It collects all geo-jsons in javascript of 213 countries and regions and acts as a static asset to jupyter-echarts or your Apache ECharts (incubating) collection.

Installation

npm i echarts-countries-js

This library will be included in pyecharts. No action is required from pyecharts user.

echarts usage

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < style > .citymap { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; } </ style > < script src = "https://echarts-maps.github.io/echarts-countries-js/echarts.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://echarts-maps.github.io/echarts-countries-js/echarts-countries-js/Switzerland.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = 'map' class = 'citymap' > </ div > < script src = 'demo.js' > </ script > < script > make_map( '瑞士' , 'map' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Featuring Cities(or for Single Download)

Cities:

Development

npm install gulp switzerland gulp

Credit and geojson source

pissang and his starbucks project.

Switzerland map comes from natural earth data

License

Unlicense. No guarantee, no liability and no politics provided. You use it at your own risk.

This projects is NOT associated with official Apache ECharts (incubating) project and is independently maintained by @chfw.