ECT

Performance focused JavaScript template engine with embedded CoffeeScript syntax.

Just try demo to check all features.

Installation

npm install ect

Features

Excellent performance

Templates caching

Automatic reloading of changed templates

CoffeeScript code in templates

Multi-line expressions support

Tag customization support

Node.JS and client-side support

Powerful but simple syntax

Inheritance, partials, blocks

Compatible with express

Compatible with RequireJS

Backward compatible with eco

Syntax highlighting for Sublime Text 2 by TurtlePie

Usage

var ECT = require ( 'ect' ); var renderer = ECT({ root : __dirname + '/views' , ext : '.ect' }); var html = renderer.render( 'page' , { title : 'Hello, World!' });

or

var ECT = require ( 'ect' ); var renderer = ECT({ root : __dirname + '/views' , ext : '.ect' }); renderer.render( 'page' , { title : 'Hello, World!' }, function ( error, html ) { console .log(error); console .log(html); });

You may use JavaScript object as root.

var ECT = require ( 'ect' ); var renderer = ECT({ root : { layout : '<html><head><title><%- @title %></title></head><body><% content %></body></html>' , page : '<% extend "layout" %><p>Page content</p>' } }); var html = renderer.render( 'page' , { title : 'Hello, World!' });

With express

app.js

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var ECT = require ( 'ect' ); var ectRenderer = ECT({ watch : true , root : __dirname + '/views' , ext : '.ect' }); app.set( 'view engine' , 'ect' ); app.engine( 'ect' , ectRenderer.render); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'Listening on port 3000' );

views/index.ect

< % extend ' layout ' %> < % include ' extra ' %> < div > Hello, World! </ div >

views/extra.ect

< div > Include me! </ div >

views/layout.ect

< html > < body > < % content %> </ body > </ html >

Syntax

Unescaped output

< %- someVar %>

Escaped output

< %= someVar %>

CoffeeScript code

< % for article in @ articles : %> < % include ' article ', article %> < % end %>

or

<% if @ user ?.authenticated : %> <% include 'partials/user' %> <% else : %> <% include 'partials/auth' %> <% end %>

Inheritance

<% extend 'layout' %>

Use

< % content %>

in parent template to define the insertion point.

Partials

<% include 'partial' %>

You can redefine data context of partial

<% include 'partial' , { customVar: 'Hello, World!' } %>

Blocks

< % block ' blockName ' : %> < p > This is block content </ p > < % end %>

Use

<% content 'blockName' %>

in parent template to define the insertion point.

Blocks supports more than one level of inheritance and may be redefined.

Options

Renderer

root — Templates root folder or JavaScript object containing templates

— Templates root folder or JavaScript object containing templates ext — Extension of templates, defaulting to '' (not used for JavaScript objects as root)

— Extension of templates, defaulting to (not used for JavaScript objects as root) cache — Compiled functions are cached, defaulting to true

— Compiled functions are cached, defaulting to watch — Automatic reloading of changed templates, defaulting to false (useful for debugging with enabled cache, not supported for client-side)

— Automatic reloading of changed templates, defaulting to (useful for debugging with enabled cache, not supported for client-side) open — Open tag, defaulting to <%

— Open tag, defaulting to close — Closing tag, defaulting to %>

Compiler middleware

root — Base url, defaulting to / (should be equal to root option on the client side)

— Base url, defaulting to (should be equal to option on the client side) gzip — Compressing templates with gzip, defaulting to false

Client-side support

Download and include coffee-script.js and ect.min.js.

< script src = "/path/coffee-script.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/ect.min.js" > </ script >

Use it.

var renderer = ECT({ root : '/views' }); var data = { title : 'Hello, World!' }; var html = renderer.render( 'template.ect' , data);

With server side compiler middleware

Download and include ect.min.js. You don't need to include CoffeeScript compiler, because templates are served already compiled by server side compiler middleware.

< script src = "/path/ect.min.js" > </ script >

Setup server side compiler middleware.

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var ECT = require ( 'ect' ); var renderer = ECT({ root : __dirname + '/views' , ext : '.ect' }); var app = connect() .use(renderer.compiler({ root : '/views' , gzip : true })) .use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { res.end(err.message); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Use it.

var renderer = ECT({ root : '/views' , ext : '.ect' }); var data = { title : 'Hello, World!' }; var html = renderer.render( 'template' , data);

Note: root folder must be on the same domain to avoid cross-domain restrictions.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Vadim M. Baryshev <vadimbaryshev@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.