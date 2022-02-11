openbase logo
eciesjs

by ecies
0.3.12 (see all)

Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme for secp256k1 in TypeScript

Readme

eciesjs

Codacy Badge License Npm Package CI Codecov

Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme for secp256k1 in TypeScript.

This is the JavaScript/TypeScript version of eciespy with a built-in class-like secp256k1 API, you may go there for detailed documentation and learn the mechanism under the hood.

If you want a WASM version to run directly in modern browsers, check ecies-wasm.

Install

npm install eciesjs

Node.js Compatibility

You may still build with Node.js 10 for a while, albeit its official security support ended on Apr 30 2021. Please note that it is strongly not recommended to run on an outdated runtime.

Quick Start

Run the code below with npx ts-node.

> import { encrypt, decrypt, PrivateKey } from 'eciesjs'
> const k1 = new PrivateKey()
> const data = Buffer.from('this is a test')
> decrypt(k1.toHex(), encrypt(k1.publicKey.toHex(), data)).toString()
'this is a test'

API

encrypt(receiverRawPK: string | Buffer, msg: Buffer): Buffer

Parameters:

  • receiverRawPK - Receiver's secp256k1 public key, hex string or buffer
  • msg - Data to encrypt

Returns: Buffer

decrypt(receiverRawSK: string | Buffer, msg: Buffer): Buffer

Parameters:

  • receiverRawSK - Receiver's secp256k1 private key, hex string or buffer
  • msg - Data to decrypt

Returns: Buffer

PrivateKey

  • Methods
static fromHex(hex: string): PrivateKey;
constructor(secret?: Buffer);
toHex(): string;
encapsulate(pub: PublicKey): Buffer;
multiply(pub: PublicKey): Buffer;
equals(other: PrivateKey): boolean;
  • Properties
readonly secret: Buffer;
readonly publicKey: PublicKey;

PublicKey

  • Methods
static fromHex(hex: string): PublicKey;
constructor(buffer: Buffer);
toHex(compressed?: boolean): string;
decapsulate(priv: PrivateKey): Buffer;
equals(other: PublicKey): boolean;
  • Properties
readonly uncompressed: Buffer;
readonly compressed: Buffer;

Release Notes

0.3.1 ~ 0.3.13

  • Bump dependencies
  • Update documentation
  • Extract constant variables and rename some parameters

0.3.0

  • API change: encrypt/decrypt now can take both hex string and Buffer

0.2.0

  • API change: use HKDF-sha256 to derive shared keys instead of sha256
  • Bump dependencies
  • Update documentation

0.1.1 ~ 0.1.5

  • Bump dependencies
  • Update documentation

0.1.0

  • First beta version release

