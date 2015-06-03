openbase logo
Simple server reponse echoer to help when testing.

Readme

EchoEcho

Simple server reponse echoer to help when testing.

The idea of echoecho is to provide a relative URL listener for any node http object and have it return a predictable response.

Install

npm i echoecho

Build Status

Travis Build Status

Code Coverage Report

Default Routes

  • get - GET Request
  • post - POST Request with data
  • put - PUT with data
  • delete - DELETE with data
  • status - Special status route echo/status/403 returns a 403, all http.STATUS_CODES supported
  • delay - Special delay route echo/delay/2 returns a 200 delayed by 2 seconds.
  • json - Send query parameters or POST parameters and get them back as JSON
  • jsonp - Send query parameters or POST parameters and get them back as JSON (pass a GET param of callback=[yourcallback]

Delayed Responses

You can delay an echoecho request with the delay route followed by a value in seconds (e.g., /delay/3) or a range in seconds (e.g., /delay/1-3). Given a range, the response will be delayed by a random period of time within the range.

You can also delay any route by prepending the delay route (e.g., /delay/2/get, /delay/1-2/json?response={"hello":"world"}, etc).

Customized Responses

You can customize the response content for any route (except for status) by specifying either a response or file query parameter.

The response query parameter lets you specify the custom response in the URL, whereas the file query parameter will attempt to read a file on the server.

The above ways of specifying custom responses will also work with any delayed route.

Using in Your Server

I recommend using it with Express/Connect to get a properly parsed body for POST/PUT requests

There are 3 things you need to do inside the Node server providing these tests:

  • Tell echoecho your relative paths to scan
  • Check to see if echoecho can repond to a request
  • Have echoecho serve the request

In addition, when serving requests, you can specify an optional directory root within which echoecho can find the files to serve for customized responses by providing an object containing a dirroot key as the third argument to serve.

Here's a simple example, assuming your tests serve from /build/tests/mine/index.html

//Prepping once
//Tell echoecho to serve from these base paths
echoecho.paths([
    '/build/tests/mine/index.html' //echoecho will serve from /build/tests/mine/
]);

//From inside your request handler, like http.createServer or express.createServer

if (echoecho.handle(req.url)) { //Can echoecho respond to this?
    echoecho.serve(req, res); //Pass in the request and response objects and echoecho will take it from here
} else {
    //throw your 404
}

Instantiate an EchoEcho object:

var ee = new echoecho.EchoEcho({
    paths: [] //base paths
});

//Like above
ee.handle();
ee.serve();

Handling all requests with /echo/ in the URL:


var ee = new require('echoecho').EchoEcho({
    all: true
});

//Like above
ee.handle();
ee.serve();

Handling all requests and serving from a different root:


var ee = new require('echoecho').EchoEcho({
    all: true
});

// Can echoecho respond to this?
if (echoecho.handle(req.url)) {
    // Pass in the request and response objects and echoecho will take it from here.
    // Specify the optional configuration for dirroot to use an alternate
    // base before the requested file.
    echoecho.serve(req, res, {
        dirroot: '/path/to/intended/root'
    });
} else {
    // throw your 404.
}

Using in Your Tests

Now that your server is accepting echoecho responses, you can start using them in your HTML tests like this:

From index.html you can use relative URL's that start with echo and then contain your route.

  • echo/status/200
  • echo/status/500
  • echo/get?foo=bar&good=bad
  • echo/post

That's it, echoecho should return what it was given

Extending

echoecho has an internal "scheme" that you can add methods to inside your personal server.

echoecho.scheme contains an Object liternal of paths as keys and function handlers as values.


echoecho.scheme.get = function(req, res) { ... };

Right now, these are the route in the echo router: echo/ROUTE/etc, I may end up added regex support for this but for the inital version I didn't need them.

