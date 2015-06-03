Simple server reponse echoer to help when testing.
The idea of
echoecho is to provide a relative URL listener
for any node
http object and have it return a predictable
response.
npm i echoecho
get - GET Request
post - POST Request with data
put - PUT with data
delete - DELETE with data
status - Special status route
echo/status/403 returns a
403, all
http.STATUS_CODES supported
delay - Special delay route
echo/delay/2 returns a 200 delayed by 2 seconds.
json - Send query parameters or POST parameters and get them back as JSON
jsonp - Send query parameters or POST parameters and get them back as JSON (pass a GET param of
callback=[yourcallback]
You can delay an
echoecho request with the
delay route followed by a value
in seconds (e.g.,
/delay/3) or a range in seconds (e.g.,
/delay/1-3). Given
a range, the response will be delayed by a random period of time within the
range.
You can also delay any route by prepending the delay route (e.g.,
/delay/2/get,
/delay/1-2/json?response={"hello":"world"}, etc).
You can customize the response content for any route (except for
status)
by specifying either a
response or
file query parameter.
The
response query parameter lets you specify the custom response in the URL,
whereas the
file query parameter will attempt to read a file on the server.
The above ways of specifying custom responses will also work with any delayed route.
I recommend using it with Express/Connect to get a properly parsed body for POST/PUT requests
There are 3 things you need to do inside the Node server providing these tests:
echoecho your relative paths to scan
echoecho can repond to a request
echoecho serve the request
In addition, when serving requests, you can specify an optional directory
root within which
echoecho can find the files to serve for customized
responses by providing an object containing a
dirroot
key as the third argument to
serve.
Here's a simple example, assuming your tests serve from
/build/tests/mine/index.html
//Prepping once
//Tell echoecho to serve from these base paths
echoecho.paths([
'/build/tests/mine/index.html' //echoecho will serve from /build/tests/mine/
]);
//From inside your request handler, like http.createServer or express.createServer
if (echoecho.handle(req.url)) { //Can echoecho respond to this?
echoecho.serve(req, res); //Pass in the request and response objects and echoecho will take it from here
} else {
//throw your 404
}
Instantiate an EchoEcho object:
var ee = new echoecho.EchoEcho({
paths: [] //base paths
});
//Like above
ee.handle();
ee.serve();
Handling all requests with /echo/ in the URL:
var ee = new require('echoecho').EchoEcho({
all: true
});
//Like above
ee.handle();
ee.serve();
Handling all requests and serving from a different root:
var ee = new require('echoecho').EchoEcho({
all: true
});
// Can echoecho respond to this?
if (echoecho.handle(req.url)) {
// Pass in the request and response objects and echoecho will take it from here.
// Specify the optional configuration for dirroot to use an alternate
// base before the requested file.
echoecho.serve(req, res, {
dirroot: '/path/to/intended/root'
});
} else {
// throw your 404.
}
Now that your server is accepting
echoecho responses, you can start using them in your HTML tests like this:
From index.html you can use relative URL's that start with
echo and then contain your route.
echo/status/200
echo/status/500
echo/get?foo=bar&good=bad
echo/post
That's it,
echoecho should return what it was given
echoecho has an internal "scheme" that you can add methods to inside your personal server.
echoecho.scheme contains an Object liternal of paths as keys and function handlers as values.
echoecho.scheme.get = function(req, res) { ... };
Right now, these are the route in the echo router:
echo/ROUTE/etc, I may end up added regex support for this
but for the inital version I didn't need them.