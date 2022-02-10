Library for running Ecovacs Deebot vacuum cleaner robots

Installation

Information on how to install this library can be found here.

The minimum required version is 12.x.

Usage

Information on how to use this library can be found here.

Models

Supported models

Deebot 900/901

Deebot OZMO 930

Deebot OZMO 920/950

The models listed are those that I have in use myself or which are technically identical to these.

These models should work properly or at least partially

Deebot Slim 2

Deebot N79 series

Deebot M88

Deebot 500

Deebot 600/601/605

Deebot 710/711

Deebot OZMO 610

Deebot OZMO 900/905

Deebot OZMO Slim 10/11

Deebot U2 series

Deebot N3 MAX

Deebot N7

Deebot N8 series

Deebot OZMO T5

Deebot (OZMO) T8 series

Deebot T9 series

The models listed are either already known to work or are technically similar to these models. Nevertheless, the functionality may be partially limited.

I try to achieve a wide range of functionality, but decide this case by case depending on complexity and various other criteria. There is of course no claim to full functionality.

Known issues

Generating map images for 950 type models can still take some time

The cleaning log has an empty result on T9 series

The combined map data object does not work with T9 series

TrueDetect commands not working yet (tested on T9)

"Edge" command does not work with Deebot U2 (starts auto clean instead)

Changelog

Bumped mqtt to 4.3.5

Stability improvements

A lot of code refactoring

Bumped several dependencies

Switched to axios

Bumped mqtt to 4.3.4

Bumped xmldom to 0.8.0

Bumped follow-redirects to 1.14.7 (fix for CVE-2022-0155)

Bumped required Node.js version to 12

Added some new models

Implement ContinuousCleaning and ContinuousCleaning commands (950 type models)

Start implementing V2 commands (e.g. T8 and T9 series)

Some minor changes and improvements

Fix for Deebot 710 series

Some minor changes and improvements

Added Deebot 500

(juliangsibecas) Added support for accounts from South America

(juliangsibecas) Updated the lookup table for countries of Africa, Antarctica, South America and Oceania

Many improvements to the example apps

Add new example app for map related infos

Implemented GetDistanceToChargingStation command

Some refactoring

Added Deebot 661

Some Bugfixes and improved error handling when sending requests

Lots of refactoring, code improvements and some fixes

Added some wrapper functions for controlling the bot

Switch to @xmldom/xmldom (bump xmldom from 0.6.0 to 0.7.2)

Added full map data (maps, spot areas, virtual boundaries) as one structured event

(boriswerner) Implementation of a static map image (incl. bot and charging position)

Initial map image support for non 950 type models

Handle compressed spot area boundary data (e.g. T9 series)

Handle custom names for spot areas (e.g. T9 series)

Implemented DoNotDisturb and AdvanceMode commands (950 type models)

Implemented TrueDetect commands (models with TrueDetect 3D)

Implemented EmptyDustBin command for models with suction station (e.g. T8+/plus)

Implemented GetSchedule command

Added messageReceived event

Added N8 PRO+, N9+, T9 AIVI Plus

Some enhancements and fixes

Updated login process (credits to @And3rsL)

Support for Chinese server login

Implemented AutoEmpty commands for models with suction station (e.g. T8+/plus)

Added some cleaning log values and cleaning stats

Initial support for some more models (e.g. N3, N7, N8, T9 series)

Improved example apps

(dbochicchio) Added some structured events

Quite a lot refactoring and code consolidation

Several improvements and fixes

Bump some dependencies

Some improvements for handling charge status

Added OZMO T5 and some more T8 models

Several enhancements and fixes

Some fixes for cleaning logs (non 950 type)

Some refactoring and code improvements

Implemented ResetLifeSpan, SetVolume and GetVolume for 950 type models

Implemented OnOff for non 950 type MQTT models

Implemented method to get translated spot area names

Bump some dependencies

Several enhancements and fixes

Initial support for Deebot U2 series

Improved support for T8 models

Improved handling of device classes

(boriswerner) Fixed cleaning log for 950 type models

(boriswerner) VirtualBoundaries handling

Lots of code refactoring

Fix problem running multiple devices

Added support for more Ozmo T8 models

Thanks and credits

All credits for originally figuring out and documenting the protocol go to @wpietri. He documented his findings on the protocol in his repository.

Disclaimer

I am in no way affiliated with ECOVACS.

License

