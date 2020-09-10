ecsy

ECSY (pronounced as "eck-see") is an highly experimental Entity Component System framework implemented in javascript, aiming to be lightweight, easy to use and with good performance.

For detailed information on the architecture and API please visit the documentation page

Features

Framework agnostic

Focused on providing a simple but yet efficient API

Designed to avoid garbage collection as possible

Systems, entities and components are scoped in a world instance

instance Multiple queries per system

Reactive support: Support for reactive behaviour on systems (React to changes on entities and components) System can query mutable or immutable components

Predictable: Systems will run on the order they were registered or based on the priority defined when registering them Reactive events will not generate a random callback when emited but queued and be processed in order

Modern Javascript: ES6, classes, modules,...

Pool for components and entities

Goals

Our goal is for ECSY to be a lightweight, simple, and performant ECS library that can be easily extended and encoruages open source collaboration.

ECSY will not ship with features that bind it to a rendering engine or framework. Instead, we encourage the community to build framework specific projects like ecsy-three, ecsy-babylon, and ecsy-two.

ECSY does not adhere strictly to "pure ECS design". We focus on APIs that push users towards good ECS design like putting their logic in systems and data in components. However, we will sometimes break the rules for API ergonomics, performance in a JS context, or integration with non-ECS frameworks.

ECSY is designed for a community driven ecosystem. We encourage users to come up with modular components and systems that can be composed into larger games, apps, and engines.

Examples

Ball example: three.js: https://ecsy.io/examples/ball-example/three babylon: https://ecsy.io/examples/ball-example/babylon

2D Canvas https://ecsy.io/examples/canvas

Factory pattern with Not operator: https://ecsy.io/examples/factory

operator: https://ecsy.io/examples/factory System state component example: https://ecsy.io/examples/systemstatecomponents

Usage

Installing the package via npm :

npm install --save ecsy

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > Hello! </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < style > html , body : { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; } </ style > < script type = "module" > import { World, System, Component, TagComponent, Types } from "https://ecsy.io/build/ecsy.module.js" ; const NUM_ELEMENTS = 50 ; const SPEED_MULTIPLIER = 0.3 ; const SHAPE_SIZE = 50 ; const SHAPE_HALF_SIZE = SHAPE_SIZE / 2 ; let canvas = document .querySelector( "canvas" ); let canvasWidth = canvas.width = window .innerWidth; let canvasHeight = canvas.height = window .innerHeight; let ctx = canvas.getContext( "2d" ); class Velocity extends Component {} Velocity.schema = { x : { type : Types.Number }, y : { type : Types.Number } }; class Position extends Component {} Position.schema = { x : { type : Types.Number }, y : { type : Types.Number } }; class Shape extends Component {} Shape.schema = { primitive : { type : Types.String, default : 'box' } }; class Renderable extends TagComponent {} class MovableSystem extends System { execute(delta, time) { this .queries.moving.results.forEach( entity => { var velocity = entity.getComponent(Velocity); var position = entity.getMutableComponent(Position); position.x += velocity.x * delta; position.y += velocity.y * delta; if (position.x > canvasWidth + SHAPE_HALF_SIZE) position.x = - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE; if (position.x < - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE) position.x = canvasWidth + SHAPE_HALF_SIZE; if (position.y > canvasHeight + SHAPE_HALF_SIZE) position.y = - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE; if (position.y < - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE) position.y = canvasHeight + SHAPE_HALF_SIZE; }); } } MovableSystem.queries = { moving : { components : [Velocity, Position] } } class RendererSystem extends System { execute(delta, time) { ctx.fillStyle = "#d4d4d4" ; ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , canvasWidth, canvasHeight); this .queries.renderables.results.forEach( entity => { var shape = entity.getComponent(Shape); var position = entity.getComponent(Position); if (shape.primitive === 'box' ) { this .drawBox(position); } else { this .drawCircle(position); } }); } drawCircle(position) { ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(position.x, position.y, SHAPE_HALF_SIZE, 0 , 2 * Math .PI, false ); ctx.fillStyle= "#39c495" ; ctx.fill(); ctx.lineWidth = 2 ; ctx.strokeStyle = "#0b845b" ; ctx.stroke(); } drawBox(position) { ctx.beginPath(); ctx.rect(position.x - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE, position.y - SHAPE_HALF_SIZE, SHAPE_SIZE, SHAPE_SIZE); ctx.fillStyle= "#e2736e" ; ctx.fill(); ctx.lineWidth = 2 ; ctx.strokeStyle = "#b74843" ; ctx.stroke(); } } RendererSystem.queries = { renderables : { components : [Renderable, Shape] } } var world = new World(); world .registerComponent(Velocity) .registerComponent(Position) .registerComponent(Shape) .registerComponent(Renderable) .registerSystem(MovableSystem) .registerSystem(RendererSystem); function getRandomVelocity ( ) { return { x : SPEED_MULTIPLIER * ( 2 * Math .random() - 1 ), y : SPEED_MULTIPLIER * ( 2 * Math .random() - 1 ) }; } function getRandomPosition ( ) { return { x : Math .random() * canvasWidth, y : Math .random() * canvasHeight }; } function getRandomShape ( ) { return { primitive : Math .random() >= 0.5 ? 'circle' : 'box' }; } for ( let i = 0 ; i < NUM_ELEMENTS; i++) { world .createEntity() .addComponent(Velocity, getRandomVelocity()) .addComponent(Shape, getRandomShape()) .addComponent(Position, getRandomPosition()) .addComponent(Renderable) } function run ( ) { var time = performance.now(); var delta = time - lastTime; world.execute(delta, time); lastTime = time; requestAnimationFrame(run); } var lastTime = performance.now(); run(); </ script > </ head > < body > < canvas width = "500" height = "500" > </ canvas > </ body > </ html >

Try it on glitch

You can also include the hosted javascript directly on your HTML: