convert geodetic coordinates ([lat,lon, alt]) to ecef (cartesian [x,y,z]) and ecef (cartesian [x,y,z]) to geodetic coordinates ([lat,lon, alt])

example

var projector = require ( 'ecef-projector' ); var xyz = projector.project( 37.8043722 , -122.2708026 , 0.0 ); console .log(xyz); var gps = projector.unproject(xyz[ 0 ], xyz[ 1 ], xyz[ 2 ]); console .log(gps);

output:

$ node ecef.js [ -2694044.4111565403 , -4266368.805493665 , 3888310.602276871 ] [ 37.8043722 , -122.27080260000001 , 0.0 ]

methods

var projector = require ( 'ecef-projector' )

var xyz = projector.project(lat, lon, elevation)

Return an array xyz of [x,y,z] coordinates in meters from lat , lon and alt where lat and lon are in degrees.

var gps = projector.unproject(x, y, z)

Return an array of [lat, lon, alt] coordinates in degrees from x , y , and z in meters

install

With npm do:

npm install ecef-projector

license

BSD-3