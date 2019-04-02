EBML

EBML stands for Extensible Binary Meta-Language and is somewhat of a binary version of XML. It's used for container formats like WebM or MKV.

Note

This is for version 3.0.0 and up, which has undergone a massive rewrite and now builds with RollupJS.

Version 2.2.4 is the last version to have guaranteed legacy semantics.

Install

Install via NPM or Yarn:

npm install ebml --save yarn add ebml

Usage

The Decoder() class is implemented as a Node Transform stream. As input it takes EBML. As output it emits a sequence of chunks: two-element arrays looking like this example.

[ "tag" , { name : "TimecodeScale" , type : "u" , value : 1000000 } ]

The first element of the array is a short text string. For tags containing values, like this example, the string is 'tag' . ebml also has nesting tags. The opening of those tags has the string 'start' and the closing has the string 'end' . Integers stored in 6 bytes or less are represented as numbers, and longer integers are represented as hexadecimal text strings.

The second element of the array is an object with these members, among others:

name is the Matroska Element Name.

is the Matroska Element Name. type is the data type. u : unsigned integer. Some of these are UIDs, coded as 128-bit numbers. i : signed integer. f : IEEE-754 floating point number. s : printable ASCII text string. 8 : printable utf-8 Unicode text string. d : a 64-bit signed timestamp, in nanoseconds after (or before) 2001-01-01T00:00UTC . b binary data, otherwise uninterpreted.

is the data type. value is the value of the data in the element, represented as a number or a string.

is the value of the data in the element, represented as a number or a string. data is the binary data of the entire element stored in a Uint8Array .

Elements with the Block and SimpleBlock types get special treatment. They have these additional members:

payload is the coded information in the element, stored in a Uint8Array .

is the coded information in the element, stored in a . track is an unsigned integer indicating the payload's track.

is an unsigned integer indicating the payload's track. keyframe is a Boolean value set to true if the payload starts an I frame ( SimpleBlocks only).

is a Boolean value set to true if the payload starts an I frame ( only). discardable is a Boolean value showing the value of the element's Discardable flag. ( SimpleBlocks only).

And the value member shows the block's Timecode value.

Examples

This example reads a media file into memory and decodes it. The decoder invokes its data event for each Element.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { Decoder } = require ( './lib/ebml.js' ); const decoder = new Decoder(); decoder.on( 'data' , chunk => console .log(chunk)); fs.readFile( 'media/test.webm' , (err, data) => { if (err) { throw err; } decoder.write(data); });

This example does the same thing, but by piping the file stream into the decoder (a Transform stream).

const { Decoder } = require ( './lib/ebml.js' ); const ebmlDecoder = new Decoder(); const counts = {}; require ( 'fs' ) .createReadStream( 'media/test.webm' ) .pipe(ebmlDecoder) .on( 'data' , chunk => { const { name } = chunk[ 1 ]; if (!counts[name]) { counts[name] = 0 ; } counts[name] += 1 ; }) .on( 'finish' , () => console .log(counts));

State of this project

Parsing should work. If it doesn't, please create an issue.

d -type elements (timestamps) are not yet decoded to Javascript timestamp values.

Thanks to @chrisprice we got an encoder!

License

MIT

Contributors

(in alphabetical order)