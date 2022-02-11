openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

echarts-better

by apache
0.7.6 (see all)

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

49.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

192

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Apache ECharts

logo

Apache ECharts is a free, powerful charting and visualization library offering an easy way of adding intuitive, interactive, and highly customizable charts to your commercial products. It is written in pure JavaScript and based on zrender, which is a whole new lightweight canvas library.

中文官网 | ENGLISH HOMEPAGE

License Latest npm release NPM downloads Contributors

Build Status

Get Apache ECharts

You may choose one of the following methods:

Docs

Get Help

Build

Build echarts source code:

Execute the instructions in the root directory of the echarts: (Node.js is required)

# Install the dependencies from NPM:
npm install

# Rebuild source code immediately in watch mode when changing the source code.
npm run dev

# Check correctness of TypeScript code.
npm run checktype

# If intending to build and get all types of the "production" files:
npm run release

Then the "production" files are generated in the dist directory.

More custom build approaches can be checked in this tutorial: Create Custom Build of ECharts please.

Contribution

If you wish to debug locally or make pull requests, please refer to the contributing document.

Resources

Awesome ECharts

https://github.com/ecomfe/awesome-echarts

Extensions

License

ECharts is available under the Apache License V2.

Code of Conduct

Please refer to Apache Code of Conduct.

Paper

Deqing Li, Honghui Mei, Yi Shen, Shuang Su, Wenli Zhang, Junting Wang, Ming Zu, Wei Chen. ECharts: A Declarative Framework for Rapid Construction of Web-based Visualization. Visual Informatics, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial