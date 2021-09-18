Liquid Fill Chart

Liquid Fill Chart plugin for Apache ECharts, which is usually used to represent data in percentage.

Install ECharts

To use ECharts plugins, you need to include the plugin JavaScript file after ECharts file.

< script src = 'echarts.js' > </ script > < script src = 'echarts-liquidfill.js' > </ script >

ECharts can be downloaded at GitHub dist directory or Download page of Official Website (in Chinese).

NOTE

The minimum package of ECharts required by LiquidFill Chart is simple version on GitHub, or selecting nothing in online builder (in Chinese). If you need other chart types or components in your other chart, you should include them accordingly.

Install echarts-liquidfill with npm

npm install echarts npm install echarts-liquidfill

NOTE:

echarts-liquidfill@3 is compitable with echarts@5 echarts-liquidfill@2 is compitable with echarts@4

Import:

import * as echarts from 'echarts' ; import 'echarts-liquidfill'

Or:

import * as echarts from 'echarts/core' ; import 'echarts-liquidfill'

Here is the basic example on CodeSandbox

Download echarts-liquidfill from GitHub

You may download the lastest ECharts files on ECharts official site and download this plugin in dist directory.

Note that if you need tooltip for Liquid Fill Chart, you need the complete ECharts version. Otherwise, the simple version will be competent.

Important Notes

Omitted normal

Since ECharts v4.0.0, normal is no longer needed for itemStyle or label .

Flatten textStyle

Since ECharts v3.7.0, textStyle option is flatten, so that series.label[normal|emphasis].textStyle.xxx is now can be written in series.label[normal|emphasis].textStyle . This is supported from echarts-liquidfill v1.0.6. So if you found examples with textStyle in old demo, don't be too surprised.

Quick Start

Here are some common uses:

To ask a question, you may fork Liquid Fill Chart Example on Gallery and copy your code there. Then you may open an issue in this project.

Examples

A Simple Example

To create a Liquid Fill Chart, you need to have a series with type of 'liquidFill' . A basic option may be:

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 ] }] };

Run

Multiple Waves

It is easy to create a liquid fill chart will multiple waves, either to represent multiple data, or to improve the visual effect of the chart.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ] }] };

This creates a chart wit waves at position of 60%, 50%, 40%, and 30%.

Run

Color and Opacity

To set colors for liquid fill chart series, set color to be an array of colors. To set opacity, use itemStyle.opacity and itemStyle.emphasis.opacity for normal style and hover style.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], color : [ 'red' , '#0f0' , 'rgb(0, 0, 255)' ], itemStyle : { opacity : 0.6 }, emphasis : { itemStyle : { opacity : 0.9 } } }] };

Run

You may also set the color and opacity of a single data item by:

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.5 , 0.4 , { value : 0.3 , itemStyle : { color : 'red' , opacity : 0.6 }, emphasis : { itemStyle : { opacity : 0.9 } } }] }] };

Run

Static Waves

To provent the waves from moving left or right, you may simply set waveAnimation to be false . To disable the animation of waves raising, set animationDuration and animationDurationUpdate to be 0.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , waveAnimation : false , animationDuration : 0 , animationDurationUpdate : 0 , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ] }] };

Run

Still Water

You may set the amplitude to be 0 to make still waves.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], amplitude : 0 , waveAnimation : 0 }] };

It is recommended to set waveAnimation to be false in this case to disable animation for performance consideration.

Run

Change A Single Wave

To change a single wave, overwrite the options in data item.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , { value : 0.5 , direction : 'left' , itemStyle : { color : 'red' } }, 0.4 , 0.3 ] }] };

Run

Background Style

You can use backgroundStyle option to set the stroke, fill style of background shape.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], backgroundStyle : { borderWidth : 5 , borderColor : 'red' , color : 'yellow' } }] };

Run

Outline Style

To hide the outline, just set outline.show to be false .

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], outline : { show : false } }] };

Run

Shape

Shape of water fill chart. It can be:

one of the default symbols: 'circle' , 'rect' , 'roundRect' , 'triangle' , 'diamond' , 'pin' , 'arrow' ;

, , , , , , ; 'container' : a shape that fully fills the container.

