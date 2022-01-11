Third-party Wordcloud extension based on wordcloud2.js for Apache ECharts.

Examples

Google Trends

ECharts Option Keywords

Install

< script src = "echarts.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "echarts-wordcloud.min.js" > </ script >

Or

npm install echarts npm install echarts-wordcloud

import * as echarts from 'echarts' ; import 'echarts-wordcloud' ;

NOTE:

echarts-wordcloud@2 is for echarts@5 echarts-wordcloud@1 is for echarts@4

Usage