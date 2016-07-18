ECMAScript Version Detection library.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install ecmascript-version-detector

Usage

Parse code and return results .

const parse = require ( "ecmascript-version-detector" ).parse; parse( `const x = 1 ** 2;` );

Contributing

How to add data?

mkdir data/<new-node-type> add index.js to data/<new-node-type> npm run build Pull Request!!

index.js is following format:

module .exports = { "selector" : "//BooleanLiteral" , "version" : "3" , "en" : { "name" : "BooleanLiteral" , "link" : "https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Boolean" } };

selector : the selector match the node type. This project use ASTq query engine This is similar to XPath query.

: the selector match the node type. version : the feature is available in the version

: the feature is available in the version en name : display name link : related link. e.g.) MDN link



Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test :

npm i -d && npm test

