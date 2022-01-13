It collects all geo-jsons in javascript of 213 countries and regions and acts as a static asset to jupyter-echarts or your Apache ECharts (incubating) collection.
npm i echarts-countries-js
This library will be included in pyecharts. No action is required from pyecharts user.
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<style>
.citymap{
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
</style>
<script src="https://echarts-maps.github.io/echarts-countries-js/echarts.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://echarts-maps.github.io/echarts-countries-js/echarts-countries-js/Switzerland.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id='map' class='citymap'></div>
<script src='demo.js'></script>
<script>
make_map('瑞士', 'map');
</script>
</body>
</html>
Cities:
$ npm install
$ gulp switzerland # as this is special fix
$ gulp
pissang and his starbucks project.
Switzerland map comes from natural earth data
Unlicense. No guarantee, no liability and no politics provided. You use it at your own risk.
This projects is NOT associated with official Apache ECharts (incubating) project and is independently maintained by @chfw.