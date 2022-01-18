The simplest, and the best React wrapper for Apache ECharts.

Install

$ npm install --save echarts-for-react # `echarts` is the peerDependence of `echarts-for-react`, you can install echarts with your own version. $ npm install --save echarts

Then use it.

import ReactECharts from 'echarts-for-react' ; <ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} />

You can run website.

$ git clone git@github.com:hustcc/echarts-for-react.git $ npm install $ npm start

Then open http://127.0.0.1:8081/ in your browser. or see https://git.hust.cc/echarts-for-react/ which is deploy on gh-pages.

Usage

Code of a simple demo code showed below. For more example can see: https://git.hust.cc/echarts-for-react/

import React from 'react' ; import ReactECharts from 'echarts-for-react' ; <ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} notMerge={ true } lazyUpdate={ true } theme={ "theme_name" } onChartReady={ this .onChartReadyCallback} onEvents={EventsDict} opts={} />

Import ECharts.js modules manually to reduce bundle size

With Echarts.js v5:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactEChartsCore from 'echarts-for-react/lib/core' ; import * as echarts from 'echarts/core' ; import { BarChart, } from 'echarts/charts' ; import { GridComponent, TooltipComponent, TitleComponent, DatasetComponent, } from 'echarts/components' ; import { CanvasRenderer, } from 'echarts/renderers' ; echarts.use( [TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent, BarChart, CanvasRenderer] ); <ReactEChartsCore echarts={echarts} option={ this .getOption()} notMerge={ true } lazyUpdate={ true } theme={ "theme_name" } onChartReady={ this .onChartReadyCallback} onEvents={EventsDict} opts={} />

With Echarts.js v3 or v4:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactEChartsCore from 'echarts-for-react/lib/core' ; import echarts from 'echarts/lib/echarts' ; import 'echarts/lib/chart/bar' ; import 'echarts/lib/component/tooltip' ; import 'echarts/lib/component/title' ; <ReactEChartsCore echarts={echarts} option={ this .getOption()} notMerge={ true } lazyUpdate={ true } theme={ "theme_name" } onChartReady={ this .onChartReadyCallback} onEvents={EventsDict} opts={} />

For Next.js user, code transpilation is needed.

const withTM = require ( "next-transpile-modules" )([ "echarts" , "zrender" ]); module .exports = withMT({})

Props of Component

option (required, object)

the echarts option config, can see https://echarts.apache.org/option.html#title.

notMerge (optional, object)

when setOption , not merge the data, default is false . See https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption.

lazyUpdate (optional, object)

when setOption , lazy update the data, default is false . See https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption.

style (optional, object)

the style of echarts div. object , default is {height: '300px'}.

className (optional, string)

the class of echarts div. you can setting the css style of charts by class name.

theme (optional, string)

the theme of echarts. string , should registerTheme before use it (theme object format: https://github.com/ecomfe/echarts/blob/master/theme/dark.js). e.g.

import echarts from 'echarts' ; ... echarts.registerTheme( 'my_theme' , { backgroundColor: '#f4cccc' }); ... <ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} style={{height: '300px' , width: '100%' }} className= 'echarts-for-echarts' theme= 'my_theme' />

onChartReady (optional, function)

when the chart is ready, will callback the function with the echarts object as it's paramter.

loadingOption (optional, object)

the echarts loading option config, can see https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.showLoading.

showLoading (optional, bool, default: false)

bool , when the chart is rendering, show the loading mask.

onEvents (optional, array(string=>function) )

binding the echarts event, will callback with the echarts event object , and the echart object as it's paramters. e.g:

const onEvents = { 'click' : this .onChartClick, 'legendselectchanged' : this .onChartLegendselectchanged } ... <ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} style={{ height: '300px' , width: '100%' }} onEvents={onEvents} />

for more event key name, see: https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#events

opts (optional, object)

the opts of echarts. object , will be used when initial echarts instance by echarts.init . Document here.

<ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} style={{ height: '300px' }} opts={{renderer: 'svg' }} />

Component API & Echarts API

the Component only has one API named getEchartsInstance .

getEchartsInstance() : get the echarts instance object, then you can use any API of echarts .

for example:

<ReactECharts ref={ ( e ) => { this .echartRef = e; }} option={ this .getOption()} /> const echartInstance = this .echartRef.getEchartsInstance(); const base64 = echartInstance.getDataURL();

About API of echarts, can see https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.

You can use the API to do:

binding / unbinding event. dynamic charts with dynamic data. get the echarts dom / dataURL / base64, save the chart to png. release the charts.

FAQ

How to render the chart with svg when using echarts 4.x

Use the props opts of component with renderer = 'svg' . For example:

<ReactECharts option={ this .getOption()} style={{height: '300px' }} opts={{renderer: 'svg' }} />

How to resolve Error Component series.scatter3D not exists. Load it first.

Install and import echarts-gl module when you want to create a GL instance

npm install --save echarts-gl

import 'echarts-gl' import ReactECharts from "echarts-for-react" ; <ReactECharts option={GL_OPTION} />

LICENSE

MIT@hustcc.