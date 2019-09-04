npm i echarts-leaflet
There are two ways to use this extension, the two examples in the
example folder demonstrate each approach.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.1.0/dist/leaflet.css" integrity="sha512-wcw6ts8Anuw10Mzh9Ytw4pylW8+NAD4ch3lqm9lzAsTxg0GFeJgoAtxuCLREZSC5lUXdVyo/7yfsqFjQ4S+aKw==" crossorigin="" />
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/echarts/4.0.4/echarts-en.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet/1.3.1/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/echarts-leaflet.js"></script>
See this example.
import echarts from 'echarts/lib/echarts';
import 'echarts/lib/chart/scatter';
import 'echarts/lib/chart/effectScatter';
import 'echarts-leaflet';
See this example. To run it, use
parcel leaflet-single-layer.html. The usage of parcel can be found here.
You can use one or more tile layers via the
tiles option. It's an array of
layers.
The default tile layer uses
http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png
option = {
leaflet: {
center: [120.13066322374, 30.240018034923],
zoom: 3,
roam: true,
tiles: [{
label: 'OpenStreetMap',
urlTemplate: 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.fr/hot/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
options: {
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, Tiles courtesy of <a href="http://hot.openstreetmap.org/" target="_blank">Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team</a>'
}
}]
},
series: [{
coordinateSystem: 'leaflet',
}]
}
Specify multiple layers. You can choose a base layer to use via the layer control.
{
layerControl: {
position: 'topleft'
},
tiles: [{
label: '天地图',
urlTemplate: 'http://t2.tianditu.com/DataServer?T=vec_w&x={x}&y={y}&l={z}',
options: {
attribution: 'tianditu.com'
}
}, {
label: 'Open Street Map',
urlTemplate: 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.fr/hot/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
options: {
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, Tiles courtesy of <a href="http://hot.openstreetmap.org/" target="_blank">Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team</a>'
}
}]
}
If you don't specify a label for a tile, it won't show up in the layer control. Therefore the following option will add two base layers to the map and there is no way to switch between them.
{
layerControl: {
position: 'topleft'
},
tiles: [{
urlTemplate: 'http://t2.tianditu.com/DataServer?T=vec_w&x={x}&y={y}&l={z}',
options: {
attribution: 'tianditu.com'
}
}, {
urlTemplate: 'https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.fr/hot/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
options: {
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, Tiles courtesy of <a href="http://hot.openstreetmap.org/" target="_blank">Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team</a>'
}
}]
}
yarn install
rollup --config
MIT