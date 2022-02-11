Apache ECharts

Apache ECharts is a free, powerful charting and visualization library offering an easy way of adding intuitive, interactive, and highly customizable charts to your commercial products. It is written in pure JavaScript and based on zrender, which is a whole new lightweight canvas library.

中文官网 | ENGLISH HOMEPAGE

Get Apache ECharts

You may choose one of the following methods:

Download from the official website

npm install echarts --save

CDN: jsDelivr CDN

Docs

Get Help

GitHub Issues for bug report and feature requests

Email dev@echarts.apache.org for general questions

Build

Build echarts source code:

Execute the instructions in the root directory of the echarts: (Node.js is required)

Install the dependencies from NPM: npm install Rebuild source code immediately in watch mode when changing the source code. npm run dev Check correctness of TypeScript code. npm run checktype If intending to build and get all types of the "production" files: npm run release

Then the "production" files are generated in the dist directory.

More custom build approaches can be checked in this tutorial: Create Custom Build of ECharts please.

Contribution

If you wish to debug locally or make pull requests, please refer to the contributing document.

Resources

Awesome ECharts

https://github.com/ecomfe/awesome-echarts

Extensions

License

ECharts is available under the Apache License V2.

Code of Conduct

Please refer to Apache Code of Conduct.

Paper

Deqing Li, Honghui Mei, Yi Shen, Shuang Su, Wenli Zhang, Junting Wang, Ming Zu, Wei Chen. ECharts: A Declarative Framework for Rapid Construction of Web-based Visualization. Visual Informatics, 2018.