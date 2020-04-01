Please use something else. See: https://github.com/jfhbrook/node-ecstatic/issues/259
A simple static file server middleware. Use it with a raw http server, express/connect or on the CLI!
'use strict';
const express = require('express');
const ecstatic = require('../lib/ecstatic');
const http = require('http');
const app = express();
app.use(ecstatic({
root: `${__dirname}/public`,
showdir: true,
}));
http.createServer(app).listen(8080);
console.log('Listening on :8080');
'use strict';
const http = require('http');
const ecstatic = require('../lib/ecstatic')({
root: `${__dirname}/public`,
showDir: true,
autoIndex: true,
});
http.createServer(ecstatic).listen(8080);
console.log('Listening on :8080');
To allow fall through to your custom routes:
ecstatic({ root: __dirname + '/public', handleError: false })
ecstatic ./public --port 8080
For using ecstatic as a library, just npm install it into your project:
npm install --save ecstatic
For using ecstatic as a cli tool, either npm install it globally:
npm install ecstatic -g
or install it locally and use npm runscripts to add it to your $PATH, or
reference it directly with
./node_modules/.bin/ecstatic.
In node, pass ecstatic an options hash, and it will return your middleware!
const opts = {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
baseDir: '/',
autoIndex: true,
showDir: true,
showDotfiles: true,
humanReadable: true,
hidePermissions: false,
si: false,
cache: 'max-age=3600',
cors: false,
gzip: true,
brotli: false,
defaultExt: 'html',
handleError: true,
serverHeader: true,
contentType: 'application/octet-stream',
weakEtags: true,
weakCompare: true,
handleOptionsMethod: false,
}
If
opts is a string, the string is assigned to the root folder and all other
options are set to their defaults.
When running in CLI mode, all options work as above, passed in
optimist style.
port defaults to
8000. If a
dir or
--root dir argument is not passed, ecsatic will
serve the current dir. Ecstatic also respects the PORT environment variable.
opts.root
--root {root}
opts.root is the directory you want to serve up.
opts.host
--host {host}
In CLI mode,
opts.host is the host you want ecstatic to listen to. Defaults
to 0.0.0.0. This can be overridden with the
--host flag or with the HOST
environment variable.
opts.port
--port {port}
In CLI mode,
opts.port is the port you want ecstatic to listen to. Defaults
to 8000. This can be overridden with the
--port flag or with the PORT
environment variable.
opts.baseDir
--baseDir {dir}
opts.baseDir is
/ by default, but can be changed to allow your static files
to be served off a specific route. For example, if
opts.baseDir === "blog"
and
opts.root = "./public", requests for
localhost:8080/blog/index.html will
resolve to
./public/index.html.
opts.cache
--cache {value}
Customize cache control with
opts.cache , if it is a number then it will set max-age in seconds.
Other wise it will pass through directly to cache-control. Time defaults to 3600 s (ie, 1 hour).
If it is a function, it will be executed on every request, and passed the pathname. Whatever it returns, string or number, will be used as the cache control header like above.
opts.showDir
--no-showDir
Turn off directory listings with
opts.showDir === false. Defaults to true.
opts.showDotfiles
--no-showDotfiles
Exclude dotfiles from directory listings with
opts.showDotfiles === false. Defaults to true.
opts.humanReadable
--no-human-readable
If showDir is enabled, add human-readable file sizes. Defaults to true.
Aliases are
humanreadable and
human-readable.
opts.hidePermissions
--hide-permissions
If hidePermissions is enabled, file permissions will not be displayed. Defaults to false.
Aliases are
hidepermissions and
hide-permissions.
opts.headers
--H {HeaderA: valA} [--H {HeaderB: valB}]
Set headers on every response.
opts.headers can be an object mapping string
header names to string header values, a colon (:) separated string, or an array
of colon separated strings.
opts.H and
opts.header are aliased to
opts.headers so that you can use
-H and
--header options to set headers on the command-line like curl:
$ ecstatic ./public -p 5000 -H 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *'
opts.si
--si
If showDir and humanReadable are enabled, print file sizes with base 1000 instead
of base 1024. Name is inferred from cli options for
ls. Aliased to
index, the
equivalent option in Apache.
opts.autoIndex
--no-autoindex
Serve
/path/index.html when
/path/ is requested.
