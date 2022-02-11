Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme for secp256k1 in TypeScript.
This is the JavaScript/TypeScript version of eciespy with a built-in class-like secp256k1 API, you may go there for detailed documentation and learn the mechanism under the hood.
If you want a WASM version to run directly in modern browsers, check
ecies-wasm.
npm install eciesjs
You may still build with Node.js 10 for a while, albeit its official security support ended on Apr 30 2021. Please note that it is strongly not recommended to run on an outdated runtime.
Run the code below with
npx ts-node.
> import { encrypt, decrypt, PrivateKey } from 'eciesjs'
> const k1 = new PrivateKey()
> const data = Buffer.from('this is a test')
> decrypt(k1.toHex(), encrypt(k1.publicKey.toHex(), data)).toString()
'this is a test'
encrypt(receiverRawPK: string | Buffer, msg: Buffer): Buffer
Parameters:
Returns: Buffer
decrypt(receiverRawSK: string | Buffer, msg: Buffer): Buffer
Parameters:
Returns: Buffer
PrivateKey
static fromHex(hex: string): PrivateKey;
constructor(secret?: Buffer);
toHex(): string;
encapsulate(pub: PublicKey): Buffer;
multiply(pub: PublicKey): Buffer;
equals(other: PrivateKey): boolean;
readonly secret: Buffer;
readonly publicKey: PublicKey;
PublicKey
static fromHex(hex: string): PublicKey;
constructor(buffer: Buffer);
toHex(compressed?: boolean): string;
decapsulate(priv: PrivateKey): Buffer;
equals(other: PublicKey): boolean;
readonly uncompressed: Buffer;
readonly compressed: Buffer;
encrypt/decrypt now can take both hex
string and
Buffer
HKDF-sha256 to derive shared keys instead of
sha256