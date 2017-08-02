openbase logo
ed

ecs-deploy

by Ken Browning
2.1.1

Deploy container images to Amazon EC2 Container Service (ECS)

Overview

996

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

#ecs-deploy Deploy container images to Amazon EC2 Container Service (ECS).

Configuration

Unless indicated, the following environment variables are required:

Environment VariableDescription
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_IDAWS credentials
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEYAWS credentials
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN(Optional) AWS credentials
REGIONThe AWS region
CLUSTERThe name of the target ECS cluster
SERVICEThe name of the target ECS service
CONTAINERThe name of the target ECS container
IMAGEThe image repository (e.g. some-user/some-app)
IMAGE_TAGThe tag to be deployed
WAITWait until the service has reached a stable state (defaults to false)

Example Usage

npm install --global ecs-deploy
REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo IMAGE_TAG=latest WAIT=true ecs-deploy

Alternate Usage

Install from the command line:

npm install --save-dev ecs-deploy

Add a deploy script to your package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "REGION=us-west-1 CLUSTER=my-cluster SERVICE=my-service CONTAINER=my-container IMAGE=my-user/my-repo ecs-deploy"
  }
}

When you're ready to deploy, make sure your image has been pushed to the registry. Then from the command line:

IMAGE_TAG=latest npm run deploy