Turn off autoIndexing with
opts.autoIndex === false. Defaults to true.
opts.defaultExt
--defaultExt {ext}
Turn on default file extensions with
opts.defaultExt. If
opts.defaultExt is
true, it will default to
html. For example if you want a request to
/a-file
to resolve to
./public/a-file.html, set this to
true. If you want
/a-file to resolve to
./public/a-file.json instead, set
opts.defaultExt to
json.
opts.gzip
--no-gzip
By default, ecstatic will serve
./public/some-file.js.gz in place of
./public/some-file.js when the gzipped version exists and ecstatic determines
that the behavior is appropriate. If
./public/some-file.js.gz is not valid
gzip, this will fall back to
./public/some-file.js. You can turn this off
with
opts.gzip === false.
opts.brotli
--brotli
Serve
./public/some-file.js.br in place of
./public/some-file.js when the
brotli encoded version exists and ecstatic
determines that the behavior is appropriate. If the request does not contain
br in the HTTP
accept-encoding header, ecstatic will instead attempt to
serve a gzipped version (if
opts.gzip is
true), or fall back to
./public.some-file.js. Defaults to false.
opts.serverHeader
--no-server-header
Set
opts.serverHeader to false in order to turn off setting the
Server
header on all responses served by ecstatic.
opts.contentType
--content-type {type}
Set
opts.contentType in order to change default Content-Type header value.
Defaults to application/octet-stream.
opts.mimeTypes
--mime-types {filename}
Add new or override one or more mime-types. This affects the HTTP Content-Type
header. May be either an object hash of type(s), or a function
(file, defaultValue) => 'some/mimetype'. Naturally, only the object hash
works on the command line.
ecstatic({ mimeTypes: { 'some/mimetype': ['file_extension', 'file_extension'] } })
It's important to note that any changes to mime handling are global, since
the
mime module appears to be poorly behaved outside of a global singleton
context. For clarity you may prefer to call
require('ecstatic').mime.define
or
require('ecstatic').setCustomGetType directly and skip using this option,
particularly in cases where you're using multiple instances of ecstatic's
middleware. You've been warned!
opts.handleError
Turn off handleErrors to allow fall-through with
opts.handleError === false, Defaults to true.
opts.weakEtags
--no-weak-etags
Set
opts.weakEtags to false in order to generate strong etags instead of
weak etags. Defaults to true. See
opts.weakCompare as well.
opts.weakCompare
--no-weak-compare
Turn off weakCompare to disable the weak comparison function for etag validation. Defaults to true. See https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc2616.txt Section 13.3.3 for more details.
opts.handleOptionsMethod
--handle-options-method
Set handleOptionsMethod to true in order to respond to 'OPTIONS' calls with any standard/set headers. Defaults to false. Useful for hacking up CORS support.
opts.cors
--cors
This is a convenience setting which turns on
handleOptionsMethod and sets the headers Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * and Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Authorization, Content-Type, If-Match, If-Modified-Since, If-None-Match, If-Unmodified-Since. This should be enough to quickly make cross-origin resource sharing work between development APIs. More advanced usage can come either from overriding these headers with the headers argument, or by using the
handleOptionsMethod flag and then setting headers "manually." Alternately, just do it in your app using separate middlewares/abstractions.
Defaults to false.
This works more or less as you'd expect.
This returns another middleware which will attempt to show a directory view. Turning on auto-indexing is roughly equivalent to adding this middleware after an ecstatic middleware with autoindexing disabled.
This defines new mappings for the mime singleton, as specified in the main docs for the ecstatic middleware. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middlware instance.
This sets a global custom function for getting the mime type for a filename. If this function returns a falsey value, getType will fall back to the mime module's handling. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middleware instance.
This will return the mimetype for a filename, first using any function supplied
with
ecstatic.mime.setCustomGetType, then trying
require('mime').getType,
then falling back to defaultValue. Generally you don't want to use this
directly.
This sets a global custom function for getting the charset for a mime type. If this function returns a falsey value, lookupCharset will fall back on the charset module's handling. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middleware instance.
This will look up the charset for the supplied mime type, first using any
function supplied with
ecstatic.mime.setCustomLookupCharset, then trying
require('charset')(mimeType). Generally you
don't want to use this directly.
Ecstatic has a fairly extensive test suite. You can run it with:
$ npm test
Without outside contributions, ecstatic would wither and die! Before contributing, take a quick look at the contributing guidelines in ./CONTRIBUTING.md . They're relatively painless, I promise.
MIT. See LICENSE.txt. For contributors, see CONTRIBUTORS.md