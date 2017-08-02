#ecs-deploy Deploy container images to Amazon EC2 Container Service (ECS).
Unless indicated, the following environment variables are required:
|Environment Variable
|Description
|AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
|AWS credentials
|AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
|AWS credentials
|AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
|(Optional) AWS credentials
|REGION
|The AWS region
|CLUSTER
|The name of the target ECS cluster
|SERVICE
|The name of the target ECS service
|CONTAINER
|The name of the target ECS container
|IMAGE
|The image repository (e.g. some-user/some-app)
|IMAGE_TAG
|The tag to be deployed
|WAIT
|Wait until the service has reached a stable state (defaults to false)
npm install --global ecs-deploy
REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo IMAGE_TAG=latest WAIT=true ecs-deploy
Install from the command line:
npm install --save-dev ecs-deploy
Add a
deploy script to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"deploy": "REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo ecs-deploy"
}
}
When you're ready to deploy, make sure your image has been pushed to the registry. Then from the command line:
IMAGE_TAG=latest npm run deploy