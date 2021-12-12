openbase logo
Readme

NPM version Build Status NPM Downloads jsDelivr Downloads License

AMap extension for Apache ECharts

中文说明

Online example on CodePen

This is an AMap extension for Apache ECharts which is used to display visualizations such as Scatter, Lines, Heatmap.

Examples

Scatter: examples/scatter.html

Preview-Scatter

Heatmap: examples/heatmap.html

Preview-Heatmap

Lines: examples/lines.html

Preview-Lines

Installation

npm install echarts-extension-amap --save

Import

Import packaged distribution file echarts-extension-amap.min.js and add AMap API script and ECharts script.

<!-- import JavaScript API of AMap, please replace the ak with your own key and specify the version and plugins you need -->
<!-- Plugin `AMap.CustomLayer` is required if you are using a version of library less than v1.9.0 -->
<script src="https://webapi.amap.com/maps?v=1.4.15&key={ak}&plugin=AMap.Scale,AMap.ToolBar"></script>
<!-- import ECharts -->
<script src="/path/to/echarts.min.js"></script>
<!-- import echarts-extension-amap -->
<script src="dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js"></script>

You can also import this extension by require or import if you are using webpack or any other bundler.

// use require
require('echarts');
require('echarts-extension-amap');

// use import
import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-extension-amap';

If importing dynamically the API script is needed, it's suggested to use amap-jsapi-loader or wrap a dynamic and asynchronized script loader manually through Promise.

Use CDN

jsDelivr

Use the latest version

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

Use a specific version

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

unpkg

Use the latest version

https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

Use a specific version

https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

This extension will register itself as a component of echarts after it is imported.

Apache ECharts 5 import on demand

Apache ECharts has provided us the new tree-shaking API since v5.0.1. This is how to use it in this extension:

// import scatter, effectScatter and amap extension component on demand
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import {
  ScatterChart,
  ScatterSeriesOption,
  EffectScatterChart,
  EffectScatterSeriesOption
} from 'echarts/charts';
import {
  TooltipComponent,
  TitleComponentOption
} from 'echarts/components';
import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers';
import {
  install as AMapComponent,
  AMapComponentOption
} from 'echarts-extension-amap/export';

// import the official type definition for AMap 2.0
import '@amap/amap-jsapi-types';

// compose required options
type ECOption = echarts.ComposeOption<
  | ScatterSeriesOption
  | EffectScatterSeriesOption
  | TitleComponentOption
  // unite AMapComponentOption with the initial options of AMap `AMap.MapOptions`
> & AMapComponentOption<AMap.MapOptions>;

// register renderers, components and charts
echarts.use([
  CanvasRenderer,
  TooltipComponent,
  AMapComponent,
  ScatterChart,
  EffectScatterChart
]);

// define ECharts option
const option: ECOption = {
  // AMap extension option
  amap: {
    // ...
  },
  title: {
    // ...
  },
  series: [
    {
      type: 'scatter',
      // Use AMap coordinate system
      coordinateSystem: 'amap',
      // ...
    }
  ]
  // ...
};

Usage

option = {
  // load amap component
  amap: {
    // enable 3D mode
    // Note that it's suggested to enable 3D mode to improve echarts rendering.
    viewMode: '3D',
    // initial options of AMap
    // See https://lbs.amap.com/api/javascript-api/reference/map#MapOption for details
    // initial map center [lng, lat]
    center: [108.39, 39.9],
    // initial map zoom
    zoom: 4,
    // whether the map and echarts automatically handles browser window resize to update itself.
    resizeEnable: true,
    // customized map style, see https://lbs.amap.com/dev/mapstyle/index for details
    mapStyle: 'amap://styles/dark',
    // whether echarts layer should be rendered when the map is moving. Default is true.
    // if false, it will only be re-rendered after the map `moveend`.
    // It's better to set this option to false if data is large.
    renderOnMoving: true,
    // the zIndex of echarts layer for AMap, default value is 2000.
    // deprecated since v1.9.0, use `echartsLayerInteractive` instead.
    echartsLayerZIndex: 2019,
    // whether echarts layer is interactive. Default value is true
    // supported since v1.9.0
    echartsLayerInteractive: true,
    // whether to enable large mode. Default value is false
    // supported since v1.9.0
    largeMode: false
    // Note: Please DO NOT use the initial option `layers` to add Satellite/RoadNet/Other layers now.
    // There are some bugs about it, we can use `amap.add` instead.
    // Refer to the codes at the bottom.

    // More initial options...
  },
  series: [
    {
      type: 'scatter',
      // use `amap` as the coordinate system
      coordinateSystem: 'amap',
      // data items [[lng, lat, value], [lng, lat, value], ...]
      data: [[120, 30, 8], [120.1, 30.2, 20]],
      encode: {
        // encode the third element of data item as the `value` dimension
        value: 2
      }
    }
  ]
};

// Get AMap extension component
var amapComponent = chart.getModel().getComponent('amap');
// Get the instance of AMap
var amap = amapComponent.getAMap();
// Add some controls provided by AMap.
amap.addControl(new AMap.Scale());
amap.addControl(new AMap.ToolBar());
// Add SatelliteLayer and RoadNetLayer to map
var satelliteLayer = new AMap.TileLayer.Satellite();
var roadNetLayer = new AMap.TileLayer.RoadNet();
amap.add([satelliteLayer, roadNetLayer]);
// Add a marker to map
amap.add(new AMap.Marker({
  position: [115, 35]
}));
// Make the overlay layer of AMap interactive
amapComponent.setEChartsLayerInteractive(false);

