AMap extension for Apache ECharts

中文说明

Online example on CodePen

This is an AMap extension for Apache ECharts which is used to display visualizations such as Scatter, Lines, Heatmap.

Examples

Scatter: examples/scatter.html

Heatmap: examples/heatmap.html

Lines: examples/lines.html

Installation

npm install echarts-extension-amap --save

Import

Import packaged distribution file echarts-extension-amap.min.js and add AMap API script and ECharts script.

< script src = "https://webapi.amap.com/maps?v=1.4.15&key={ak}&plugin=AMap.Scale,AMap.ToolBar" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/echarts.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js" > </ script >

You can also import this extension by require or import if you are using webpack or any other bundler.

require ( 'echarts' ); require ( 'echarts-extension-amap' ); import * as echarts from 'echarts' ; import 'echarts-extension-amap' ;

If importing dynamically the API script is needed, it's suggested to use amap-jsapi-loader or wrap a dynamic and asynchronized script loader manually through Promise .

Use CDN

jsDelivr

Use the latest version

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

Use a specific version

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

unpkg

Use the latest version

https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

Use a specific version

https://unpkg.com/echarts-extension-amap@1.10.1/dist/echarts-extension-amap.min.js

This extension will register itself as a component of echarts after it is imported.

Apache ECharts 5 import on demand

Apache ECharts has provided us the new tree-shaking API since v5.0.1. This is how to use it in this extension:

import * as echarts from 'echarts/core' ; import { ScatterChart, ScatterSeriesOption, EffectScatterChart, EffectScatterSeriesOption } from 'echarts/charts' ; import { TooltipComponent, TitleComponentOption } from 'echarts/components' ; import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers' ; import { install as AMapComponent, AMapComponentOption } from 'echarts-extension-amap/export' ; import '@amap/amap-jsapi-types' ; type ECOption = echarts.ComposeOption< | ScatterSeriesOption | EffectScatterSeriesOption | TitleComponentOption > & AMapComponentOption<AMap.MapOptions>; echarts.use([ CanvasRenderer, TooltipComponent, AMapComponent, ScatterChart, EffectScatterChart ]); const option: ECOption = { amap: { }, title: { }, series: [ { type : 'scatter' , coordinateSystem: 'amap' , } ] };

Usage