ebook-convert

by Seth Vincent
2.0.1 (see all)

wrapper around calibre's ebook-convert command

91

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ebook-convert

A wrapper around the command-line tool ebook-convert from Calibre

Usage:

var path = require('path')
var xtend = require('xtend')
var convert = require('ebook-convert')

// see more options at https://manual.calibre-ebook.com/generated/en/ebook-convert.html
var options = {
  input: path.join(__dirname, 'example.html'),
  output: path.join(__dirname, 'example.epub'),
  authors: '"Seth Vincent"',
  pageBreaksBefore: '//h:h1',
  chapter: '//h:h1',
  insertBlankLine: true,
  insertBlankLineSize: '1',
  lineHeight: '12',
  marginTop: '50',
  marginRight: '50',
  marginBottom: '50',
  marginLeft: '50'
}

/*
* create epub file
*/
convert(options, function (err) {
  if (err) console.log(err)
})

Installation:

Install calibre

Install ebook-convert with npm:

npm install ebook-convert

License

ISC

