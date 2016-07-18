ECMAScript Version Detection library.
Go to https://azu.github.io/ecmascript-version-detector/
Install with npm:
npm install ecmascript-version-detector
parse(code: string): {selector:string, version:string, node: Object, en: Object}[]
Parse
code and return
results.
const parse = require("ecmascript-version-detector").parse;
parse(`const x = 1 ** 2;`);
/*
[
{
"selector": "//BinaryExpression[@operator=='**']",
"version": "2016",
"en": {
"name": "BinaryExpression exponentiation operator"
},
"node": {
"type": "BinaryExpression",
"start": 0,
"end": 6,
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 6
}
},
"left": {
"type": "NumericLiteral",
"start": 0,
"end": 1,
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 1
}
},
"extra": {
"rawValue": 1,
"raw": "1"
},
"value": 1
},
"operator": "**",
"right": {
"type": "NumericLiteral",
"start": 5,
"end": 6,
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 5
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 6
}
},
"extra": {
"rawValue": 2,
"raw": "2"
},
"value": 2
}
}
},
....
]
*/
mkdir data/<new-node-type>
index.js to
data/<new-node-type>
npm run build
index.js is following format:
// BooleanLiteral is `true` or `false`
// This is available since ECMAScript version 3
// Display name is "BooleanLiteral"
module.exports = {
"selector": "//BooleanLiteral",
"version": "3",
"en": {
"name": "BooleanLiteral",
"link": "https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Boolean"
}
};
selector: the selector match the node type.
version: the feature is available in the version
en
name: display name
link: related link. e.g.) MDN link
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Install devDependencies and Run
npm test:
npm i -d && npm test
MIT © azu