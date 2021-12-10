openbase logo
echarts-gl

by ecomfe
2.0.8 (see all)

Extension pack for Apache ECharts, providing globe visualization and 3D plots.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ECHARTS-GL

ECharts-GL is an extension pack of Apache ECharts, which providing 3D plots, globe visualization and WebGL acceleration.

Docs

Installing

npm and webpack

npm install echarts
npm install echarts-gl

Import all

import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-gl';

Minimal Import

import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import { Scatter3DChart } from 'echarts-gl/charts';
import { Grid3DComponent } from 'echarts-gl/components';

echarts.use([Scatter3DChart, Grid3DComponent]);

Include by scripts

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts/dist/echarts.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-gl/dist/echarts-gl.min.js"></script>

NOTE:

ECharts GL 2.x is compatible with ECharts 5.x. ECharts GL 1.x is compatible with ECharts 4.x.

Basic Usage

var chart = echarts.init(document.getElementById('main'));
chart.setOption({
    grid3D: {},
    xAxis3D: {},
    yAxis3D: {},
    zAxis3D: {},
    series: [{
        type: 'scatter3D',
        symbolSize: 50,
        data: [[-1, -1, -1], [0, 0, 0], [1, 1, 1]],
        itemStyle: {
            opacity: 1
        }
    }]
})

License

ECharts-GL is available under the BSD license.

