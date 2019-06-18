Translate between JOSE and ASN.1/DER encodings for ECDSA signatures
npm install ecdsa-sig-formatter --save
var format = require('ecdsa-sig-formatter');
var derSignature = '..'; // asn.1/DER encoded ecdsa signature
var joseSignature = format.derToJose(derSignature);
.derToJose(Buffer|String signature, String alg) ->
String
Convert the ASN.1/DER encoded signature to a JOSE-style concatenated signature.
Returns a base64 url encoded
String.
String, it should be base64 encoded
.joseToDer(Buffer|String signature, String alg) ->
Buffer
Convert the JOSE-style concatenated signature to an ASN.1/DER encoded
signature. Returns a
Buffer
String, it should be base64 url encoded
Fork the repository. Committing directly against this repository is highly discouraged.
Make your modifications in a branch, updating and writing new unit tests
as necessary in the
spec directory.
Ensure that all tests pass with
npm test
rebase your changes against master. Do not merge.
Submit a pull request to this repository. Wait for tests to run and someone to chime in.
This repository is configured with EditorConfig and ESLint rules.