echarts

by apache
5.2.2 (see all)

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

295K

GitHub Stars

49.7K

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

189

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript Chart, Vanilla JavaScript Data Visualization

Average Rating

4.5/5171
Apache ECharts

Apache ECharts is a free, powerful charting and visualization library offering an easy way of adding intuitive, interactive, and highly customizable charts to your commercial products. It is written in pure JavaScript and based on zrender, which is a whole new lightweight canvas library.

中文官网 | ENGLISH HOMEPAGE

License Latest npm release NPM downloads Contributors

Build Status

Get Apache ECharts

You may choose one of the following methods:

Docs

Get Help

Build

Build echarts source code:

Execute the instructions in the root directory of the echarts: (Node.js is required)

# Install the dependencies from NPM:
npm install

# Rebuild source code immediately in watch mode when changing the source code.
npm run dev

# Check correctness of TypeScript code.
npm run checktype

# If intending to build and get all types of the "production" files:
npm run release

Then the "production" files are generated in the dist directory.

More custom build approaches can be checked in this tutorial: Create Custom Build of ECharts please.

Contribution

If you wish to debug locally or make pull requests, please refer to the contributing document.

Resources

Awesome ECharts

https://github.com/ecomfe/awesome-echarts

Extensions

License

ECharts is available under the Apache License V2.

Code of Conduct

Please refer to Apache Code of Conduct.

Paper

Deqing Li, Honghui Mei, Yi Shen, Shuang Su, Wenli Zhang, Junting Wang, Ming Zu, Wei Chen. ECharts: A Declarative Framework for Rapid Construction of Web-based Visualization. Visual Informatics, 2018.

Kamrul Islam Shahin
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

In various Javascript charting libraries, echarts is one of my favorites. Compared to D3.js and Vega it is a super easy-to-use framework to construct interactive visualization. Anyone can integrate this with a web-based app for having its high performance and the capacity to handle millions of data points without any hassle. I recommend this as it requires less programming knowledge.

Konstantin Burkalev
January 21, 2021
Software architect, developer.
January 21, 2021
Highly Customizable

One of the richest in features libraries, extensive customization options. One of the few with the ability to switch rendering engine: svg/canvas/webGL. Of the disadvantages: it's pretty heavy, there are not the most pleasant bugs + unfortunately the communication on github is half in Chinese.

Manisha
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

i've used this ­library for my some project. it work fine for me. i think this library is little big hard to understand and implement and their docs are not that clear and helpful if you're a beginner you should go with chart.js not with this

Mohit Saini
9 months ago
9 months ago

A very highly customizable graph library for all of your data visualisation. A good documentation is also found in it's official website. Using largely in my projects.

Jortana
10 months ago
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

I have used this software for many versions, the new version has more content and supports two types of rendering, it is very good for visualisation and has a lot of freedom of customisation.

