The simplest, and the best React wrapper for Apache ECharts.
$ npm install --save echarts-for-react
# `echarts` is the peerDependence of `echarts-for-react`, you can install echarts with your own version.
$ npm install --save echarts
Then use it.
import ReactECharts from 'echarts-for-react';
// render echarts option.
<ReactECharts option={this.getOption()} />
You can run website.
$ git clone git@github.com:hustcc/echarts-for-react.git
$ npm install
$ npm start
Then open http://127.0.0.1:8081/ in your browser. or see https://git.hust.cc/echarts-for-react/ which is deploy on gh-pages.
Code of a simple demo code showed below. For more example can see: https://git.hust.cc/echarts-for-react/
import React from 'react';
import ReactECharts from 'echarts-for-react'; // or var ReactECharts = require('echarts-for-react');
<ReactECharts
option={this.getOption()}
notMerge={true}
lazyUpdate={true}
theme={"theme_name"}
onChartReady={this.onChartReadyCallback}
onEvents={EventsDict}
opts={}
/>
Import ECharts.js modules manually to reduce bundle size
With Echarts.js v5:
import React from 'react';
// import the core library.
import ReactEChartsCore from 'echarts-for-react/lib/core';
// Import the echarts core module, which provides the necessary interfaces for using echarts.
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
// Import charts, all with Chart suffix
import {
// LineChart,
BarChart,
// PieChart,
// ScatterChart,
// RadarChart,
// MapChart,
// TreeChart,
// TreemapChart,
// GraphChart,
// GaugeChart,
// FunnelChart,
// ParallelChart,
// SankeyChart,
// BoxplotChart,
// CandlestickChart,
// EffectScatterChart,
// LinesChart,
// HeatmapChart,
// PictorialBarChart,
// ThemeRiverChart,
// SunburstChart,
// CustomChart,
} from 'echarts/charts';
// import components, all suffixed with Component
import {
// GridSimpleComponent,
GridComponent,
// PolarComponent,
// RadarComponent,
// GeoComponent,
// SingleAxisComponent,
// ParallelComponent,
// CalendarComponent,
// GraphicComponent,
// ToolboxComponent,
TooltipComponent,
// AxisPointerComponent,
// BrushComponent,
TitleComponent,
// TimelineComponent,
// MarkPointComponent,
// MarkLineComponent,
// MarkAreaComponent,
// LegendComponent,
// LegendScrollComponent,
// LegendPlainComponent,
// DataZoomComponent,
// DataZoomInsideComponent,
// DataZoomSliderComponent,
// VisualMapComponent,
// VisualMapContinuousComponent,
// VisualMapPiecewiseComponent,
// AriaComponent,
// TransformComponent,
DatasetComponent,
} from 'echarts/components';
// Import renderer, note that introducing the CanvasRenderer or SVGRenderer is a required step
import {
CanvasRenderer,
// SVGRenderer,
} from 'echarts/renderers';
// Register the required components
echarts.use(
[TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent, BarChart, CanvasRenderer]
);
// The usage of ReactEChartsCore are same with above.
<ReactEChartsCore
echarts={echarts}
option={this.getOption()}
notMerge={true}
lazyUpdate={true}
theme={"theme_name"}
onChartReady={this.onChartReadyCallback}
onEvents={EventsDict}
opts={}
/>
With Echarts.js v3 or v4:
import React from 'react';
// import the core library.
import ReactEChartsCore from 'echarts-for-react/lib/core';
// then import echarts modules those you have used manually.
import echarts from 'echarts/lib/echarts';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/line';
import 'echarts/lib/chart/bar';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/pie';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/scatter';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/radar';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/map';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/treemap';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/graph';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/gauge';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/funnel';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/parallel';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/sankey';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/boxplot';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/candlestick';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/effectScatter';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/lines';
// import 'echarts/lib/chart/heatmap';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/graphic';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/grid';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/legend';
import 'echarts/lib/component/tooltip';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/polar';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/geo';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/parallel';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/singleAxis';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/brush';
import 'echarts/lib/component/title';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/dataZoom';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/visualMap';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/markPoint';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/markLine';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/markArea';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/timeline';
// import 'echarts/lib/component/toolbox';
// import 'zrender/lib/vml/vml';
// The usage of ReactEChartsCore are same with above.
<ReactEChartsCore
echarts={echarts}
option={this.getOption()}
notMerge={true}
lazyUpdate={true}
theme={"theme_name"}
onChartReady={this.onChartReadyCallback}
onEvents={EventsDict}
opts={}
/>
For Next.js user, code transpilation is needed.
// next.config.js
const withTM = require("next-transpile-modules")(["echarts", "zrender"]);
module.exports = withMT({})
option (required, object)
the echarts option config, can see https://echarts.apache.org/option.html#title.
notMerge (optional, object)
when
setOption, not merge the data, default is
false. See https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption.
lazyUpdate (optional, object)
when
setOption, lazy update the data, default is
false. See https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.setOption.
style (optional, object)
the
style of echarts div.
object, default is {height: '300px'}.
className (optional, string)
the
class of echarts div. you can setting the css style of charts by class name.
theme (optional, string)
the
theme of echarts.
string, should
registerTheme before use it (theme object format: https://github.com/ecomfe/echarts/blob/master/theme/dark.js). e.g.
// import echarts
import echarts from 'echarts';
...
// register theme object
echarts.registerTheme('my_theme', {
backgroundColor: '#f4cccc'
});
...
// render the echarts use option `theme`
<ReactECharts
option={this.getOption()}
style={{height: '300px', width: '100%'}}
className='echarts-for-echarts'
theme='my_theme' />
onChartReady (optional, function)
when the chart is ready, will callback the function with the
echarts object as it's paramter.
loadingOption (optional, object)
the echarts loading option config, can see https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.showLoading.
showLoading (optional, bool, default: false)
bool, when the chart is rendering, show the loading mask.
onEvents (optional, array(string=>function) )
binding the echarts event, will callback with the
echarts event object, and
the echart object as it's paramters. e.g:
const onEvents = {
'click': this.onChartClick,
'legendselectchanged': this.onChartLegendselectchanged
}
...
<ReactECharts
option={this.getOption()}
style={{ height: '300px', width: '100%' }}
onEvents={onEvents}
/>
for more event key name, see: https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#events
opts (optional, object)
the
opts of echarts.
object, will be used when initial echarts instance by
echarts.init. Document here.
<ReactECharts
option={this.getOption()}
style={{ height: '300px' }}
opts={{renderer: 'svg'}} // use svg to render the chart.
/>
the Component only has
one API named
getEchartsInstance.
getEchartsInstance() : get the echarts instance object, then you can use any
API of echarts.
for example:
// render the echarts component below with rel
<ReactECharts
ref={(e) => { this.echartRef = e; }}
option={this.getOption()}
/>
// then get the `ReactECharts` use this.echarts_react
const echartInstance = this.echartRef.getEchartsInstance();
// then you can use any API of echarts.
const base64 = echartInstance.getDataURL();
About API of echarts, can see https://echarts.apache.org/api.html#echartsInstance.
You can use the API to do:
binding / unbinding event.
dynamic charts with dynamic data.
release the charts.
Use the props
opts of component with
renderer = 'svg'. For example:
<ReactECharts
option={this.getOption()}
style={{height: '300px'}}
opts={{renderer: 'svg'}} // use svg to render the chart.
/>
Component series.scatter3D not exists. Load it first.
Install and import
echarts-gl module when you want to create a GL instance
npm install --save echarts-gl
import 'echarts-gl'
import ReactECharts from "echarts-for-react";
<ReactECharts
option={GL_OPTION}
/>
MIT@hustcc.
I used to only use Chart.js in the past but with a little bit of research, I found this hidden gem and I'm glad I did! echarts is very easy to use and it got rid of all the headaches that I had when trying to use Chart.js with complex charts. And the documentation is very detailed and descriptive and makes things a lot easier to understand. Would definitely recommend this plugin!