byte or hex string publicKey.

install

npm install ed25519-supercop

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial