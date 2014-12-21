The perfect middleware between your static file server and the browser. Minifies, compresses, and caches files served to the client. If it's JS or CSS, it also transpiles unsupported features of the target browser. You may also use this in your build process to create browser-specific builds. It's traceur and myth on steroids.
The goal of this project is to create a frontend flow where:
Combined with polyfills, you can use most of the latest features of browsers with relative ease.
There's no:
Features:
var Ecstacy = require('ecstacy')
There are two builders.
Ecstacy.js
Ecstacy.css
Both inherit from
Ecstacy, defined below.
Delete the entire cache folder.
All
Ecstacy constructors have the following API:
Create a new instance. Some options are:
name - the name of the file, specifically for source maps
code - source code
map - the source map, if any
"Builds" a version of the file according to
agents.
agents is simply passed tp polyfills-db.
data is an object with the following properties:
hash - the build hash
code - the filename for the code
map - the filename for the map
Get the absolute filename of a file.
Read a file by its name.
Returns a
Buffer, so you need to
.toString() it yourself.
var ecstacy = Ecstacy.js({
code: 'var a = b;'
})
ecstacy.build(useragent).then(function (data) {
return ecstacy.read(data.code, 'utf8')
}).then(function (js) {
})
Create a read stream for a file and extension instead of buffering it. Useful when serving files to the client.