THIS PROJECT IS UNMAINTAINED AND DEPRECATED

Please use something else. See: https://github.com/jfhbrook/node-ecstatic/issues/259

Ecstatic

A simple static file server middleware. Use it with a raw http server, express/connect or on the CLI!

express 4.x

; const express = require ( 'express' ); const ecstatic = require ( '../lib/ecstatic' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); const app = express(); app.use(ecstatic({ root : ` ${__dirname} /public` , showdir : true , })); http.createServer(app).listen( 8080 ); console .log( 'Listening on :8080' );

stock http server

; const http = require ( 'http' ); const ecstatic = require ( '../lib/ecstatic' )({ root : ` ${__dirname} /public` , showDir : true , autoIndex : true , }); http.createServer(ecstatic).listen( 8080 ); console .log( 'Listening on :8080' );

fall through

To allow fall through to your custom routes:

ecstatic({ root : __dirname + '/public' , handleError : false })

CLI

ecstatic ./public --port 8080

For using ecstatic as a library, just npm install it into your project:

npm install --save ecstatic

For using ecstatic as a cli tool, either npm install it globally:

npm install ecstatic -g

or install it locally and use npm runscripts to add it to your $PATH, or reference it directly with ./node_modules/.bin/ecstatic .

$ ecstatic [dir?] {options} --port PORT

In node, pass ecstatic an options hash, and it will return your middleware!

const opts = { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), baseDir : '/' , autoIndex : true , showDir : true , showDotfiles : true , humanReadable : true , hidePermissions : false , si : false , cache : 'max-age=3600' , cors : false , gzip : true , brotli : false , defaultExt : 'html' , handleError : true , serverHeader : true , contentType : 'application/octet-stream' , weakEtags : true , weakCompare : true , handleOptionsMethod : false , }

If opts is a string, the string is assigned to the root folder and all other options are set to their defaults.

When running in CLI mode, all options work as above, passed in optimist style. port defaults to 8000 . If a dir or --root dir argument is not passed, ecsatic will serve the current dir. Ecstatic also respects the PORT environment variable.

opts.root is the directory you want to serve up.

In CLI mode, opts.host is the host you want ecstatic to listen to. Defaults to 0.0.0.0. This can be overridden with the --host flag or with the HOST environment variable.

In CLI mode, opts.port is the port you want ecstatic to listen to. Defaults to 8000. This can be overridden with the --port flag or with the PORT environment variable.

opts.baseDir is / by default, but can be changed to allow your static files to be served off a specific route. For example, if opts.baseDir === "blog" and opts.root = "./public" , requests for localhost:8080/blog/index.html will resolve to ./public/index.html .

Customize cache control with opts.cache , if it is a number then it will set max-age in seconds. Other wise it will pass through directly to cache-control. Time defaults to 3600 s (ie, 1 hour).

If it is a function, it will be executed on every request, and passed the pathname. Whatever it returns, string or number, will be used as the cache control header like above.

Turn off directory listings with opts.showDir === false . Defaults to true.

Exclude dotfiles from directory listings with opts.showDotfiles === false . Defaults to true.

If showDir is enabled, add human-readable file sizes. Defaults to true. Aliases are humanreadable and human-readable .

If hidePermissions is enabled, file permissions will not be displayed. Defaults to false. Aliases are hidepermissions and hide-permissions .

Set headers on every response. opts.headers can be an object mapping string header names to string header values, a colon (:) separated string, or an array of colon separated strings.

opts.H and opts.header are aliased to opts.headers so that you can use -H and --header options to set headers on the command-line like curl:

$ ecstatic ./public -p 5000 -H 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *'

If showDir and humanReadable are enabled, print file sizes with base 1000 instead of base 1024. Name is inferred from cli options for ls . Aliased to index , the equivalent option in Apache.

Serve /path/index.html when /path/ is requested. Turn off autoIndexing with opts.autoIndex === false . Defaults to true.

