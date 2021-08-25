openbase logo
ecs-service-image-updater

by bugcrowd
0.1.9 (see all)

Update an ECS service to use a new Docker image

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

374

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ECS Service Image Updater

ECS Service Image Updater assists with updating an ECS Service to use a new Docker image. If all you are changing is the image (eg new version of your application) it can be cumbersome to create a new Task Definition. It will copy the current running Task Definition in the Service, update the image, publish the new Task Definition and update the Service to use the new Task Definition.

NOTE: We have moved the package under our bugcrowd NPM organization - this will be the only package location maintained going forward.

CLI Usage

Options:
  --help                    Show help                                  [boolean]
  --version                 Show version number                        [boolean]
  --image                   Docker image and tag                      [required]
  --container-name          Container to update in the ECS Task Definition.
                            Conflicts with container-names.
  --container-names         List of containers to update in the ECS Task
                            Definition. Comma separated. Conflicts with
                            container-name.
  --service-name            ECS Service to update
  --task-definition-family  Task Definition Family create the new Task
                            Definition in
  --cluster-arn             Arn of the ECS Cluster for which the Service exists
                            on. Used in conjunction with service-name
  --output-arn-only         Output the new Task Definition Arn only

Examples

Update an ECS Service to use a new image

$ ecs-service-image-updater --cluster-arn arn:aws:ecs:us-east-1:123456789:cluster/cluster --image image:tag --container-name app --service-name app

Create new Task Definition from latest Task Definition in a Task Definition Family

$ ecs-service-image-updater --image image:tag --container-name app --task-definition-family app

Module Usage

const updater = require('ecs-service-image-updater');

var options = {
  clusterArn: 'clusterArn',
  serviceName: 'serviceName',
  containerNames: ['containerName'],
  image: 'image:tag'
}

updater(options, (err, taskDefinitionArn) => {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('done');
});

