Liquid Fill Chart plugin for Apache ECharts, which is usually used to represent data in percentage.
To use ECharts plugins, you need to include the plugin JavaScript file after ECharts file.
<script src='echarts.js'></script>
<script src='echarts-liquidfill.js'></script>
ECharts can be downloaded at GitHub dist directory or Download page of Official Website (in Chinese).
The minimum package of ECharts required by LiquidFill Chart is simple version on GitHub, or selecting nothing in online builder (in Chinese). If you need other chart types or components in your other chart, you should include them accordingly.
# install echarts as peer dependency
npm install echarts
npm install echarts-liquidfill
NOTE:
echarts-liquidfill@3 is compitable with echarts@5 echarts-liquidfill@2 is compitable with echarts@4
Import:
import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-liquidfill'
Or:
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import 'echarts-liquidfill'
Here is the basic example on CodeSandbox
You may download the lastest ECharts files on ECharts official site and download this plugin in dist directory.
Note that if you need tooltip for Liquid Fill Chart, you need the complete ECharts version. Otherwise, the simple version will be competent.
normal
Since ECharts v4.0.0,
normal is no longer needed for
itemStyle or
label.
textStyle
Since ECharts v3.7.0,
textStyle option is flatten, so that
series.label[normal|emphasis].textStyle.xxx is now can be written in
series.label[normal|emphasis].textStyle. This is supported from echarts-liquidfill v1.0.6. So if you found examples with
textStyle in old demo, don't be too surprised.
Here are some common uses:
To ask a question, you may fork Liquid Fill Chart Example on Gallery and copy your code there. Then you may open an issue in this project.
To create a Liquid Fill Chart, you need to have a series with type of
'liquidFill'. A basic option may be:
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6]
}]
};
It is easy to create a liquid fill chart will multiple waves, either to represent multiple data, or to improve the visual effect of the chart.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3]
}]
};
This creates a chart wit waves at position of 60%, 50%, 40%, and 30%.
To set colors for liquid fill chart series, set
color to be an array of colors. To set opacity, use
itemStyle.opacity and
itemStyle.emphasis.opacity for normal style and hover style.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
color: ['red', '#0f0', 'rgb(0, 0, 255)'],
itemStyle: {
opacity: 0.6
},
emphasis: {
itemStyle: {
opacity: 0.9
}
}
}]
};
You may also set the color and opacity of a single data item by:
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.5, 0.4, {
value: 0.3,
itemStyle: {
color: 'red',
opacity: 0.6
},
emphasis: {
itemStyle: {
opacity: 0.9
}
}
}]
}]
};
To provent the waves from moving left or right, you may simply set
waveAnimation to be
false. To disable the animation of waves raising, set
animationDuration and
animationDurationUpdate to be 0.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
waveAnimation: false,
animationDuration: 0,
animationDurationUpdate: 0,
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3]
}]
};
You may set the
amplitude to be 0 to make still waves.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
amplitude: 0,
waveAnimation: 0
}]
};
It is recommended to set
waveAnimation to be false in this case to disable animation for performance consideration.
To change a single wave, overwrite the options in data item.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, {
value: 0.5,
direction: 'left',
itemStyle: {
color: 'red'
}
}, 0.4, 0.3]
}]
};
You can use backgroundStyle option to set the stroke, fill style of background shape.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
backgroundStyle: {
borderWidth: 5,
borderColor: 'red',
color: 'yellow'
}
}]
};
To hide the outline, just set
outline.show to be
false.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
outline: {
show: false
}
}]
};
Shape of water fill chart. It can be:
'circle',
'rect',
'roundRect',
'triangle',
'diamond',
'pin',
'arrow';
'container': a shape that fully fills the container.