Turn on default file extensions with opts.defaultExt . If opts.defaultExt is true, it will default to html . For example if you want a request to /a-file to resolve to ./public/a-file.html , set this to true . If you want /a-file to resolve to ./public/a-file.json instead, set opts.defaultExt to json .

By default, ecstatic will serve ./public/some-file.js.gz in place of ./public/some-file.js when the gzipped version exists and ecstatic determines that the behavior is appropriate. If ./public/some-file.js.gz is not valid gzip, this will fall back to ./public/some-file.js . You can turn this off with opts.gzip === false .

Serve ./public/some-file.js.br in place of ./public/some-file.js when the brotli encoded version exists and ecstatic determines that the behavior is appropriate. If the request does not contain br in the HTTP accept-encoding header, ecstatic will instead attempt to serve a gzipped version (if opts.gzip is true ), or fall back to ./public.some-file.js . Defaults to false.

Set opts.serverHeader to false in order to turn off setting the Server header on all responses served by ecstatic.

Set opts.contentType in order to change default Content-Type header value. Defaults to application/octet-stream.

Add new or override one or more mime-types. This affects the HTTP Content-Type header. May be either an object hash of type(s), or a function (file, defaultValue) => 'some/mimetype' . Naturally, only the object hash works on the command line.

ecstatic ({ mimeTypes : { 'some/mimetype' : [ 'file_extension' , 'file_extension' ] } })

It's important to note that any changes to mime handling are global, since the mime module appears to be poorly behaved outside of a global singleton context. For clarity you may prefer to call require('ecstatic').mime.define or require('ecstatic').setCustomGetType directly and skip using this option, particularly in cases where you're using multiple instances of ecstatic's middleware. You've been warned!

Turn off handleErrors to allow fall-through with opts.handleError === false , Defaults to true.

Set opts.weakEtags to false in order to generate strong etags instead of weak etags. Defaults to true. See opts.weakCompare as well.

Turn off weakCompare to disable the weak comparison function for etag validation. Defaults to true. See https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc2616.txt Section 13.3.3 for more details.

Set handleOptionsMethod to true in order to respond to 'OPTIONS' calls with any standard/set headers. Defaults to false. Useful for hacking up CORS support.

This is a convenience setting which turns on handleOptionsMethod and sets the headers Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * and Access-Control-Allow-Headers: Authorization, Content-Type, If-Match, If-Modified-Since, If-None-Match, If-Unmodified-Since. This should be enough to quickly make cross-origin resource sharing work between development APIs. More advanced usage can come either from overriding these headers with the headers argument, or by using the handleOptionsMethod flag and then setting headers "manually." Alternately, just do it in your app using separate middlewares/abstractions.

Defaults to false.

This works more or less as you'd expect.

This returns another middleware which will attempt to show a directory view. Turning on auto-indexing is roughly equivalent to adding this middleware after an ecstatic middleware with autoindexing disabled.

This defines new mappings for the mime singleton, as specified in the main docs for the ecstatic middleware. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middlware instance.

This sets a global custom function for getting the mime type for a filename. If this function returns a falsey value, getType will fall back to the mime module's handling. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middleware instance.

This will return the mimetype for a filename, first using any function supplied with ecstatic.mime.setCustomGetType , then trying require('mime').getType , then falling back to defaultValue. Generally you don't want to use this directly.

This sets a global custom function for getting the charset for a mime type. If this function returns a falsey value, lookupCharset will fall back on the charset module's handling. Calling this directly should make global mutation more clear than setting the options when instantiating the middleware, and is recommended if you're using more than one middleware instance.

This will look up the charset for the supplied mime type, first using any function supplied with ecstatic.mime.setCustomLookupCharset , then trying require('charset')(mimeType) . Generally you don't want to use this directly.

Ecstatic has a fairly extensive test suite. You can run it with:

$ npm test

Without outside contributions, ecstatic would wither and die! Before contributing, take a quick look at the contributing guidelines in ./CONTRIBUTING.md . They're relatively painless, I promise.

MIT. See LICENSE.txt. For contributors, see CONTRIBUTORS.md