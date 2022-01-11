openbase logo
echarts-wordcloud

by ecomfe
2.0.0 (see all)

Apache ECharts Word Cloud extension based on wordcloud2.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

echarts-wordcloud

Third-party Wordcloud extension based on wordcloud2.js for Apache ECharts.

Examples

Google Trends

ECharts Option Keywords

Install

<script src="echarts.min.js"></script>
<script src="echarts-wordcloud.min.js"></script>

Or

npm install echarts
npm install echarts-wordcloud

import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-wordcloud';

NOTE:

echarts-wordcloud@2 is for echarts@5 echarts-wordcloud@1 is for echarts@4

Usage

var chart = echarts.init(document.getElementById('main'));

chart.setOption({
    ...
    series: [{
        type: 'wordCloud',

        // The shape of the "cloud" to draw. Can be any polar equation represented as a
        // callback function, or a keyword present. Available presents are circle (default),
        // cardioid (apple or heart shape curve, the most known polar equation), diamond (
        // alias of square), triangle-forward, triangle, (alias of triangle-upright, pentagon, and star.

        shape: 'circle',

        // Keep aspect ratio of maskImage or 1:1 for shapes
        // This option is supported from echarts-wordcloud@2.1.0
        keepAspect: false,

        // A silhouette image which the white area will be excluded from drawing texts.
        // The shape option will continue to apply as the shape of the cloud to grow.

        maskImage: maskImage,

        // Folllowing left/top/width/height/right/bottom are used for positioning the word cloud
        // Default to be put in the center and has 75% x 80% size.

        left: 'center',
        top: 'center',
        width: '70%',
        height: '80%',
        right: null,
        bottom: null,

        // Text size range which the value in data will be mapped to.
        // Default to have minimum 12px and maximum 60px size.

        sizeRange: [12, 60],

        // Text rotation range and step in degree. Text will be rotated randomly in range [-90, 90] by rotationStep 45

        rotationRange: [-90, 90],
        rotationStep: 45,

        // size of the grid in pixels for marking the availability of the canvas
        // the larger the grid size, the bigger the gap between words.

        gridSize: 8,

        // set to true to allow word being draw partly outside of the canvas.
        // Allow word bigger than the size of the canvas to be drawn
        drawOutOfBound: false,

        // If perform layout animation.
        // NOTE disable it will lead to UI blocking when there is lots of words.
        layoutAnimation: true,

        // Global text style
        textStyle: {
            fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
            fontWeight: 'bold',
            // Color can be a callback function or a color string
            color: function () {
                // Random color
                return 'rgb(' + [
                    Math.round(Math.random() * 160),
                    Math.round(Math.random() * 160),
                    Math.round(Math.random() * 160)
                ].join(',') + ')';
            }
        },
        emphasis: {
            focus: 'self',

            textStyle: {
                textShadowBlur: 10,
                textShadowColor: '#333'
            }
        },

        // Data is an array. Each array item must have name and value property.
        data: [{
            name: 'Farrah Abraham',
            value: 366,
            // Style of single text
            textStyle: {
            }
        }]
    }]
});

