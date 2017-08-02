#ecs-deploy Deploy container images to Amazon EC2 Container Service (ECS).

Configuration

Unless indicated, the following environment variables are required:

Environment Variable Description AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID AWS credentials AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY AWS credentials AWS_SESSION_TOKEN (Optional) AWS credentials REGION The AWS region CLUSTER The name of the target ECS cluster SERVICE The name of the target ECS service CONTAINER The name of the target ECS container IMAGE The image repository (e.g. some-user/some-app) IMAGE_TAG The tag to be deployed WAIT Wait until the service has reached a stable state (defaults to false)

Example Usage

npm install --global ecs-deploy REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo IMAGE_TAG=latest WAIT= true ecs-deploy

Alternate Usage

Install from the command line:

npm install --save-dev ecs-deploy

Add a deploy script to your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "deploy" : "REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo ecs-deploy" } }

When you're ready to deploy, make sure your image has been pushed to the registry. Then from the command line: