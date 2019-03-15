ECHint

Quick validation of files with EditorConfig.

Install

The easiest way to use ECHint to check your code is to install it globally as a Node command line program. To do so, simply run the following command in your terminal (flag -g installs echint globally on your system, omit it if you want to install in the current working directory):

npm install --only=production --save --global echint

After you've done that you should be able to use the echint CLI. The simplest use case would be checking all files in the current working directory:

$ echint Error: some files did not pass EditorConfig validation: src/index.js:97 Expected a newline at the end of the file. src/path/data.json:2 Unexpected tabs found.

You can optionally pass one or more paths using the glob pattern:

$ echint *.js docs/**/*.md

How do I ignore files?

The path node_modules/** and hidden files/folders (beginning with . ) are automatically excluded when looking for files to check.

Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minified files. To do that, add a echint.ignore property to package.json :

"echint" : { "ignore" : [ "**/out/**" , "**/build/**" ] }

Can I use a sharable configuration?

Yes, you may prefer to check your code against a centralized .editorconfig . To do that, add a echint.extends property to package.json :

"echint" : { "extends" : "echint-config-some-config" }

echint will use the main property or .editorconfig file from that package as the configuration. The echint-config- prefix will be added automatically if it is not already present.

use your ENV

echint uses dotenv to load the following environment config values:

name type description ECHINT_CONFIG string path to .editorconfig file ECHINT_IGNORE string pattern of files to ignore ECHINT_PATTERN string pattern of file to process ECHINT_READ_PACKAGE string read additional options from package.json ( "true" , "false" )

you can create a local .env or .env.[NODE_ENV] file to modify echint's default behavior (where NODE_ENV is the name of your environment), or you can test this directly from the shell:

$ ECHINT_CONFIG=**/* echint *.js docs/**/*.md

include in your tests

Add it to package.json { "name" : "my-cool-package" , "devDependencies" : { "echint" : "^1.0.0" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "echint && node my-tests.js" } } Validate all files automatically when you run npm test $ npm test Error: some files did not pass EditorConfig validation: src/index.js:97 Expected a newline at the end of the file. src/path/data.json:2 Unexpected tabs found. Never deal with inconsistencies in a pull request again!

Usage

Usage: echint [options] <file ...> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - c, --config [path] specify path for config file (defaults to ./.editorconfig) - i, --ignore [file] files to ignore - p, --skip-package whether to skip reading config info from package.json - q, --quiet shhh - v, --verbose detailed errors

Examples

run with defaults echint run on a subset of files echint *.js *.md --verbose ignore some files echint * --ignore *.md --verbose use custom config file path echint --config ~/.editorconfig --verbose

API

validate everything in current directory

echint(files, [, options [, callback]]])

returns true | false

Parameters

name type description required default files mixed manually defined list of files to process no **/* options mixed see options no callback mixed see callback no undefined

Options

name type description required default config string path to .editorconfig file no **/* ignore array array of files & patterns to ignore no ['coverage/**', 'node_modules/**', 'bower_components/**', '**[.jpg,.png,.gif,.ico] pattern string pattern of file to process no **/* readPackage boolean read additional options from package.json no true

Callback

pass a callback with the following signature:

function ( errors, result ) { }

Examples