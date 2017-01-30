A wrapper around the command-line tool ebook-convert from Calibre
var path = require('path')
var xtend = require('xtend')
var convert = require('ebook-convert')
// see more options at https://manual.calibre-ebook.com/generated/en/ebook-convert.html
var options = {
input: path.join(__dirname, 'example.html'),
output: path.join(__dirname, 'example.epub'),
authors: '"Seth Vincent"',
pageBreaksBefore: '//h:h1',
chapter: '//h:h1',
insertBlankLine: true,
insertBlankLineSize: '1',
lineHeight: '12',
marginTop: '50',
marginRight: '50',
marginBottom: '50',
marginLeft: '50'
}
/*
* create epub file
*/
convert(options, function (err) {
if (err) console.log(err)
})
Install
ebook-convert with npm:
npm install ebook-convert