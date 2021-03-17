JavaScript Elliptic curve cryptography library for both browserify and node.
There is currently not any isomorphic ECC library which provides ECDSA, ECDH and ECIES for both Node.js and Browser and uses the fastest implementation available (e.g. secp256k1-node is much faster than other libraries but can be used only on Node.js). So
eccrypto is an attempt to create one.
With the help of browserify
eccrypto provides different implementations for Browser and Node.js with the same API. Because WebCryptoAPI defines asynchronous promise-driven API, the implementation for Node needs to use promises too.
ECDH only works in Node 0.11+ (see https://github.com/joyent/node/pull/5854), ECDSA only supports keys in PEM format (see https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/6904) and ECIES is not supported at all.
ECDSA and ECDH are supported in Chrome only on Windows (see also bug 338883), aren't supported by Firefox (fixed only in 36.0+, see bug 1034854; see also feature matrix) and ECIES is not defined at all in WebCryptoAPI draft. Also WebCryptoAPI currently defines only curves recommended by NIST meaning that secp256k1 (K-256) curve is not supported (see also: [1], [2]).
So we use seck256k1 library in Node for ECDSA, elliptic in Browser for ECDSA and ECDH and implement ECIES manually with the help of native crypto API.
var crypto = require("crypto");
var eccrypto = require("eccrypto");
// A new random 32-byte private key.
var privateKey = eccrypto.generatePrivate();
// Corresponding uncompressed (65-byte) public key.
var publicKey = eccrypto.getPublic(privateKey);
var str = "message to sign";
// Always hash you message to sign!
var msg = crypto.createHash("sha256").update(str).digest();
eccrypto.sign(privateKey, msg).then(function(sig) {
console.log("Signature in DER format:", sig);
eccrypto.verify(publicKey, msg, sig).then(function() {
console.log("Signature is OK");
}).catch(function() {
console.log("Signature is BAD");
});
});
var eccrypto = require("eccrypto");
var privateKeyA = eccrypto.generatePrivate();
var publicKeyA = eccrypto.getPublic(privateKeyA);
var privateKeyB = eccrypto.generatePrivate();
var publicKeyB = eccrypto.getPublic(privateKeyB);
eccrypto.derive(privateKeyA, publicKeyB).then(function(sharedKey1) {
eccrypto.derive(privateKeyB, publicKeyA).then(function(sharedKey2) {
console.log("Both shared keys are equal:", sharedKey1, sharedKey2);
});
});
var eccrypto = require("eccrypto");
var privateKeyA = eccrypto.generatePrivate();
var publicKeyA = eccrypto.getPublic(privateKeyA);
var privateKeyB = eccrypto.generatePrivate();
var publicKeyB = eccrypto.getPublic(privateKeyB);
// Encrypting the message for B.
eccrypto.encrypt(publicKeyB, Buffer.from("msg to b")).then(function(encrypted) {
// B decrypting the message.
eccrypto.decrypt(privateKeyB, encrypted).then(function(plaintext) {
console.log("Message to part B:", plaintext.toString());
});
});
// Encrypting the message for A.
eccrypto.encrypt(publicKeyA, Buffer.from("msg to a")).then(function(encrypted) {
// A decrypting the message.
eccrypto.decrypt(privateKeyA, encrypted).then(function(plaintext) {
console.log("Message to part A:", plaintext.toString());
});
});
eccrypto - JavaScript Elliptic curve cryptography library
Written in 2014-2015 by Kagami Hiiragi kagami@genshiken.org
To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.
You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with this software. If not, see http://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.