'path://'.
var options = [{
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
shape: 'diamond'
}]
}];
option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.5, 0.4, 0.3, 0.2],
shape: 'container',
outline: {
show: false
}
}]
};
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.55, 0.4, 0.25],
radius: '60%',
outline: {
show: false
},
backgroundStyle: {
borderColor: '#156ACF',
borderWidth: 1,
shadowColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)',
shadowBlur: 20
},
shape: 'path://M367.855,428.202c-3.674-1.385-7.452-1.966-11.146-1.794c0.659-2.922,0.844-5.85,0.58-8.719 c-0.937-10.407-7.663-19.864-18.063-23.834c-10.697-4.043-22.298-1.168-29.902,6.403c3.015,0.026,6.074,0.594,9.035,1.728 c13.626,5.151,20.465,20.379,15.32,34.004c-1.905,5.02-5.177,9.115-9.22,12.05c-6.951,4.992-16.19,6.536-24.777,3.271 c-13.625-5.137-20.471-20.371-15.32-34.004c0.673-1.768,1.523-3.423,2.526-4.992h-0.014c0,0,0,0,0,0.014 c4.386-6.853,8.145-14.279,11.146-22.187c23.294-61.505-7.689-130.278-69.215-153.579c-61.532-23.293-130.279,7.69-153.579,69.202 c-6.371,16.785-8.679,34.097-7.426,50.901c0.026,0.554,0.079,1.121,0.132,1.688c4.973,57.107,41.767,109.148,98.945,130.793 c58.162,22.008,121.303,6.529,162.839-34.465c7.103-6.893,17.826-9.444,27.679-5.719c11.858,4.491,18.565,16.6,16.719,28.643 c4.438-3.126,8.033-7.564,10.117-13.045C389.751,449.992,382.411,433.709,367.855,428.202z',
label: {
position: ['38%', '40%'],
formatter: function() {
return 'ECharts\nLiquid Fill';
},
fontSize: 40,
color: '#D94854'
}
}]
};
Generally speaking, there are two types of animations in liquid fill charts.
The first type is initial animation, which has the effect of wave raising. The easing method of this animation is controlled with
animationEasing and its duration with
animationDuration.
The second type is the update animation, which is usually used when data changes and wave height changes. They are controlled with
animationEasingUpdate and
animationDurationUpdate.
For example, to disable the raising animation and set update animation time to be two seconds with
cubicOut easing, you can use the following option:
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
animationDuration: 0,
animationDurationUpdate: 2000,
animationEasingUpdate: 'cubicOut'
}]
};
chart.setOption(option);
setTimeout(function () {
chart.setOption({
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.8, 0.6, 0.4, 0.2]
}]
})
}, 3000);
By default, the text label of liquid fill chart displays percentage of the first data. For example, for a chart with data
[0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3], default text is
60%.
To change the text, you may use
label.formatter, which can be set to a string or function.
If it is a string,
{a} refers to series name,
{b} to data name, and
{c} to data value.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
name: 'Liquid Fill',
data: [{
name: 'First Data',
value: 0.6
}, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
label: {
formatter: '{a}\n{b}\nValue: {c}',
fontSize: 28
}
}]
};
Label text of this example is
'Liquid Fill\nFirst Data\nValue: 0.6'.
This has the same result as using
formatter as a function:
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
name: 'Liquid Fill',
data: [{
name: 'First Data',
value: 0.6
}, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
label: {
formatter: function(param) {
return param.seriesName + '\n'
+ param.name + '\n'
+ 'Value:' + param.value;
},
fontSize: 28
}
}]
};
Text position is at the center by default.
label.position can be set to be
'inside',
'left',
'right',
'top',
'bottom', or horizontal and vertical positions like
['10%', '20%'], which means
'10%' to the left (controlled by
label.align, which can be
'left',
'center', or
'right') and
'20%' to the top (controlled by
label.baseline, which can be
'top',
'middle', or
'bottom').
