Apache ECharts is a free, powerful charting and visualization library offering an easy way of adding intuitive, interactive, and highly customizable charts to your commercial products. It is written in pure JavaScript and based on zrender, which is a whole new lightweight canvas library.
You may choose one of the following methods:
npm install echarts --save
Build echarts source code:
Execute the instructions in the root directory of the echarts: (Node.js is required)
# Install the dependencies from NPM:
npm install
# Rebuild source code immediately in watch mode when changing the source code.
npm run dev
# Check correctness of TypeScript code.
npm run checktype
# If intending to build and get all types of the "production" files:
npm run release
Then the "production" files are generated in the
dist directory.
More custom build approaches can be checked in this tutorial: Create Custom Build of ECharts please.
If you wish to debug locally or make pull requests, please refer to the contributing document.
https://github.com/ecomfe/awesome-echarts
ECharts GL An extension pack of ECharts, which provides 3D plots, globe visualization, and WebGL acceleration.
Extension for Baidu Map 百度地图扩展 An extension provides a wrapper of Baidu Map Service SDK.
vue-echarts ECharts component for Vue.js
echarts-stat Statistics tool for ECharts
ECharts is available under the Apache License V2.
Please refer to Apache Code of Conduct.
Deqing Li, Honghui Mei, Yi Shen, Shuang Su, Wenli Zhang, Junting Wang, Ming Zu, Wei Chen. ECharts: A Declarative Framework for Rapid Construction of Web-based Visualization. Visual Informatics, 2018.
In various Javascript charting libraries, echarts is one of my favorites. Compared to D3.js and Vega it is a super easy-to-use framework to construct interactive visualization. Anyone can integrate this with a web-based app for having its high performance and the capacity to handle millions of data points without any hassle. I recommend this as it requires less programming knowledge.
One of the richest in features libraries, extensive customization options. One of the few with the ability to switch rendering engine: svg/canvas/webGL. Of the disadvantages: it's pretty heavy, there are not the most pleasant bugs + unfortunately the communication on github is half in Chinese.
i've used this library for my some project. it work fine for me. i think this library is little big hard to understand and implement and their docs are not that clear and helpful if you're a beginner you should go with chart.js not with this
A very highly customizable graph library for all of your data visualisation. A good documentation is also found in it's official website. Using largely in my projects.
I have used this software for many versions, the new version has more content and supports two types of rendering, it is very good for visualisation and has a lot of freedom of customisation.