: a shape that fully fills the container. an SVG path starting with 'path://' .

var options = [{ series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], shape : 'diamond' }] }];

Run

option = { series: [{ type: 'liquidFill' , data: [0.5, 0.4 , 0.3 , 0.2 ], shape: 'container' , outline: { show: false } }] };

Run

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.55 , 0.4 , 0.25 ], radius : '60%' , outline : { show : false }, backgroundStyle : { borderColor : '#156ACF' , borderWidth : 1 , shadowColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)' , shadowBlur : 20 }, shape : 'path://M367.855,428.202c-3.674-1.385-7.452-1.966-11.146-1.794c0.659-2.922,0.844-5.85,0.58-8.719 c-0.937-10.407-7.663-19.864-18.063-23.834c-10.697-4.043-22.298-1.168-29.902,6.403c3.015,0.026,6.074,0.594,9.035,1.728 c13.626,5.151,20.465,20.379,15.32,34.004c-1.905,5.02-5.177,9.115-9.22,12.05c-6.951,4.992-16.19,6.536-24.777,3.271 c-13.625-5.137-20.471-20.371-15.32-34.004c0.673-1.768,1.523-3.423,2.526-4.992h-0.014c0,0,0,0,0,0.014 c4.386-6.853,8.145-14.279,11.146-22.187c23.294-61.505-7.689-130.278-69.215-153.579c-61.532-23.293-130.279,7.69-153.579,69.202 c-6.371,16.785-8.679,34.097-7.426,50.901c0.026,0.554,0.079,1.121,0.132,1.688c4.973,57.107,41.767,109.148,98.945,130.793 c58.162,22.008,121.303,6.529,162.839-34.465c7.103-6.893,17.826-9.444,27.679-5.719c11.858,4.491,18.565,16.6,16.719,28.643 c4.438-3.126,8.033-7.564,10.117-13.045C389.751,449.992,382.411,433.709,367.855,428.202z' , label : { position : [ '38%' , '40%' ], formatter : function ( ) { return 'ECharts

Liquid Fill' ; }, fontSize : 40 , color : '#D94854' } }] };

Run

Animation

Generally speaking, there are two types of animations in liquid fill charts.

The first type is initial animation, which has the effect of wave raising. The easing method of this animation is controlled with animationEasing and its duration with animationDuration .

The second type is the update animation, which is usually used when data changes and wave height changes. They are controlled with animationEasingUpdate and animationDurationUpdate .

For example, to disable the raising animation and set update animation time to be two seconds with cubicOut easing, you can use the following option:

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], animationDuration : 0 , animationDurationUpdate : 2000 , animationEasingUpdate : 'cubicOut' }] }; chart.setOption(option); setTimeout( function ( ) { chart.setOption({ series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.8 , 0.6 , 0.4 , 0.2 ] }] }) }, 3000 );

Run

Change Text

By default, the text label of liquid fill chart displays percentage of the first data. For example, for a chart with data [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3] , default text is 60% .

To change the text, you may use label.formatter , which can be set to a string or function.

If it is a string, {a} refers to series name, {b} to data name, and {c} to data value.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , name : 'Liquid Fill' , data : [{ name : 'First Data' , value : 0.6 }, 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], label : { formatter : '{a}

{b}

Value: {c}' , fontSize : 28 } }] };

Label text of this example is 'Liquid Fill

First Data

Value: 0.6' .

Run

This has the same result as using formatter as a function:

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , name : 'Liquid Fill' , data : [{ name : 'First Data' , value : 0.6 }, 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], label : { formatter : function ( param ) { return param.seriesName + '

' + param.name + '

' + 'Value:' + param.value; }, fontSize : 28 } }] };

Run

Text position is at the center by default. label.position can be set to be 'inside' , 'left' , 'right' , 'top' , 'bottom' , or horizontal and vertical positions like ['10%', '20%'] , which means '10%' to the left (controlled by label.align , which can be 'left' , 'center' , or 'right' ) and '20%' to the top (controlled by label.baseline , which can be 'top' , 'middle' , or 'bottom' ).

Shadow

By default, waves and outline have shadow on them. Here's how to change them.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], itemStyle : { shadowBlur : 0 }, outline : { borderDistance : 0 , itemStyle : { borderWidth : 5 , borderColor : '#156ACF' , shadowBlur : 20 , shadowColor : 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 1)' } } }] };

Run

Tooltip

To add tooltip:

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 ], name : 'Liquid Fill' }], tooltip : { show : true } };

Run

Click Event

To add click event on waves:

chart.setOption(option); chart.on( 'click' , function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); });

Like any other chart types, the above code will only trigger events on waves. If you want to track events on the whole canvas or specific elements, you may add listener to zrender like:

chart.getZr().on( 'click' , function ( ) { console .log( arguments ); });

To make an element (e.g., a wave) non-interactable, simply set silent to be true .