By default, waves and outline have shadow on them. Here's how to change them.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
itemStyle: {
shadowBlur: 0
},
outline: {
borderDistance: 0,
itemStyle: {
borderWidth: 5,
borderColor: '#156ACF',
shadowBlur: 20,
shadowColor: 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 1)'
}
}
}]
};
To add tooltip:
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6],
name: 'Liquid Fill'
}],
tooltip: {
show: true
}
};
To add click event on waves:
chart.setOption(option);
chart.on('click', function() {
console.log(arguments);
// do something useful here
});
Like any other chart types, the above code will only trigger events on waves. If you want to track events on the whole canvas or specific elements, you may add listener to zrender like:
chart.getZr().on('click', function() {
console.log(arguments);
});
To make an element (e.g., a wave) non-interactable, simply set
silent to be
true.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
silent: true
}]
};
Default option for liquid fill charts are:
{
data: [],
color: ['#294D99', '#156ACF', '#1598ED', '#45BDFF'],
center: ['50%', '50%'],
radius: '50%',
amplitude: '8%',
waveLength: '80%',
phase: 'auto',
period: 'auto',
direction: 'right',
shape: 'circle',
waveAnimation: true,
animationEasing: 'linear',
animationEasingUpdate: 'linear',
animationDuration: 2000,
animationDurationUpdate: 1000,
outline: {
show: true,
borderDistance: 8,
itemStyle: {
color: 'none',
borderColor: '#294D99',
borderWidth: 8,
shadowBlur: 20,
shadowColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)'
}
},
backgroundStyle: {
color: '#E3F7FF'
},
itemStyle: {
opacity: 0.95,
shadowBlur: 50,
shadowColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)'
},
label: {
show: true,
color: '#294D99',
insideColor: '#fff',
fontSize: 50,
fontWeight: 'bold',
align: 'center',
baseline: 'middle'
position: 'inside'
},
emphasis: {
itemStyle: {
opacity: 0.8
}
}
}
Value of each data item should be between 0 and 1.
The data item can also be an object to configure the option for a single item.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, {
value: 0.5,
itemStyle: {
color: 'red'
}
}, 0.4, 0.3]
}]
};
This defines a chart with the second wave of red color.
Wave colors.
Shape of water fill chart. It can be one of the default symbols:
'circle',
'rect',
'roundRect',
'triangle',
'diamond',
'pin',
'arrow'. Or, an SVG path starting with
'path://'.
Position of the chart. The first value is x position, the second one is the y position. Each of the values can be a relative value like
'50%', which is relative to the smaller value of container width and height, or an absolute value like
100px.
Radius of the chart, which can be a relative value like
'50%', which is relative to the smaller value of container width and height, or an absolute value like
100px.
Amplitude of the wave, in pixels or percentage. If it is in percentage, it's relative to the diameter.
Wave length of the wave, which can be a relative value like
'50%', which is relative to the diameter, or an absolute value like
'100px' or
100.
Phase of wave, in radian system. By default, it is set to be
'auto', when each wave has a phase of
Math.PI / 4 larger than the previous one.
Milliseconds that it takes to move forward a wave-length. By default, it is set to be
'auto', when the wave at the front has a greater speed.
It can also be a formatter function.
var option = {
series: [{
type: 'liquidFill',
data: [0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3],
radius: '70%',
phase: 0,
period: function (value, index) {
// This function is called four times, each for a data item in series.
// `value` is 0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3, and `index` is 0, 1, 2, 3.
return 2000 * index + 1000;
}
}]
}
Direction that the waves moving in, which should either be
'right', or
'left'.
Whether to enable wave from moving left or right.
Easing methods for initial animation, when waves raise from the bottom at the beginning.
Easing methods for other animation, for example, when data value changes and wave position changes.
Initial animation duration, in milliseconds.
Other animation duration, in milliseconds.
Whether to display outline.
Distance between border and inner circle.
Border color.
Border width.
Outline shadow blur size.
Outline shadow color.
Background fill color.
Background stroke line width.
Background stroke line width.
Background shadow blur size.
Background shadow color.
Background opacity.
Wave opacity.
Wave shadow width.
Wave shadow color.
Wave opacity when hover.
Whether to display label text.
Color of text when display on background.
Color of text when display on wave.
Label font size.
Label font weight.
Text align, which should be
'left',
'center', or
'right'.
Text vertical align, which should be
'top',
'middle', or
'bottom'.
Text position is at the center by default.
label.position can be set to be
'inside',
'left',
'right',
'top',
'bottom', or horizontal and vertical positions like
['10%', '20%'], which means
'10%' to the left and
'20%' to the top.
For development:
$ webpack
For release:
$ webpack -p