openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ecross-view

by iview
3.1.8 (see all)

A high quality UI Toolkit built on Vue.js 2.0

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

23.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

192

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iView

A high quality UI Toolkit built on Vue.js.

iView NPM downloads NPM downloads JS gzip size CSS gzip size Join the chat at https://gitter.im/iview/iview Backers on Open Collective Sponers on Open Collective

Docs

3.x | 2.x | 1.x

Features

  • Dozens of useful and beautiful components.
  • Friendly API. It's made for people with any skill level.
  • Extensive documentation and demos.
  • It is quite beautiful.
  • Supports both Vue.js 2 and Vue.js 1.

Who's using iView

If your company or products use iView, welcome to click here to leave a message.

Install

We provide an iView plugin for Vue CLI 3, which you can use to quickly build an iView-based project.

We also provide a starter kit iview-project for you.

Install iView

Using npm:

npm install iview --save

Using a script tag for global use:

<script type="text/javascript" src="iview.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/styles/iview.css">

You can find more info on the website.

Usage

<template>
    <Slider v-model="value" range />
</template>
<script>
    export default {
        data () {
            return {
                value: [20, 50]
            }
        }
    }
</script>

Using css via import:

import 'iview/dist/styles/iview.css';

Compatibility

  • Supports Vue.js 2.x
  • Supports Vue.js 1.x - visit 1.0 docs
  • Supports SSR
  • Supports Nuxt.js
  • Supports TypeScript
  • Supports Electron
  • Most components and features support IE9 and above browsers, some components and features do not support IE

Community

If you want to contribute or have questions or bugs to report:

Questions: Find other users at the Gitter chat or post on StackOverflow using [iview-ui] tag
Bugs: File a issue here - please provide a example so we can help you better
Contribute: Contact us in Gitter chat, WeChat or via mail to iview@tendcloud.com. PRs welcome!

Major Contributors

NameAvatarNameAvatarNameAvatar
Aresnjingsamrijn
lcx960324GITleonine1989huixisheng
Sergio Crisostomolison16Xotic750
huanghong1125yangdan8

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial