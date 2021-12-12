This is an AMap extension for Apache ECharts which is used to display visualizations such as Scatter, Lines, Heatmap.
Scatter: examples/scatter.html
Heatmap: examples/heatmap.html
Lines: examples/lines.html
npm install echarts-extension-amap --save
Import packaged distribution file
echarts-extension-amap.min.js and add AMap API script and ECharts script.
<!-- import JavaScript API of AMap, please replace the ak with your own key and specify the version and plugins you need -->
<!-- Plugin `AMap.CustomLayer` is required if you are using a version of library less than v1.9.0 -->
<script src="https://webapi.amap.com/maps?v=1.4.15&key={ak}&plugin=AMap.Scale,AMap.ToolBar"></script>
<!-- import ECharts -->
<script src="/path/to/echarts.min.js"></script>
<!-- import echarts-extension-amap -->
<script src="dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js"></script>
You can also import this extension by
require or
import if you are using
webpack or any other bundler.
// use require
require('echarts');
require('echarts-extension-amap');
// use import
import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-extension-amap';
If importing dynamically the API script is needed, it's suggested to use amap-jsapi-loader or wrap a dynamic and asynchronized script loader manually through
Promise.
Use CDN
Use the latest version
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js
Use a specific version
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js
Use the latest version
https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js
Use a specific version
https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js
This extension will register itself as a component of
echarts after it is imported.
Apache ECharts 5 import on demand
Apache ECharts has provided us the new tree-shaking API since v5.0.1. This is how to use it in this extension:
// import scatter, effectScatter and amap extension component on demand
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import {
ScatterChart,
ScatterSeriesOption,
EffectScatterChart,
EffectScatterSeriesOption
} from 'echarts/charts';
import {
TooltipComponent,
TitleComponentOption
} from 'echarts/components';
import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers';
import {
install as AMapComponent,
AMapComponentOption
} from 'echarts-extension-amap/export';
// import the official type definition for AMap 2.0
import '@amap/amap-jsapi-types';
// compose required options
type ECOption = echarts.ComposeOption<
| ScatterSeriesOption
| EffectScatterSeriesOption
| TitleComponentOption
// unite AMapComponentOption with the initial options of AMap `AMap.MapOptions`
> & AMapComponentOption<AMap.MapOptions>;
// register renderers, components and charts
echarts.use([
CanvasRenderer,
TooltipComponent,
AMapComponent,
ScatterChart,
EffectScatterChart
]);
// define ECharts option
const option: ECOption = {
// AMap extension option
amap: {
// ...
},
title: {
// ...
},
series: [
{
type: 'scatter',
// Use AMap coordinate system
coordinateSystem: 'amap',
// ...
}
]
// ...
};
option = {
// load amap component
amap: {
// enable 3D mode
// Note that it's suggested to enable 3D mode to improve echarts rendering.
viewMode: '3D',
// initial options of AMap
// See https://lbs.amap.com/api/javascript-api/reference/map#MapOption for details
// initial map center [lng, lat]
center: [108.39, 39.9],
// initial map zoom
zoom: 4,
// whether the map and echarts automatically handles browser window resize to update itself.
resizeEnable: true,
// customized map style, see https://lbs.amap.com/dev/mapstyle/index for details
mapStyle: 'amap://styles/dark',
// whether echarts layer should be rendered when the map is moving. Default is true.
// if false, it will only be re-rendered after the map `moveend`.
// It's better to set this option to false if data is large.
renderOnMoving: true,
// the zIndex of echarts layer for AMap, default value is 2000.
// deprecated since v1.9.0, use `echartsLayerInteractive` instead.
echartsLayerZIndex: 2019,
// whether echarts layer is interactive. Default value is true
// supported since v1.9.0
echartsLayerInteractive: true,
// whether to enable large mode. Default value is false
// supported since v1.9.0
largeMode: false
// Note: Please DO NOT use the initial option `layers` to add Satellite/RoadNet/Other layers now.
// There are some bugs about it, we can use `amap.add` instead.
// Refer to the codes at the bottom.
// More initial options...
},
series: [
{
type: 'scatter',
// use `amap` as the coordinate system
coordinateSystem: 'amap',
// data items [[lng, lat, value], [lng, lat, value], ...]
data: [[120, 30, 8], [120.1, 30.2, 20]],
encode: {
// encode the third element of data item as the `value` dimension
value: 2
}
}
]
};
// Get AMap extension component
var amapComponent = chart.getModel().getComponent('amap');
// Get the instance of AMap
var amap = amapComponent.getAMap();
// Add some controls provided by AMap.
amap.addControl(new AMap.Scale());
amap.addControl(new AMap.ToolBar());
// Add SatelliteLayer and RoadNetLayer to map
var satelliteLayer = new AMap.TileLayer.Satellite();
var roadNetLayer = new AMap.TileLayer.RoadNet();
amap.add([satelliteLayer, roadNetLayer]);
// Add a marker to map
amap.add(new AMap.Marker({
position: [115, 35]
}));
// Make the overlay layer of AMap interactive
amapComponent.setEChartsLayerInteractive(false);