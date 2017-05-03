openbase logo
ecef-projector

by Seth Lakowske
1.0.1

Projects coordinates from geodetic to ECEF and unprojects from ECEF to geodetic

Overview

1.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ecef-projector

convert geodetic coordinates ([lat,lon, alt]) to ecef (cartesian [x,y,z]) and ecef (cartesian [x,y,z]) to geodetic coordinates ([lat,lon, alt])

example

var projector = require('ecef-projector');
var xyz = projector.project(37.8043722, -122.2708026, 0.0);
console.log(xyz);
var gps = projector.unproject(xyz[0], xyz[1], xyz[2]);
console.log(gps);

output:

$ node ecef.js
[ -2694044.4111565403, -4266368.805493665, 3888310.602276871 ]
[ 37.8043722, -122.27080260000001, 0.0 ]

methods

var projector = require('ecef-projector')

var xyz = projector.project(lat, lon, elevation)

Return an array xyz of [x,y,z] coordinates in meters from lat, lon and alt where lat and lon are in degrees.

var gps = projector.unproject(x, y, z)

Return an array of [lat, lon, alt] coordinates in degrees from x, y, and z in meters

install

With npm do:

npm install ecef-projector

license

BSD-3