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], silent : true }] };

Run

API

Default option for liquid fill charts are:

{ data : [], color : [ '#294D99' , '#156ACF' , '#1598ED' , '#45BDFF' ], center : [ '50%' , '50%' ], radius : '50%' , amplitude : '8%' , waveLength : '80%' , phase : 'auto' , period : 'auto' , direction : 'right' , shape : 'circle' , waveAnimation : true , animationEasing : 'linear' , animationEasingUpdate : 'linear' , animationDuration : 2000 , animationDurationUpdate : 1000 , outline : { show : true , borderDistance : 8 , itemStyle : { color : 'none' , borderColor : '#294D99' , borderWidth : 8 , shadowBlur : 20 , shadowColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)' } }, backgroundStyle : { color : '#E3F7FF' }, itemStyle : { opacity : 0.95 , shadowBlur : 50 , shadowColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)' }, label : { show : true , color : '#294D99' , insideColor : '#fff' , fontSize : 50 , fontWeight : 'bold' , align : 'center' , baseline : 'middle' position : 'inside' }, emphasis : { itemStyle : { opacity : 0.8 } } }

data {(number|Object)[]}

Value of each data item should be between 0 and 1.

The data item can also be an object to configure the option for a single item.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , { value : 0.5 , itemStyle : { color : 'red' } }, 0.4 , 0.3 ] }] };

This defines a chart with the second wave of red color.

color {string[]}

Wave colors.

shape {string}

Shape of water fill chart. It can be one of the default symbols: 'circle' , 'rect' , 'roundRect' , 'triangle' , 'diamond' , 'pin' , 'arrow' . Or, an SVG path starting with 'path://' .

center {string[]}

Position of the chart. The first value is x position, the second one is the y position. Each of the values can be a relative value like '50%' , which is relative to the smaller value of container width and height, or an absolute value like 100px .

radius {string}

Radius of the chart, which can be a relative value like '50%' , which is relative to the smaller value of container width and height, or an absolute value like 100px .

amplitude {number}

Amplitude of the wave, in pixels or percentage. If it is in percentage, it's relative to the diameter.

waveLength {string|number}

Wave length of the wave, which can be a relative value like '50%' , which is relative to the diameter, or an absolute value like '100px' or 100 .

phase {number}

Phase of wave, in radian system. By default, it is set to be 'auto' , when each wave has a phase of Math.PI / 4 larger than the previous one.

period {number|'auto'|function}

Milliseconds that it takes to move forward a wave-length. By default, it is set to be 'auto' , when the wave at the front has a greater speed.

It can also be a formatter function.

var option = { series : [{ type : 'liquidFill' , data : [ 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 ], radius : '70%' , phase : 0 , period : function ( value, index ) { return 2000 * index + 1000 ; } }] }

direction {string}

Direction that the waves moving in, which should either be 'right' , or 'left' .

waveAnimation {boolean}

Whether to enable wave from moving left or right.

animationEasing {string}

Easing methods for initial animation, when waves raise from the bottom at the beginning.

Easing methods for other animation, for example, when data value changes and wave position changes.

animationDuration {number}

Initial animation duration, in milliseconds.

Other animation duration, in milliseconds.

Whether to display outline.

Distance between border and inner circle.

Border color.

Border width.

Outline shadow blur size.

Outline shadow color.

Background fill color.

Background stroke line width.

Background stroke line width.

Background shadow blur size.

Background shadow color.

Background opacity.

Wave opacity.

Wave shadow width.

Wave shadow color.

Wave opacity when hover.

Whether to display label text.

Color of text when display on background.

Color of text when display on wave.

Label font size.

Label font weight.

Text align, which should be 'left' , 'center' , or 'right' .

Text vertical align, which should be 'top' , 'middle' , or 'bottom' .

Text position is at the center by default. label.position can be set to be 'inside' , 'left' , 'right' , 'top' , 'bottom' , or horizontal and vertical positions like ['10%', '20%'] , which means '10%' to the left and '20%' to the top.

Build

For development:

webpack

For release: