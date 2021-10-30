openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ena

ebay-node-api

by Ajaykumar
2.9.0 (see all)

eBay API Client for node

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Shopping API, Node.js eBay API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ebay API Node.js

Ebay API Client for node js.

The intent is to simplify the request process by handling the tedious logic. It's a thin wrapper around eBay Api.

npm version Downloads Build Status

Documentation: https://pajaydev.github.io/ebay-node-api

📒 Table of Contents

Installation

npm install ebay-node-api

Usage

let eBay = require("ebay-node-api");

let ebay = new eBay({
  clientID: "-- Client APP ID ----",
  env: "SANDBOX", // optional default = 'PRODUCTION'
  headers: {
    // optional
    "X-EBAY-C-MARKETPLACE-ID": "EBAY_GB" // For Great Britain https://www.ebay.co.uk
  }
});

For Country Code and Marketplace id check here

Documentation

Check out the Starter Guide documentation with examples to get started.

Using Express js

You can consume these ebay node api's using Express. You can checkout the sample app in Codesandbox playground.

API details

Without Auth flow

HTTP MethodMethodsDescriptionUsageOffical doc
GETfindItemsByKeywordsSearches for items on eBay by a keyword query.Exampledoc
GETfindCompletedItemsSearches for items whose listings are completed and are no longer available for sale by category (using categoryId), by keywords (using keywords), or a combination of the two.Exampledoc
GETfindItemsByProductSearches for items on eBay using specific eBay product values.Exampledoc
GETfindItemsAdvancedSearches items on eBay by category or keyword or both.Exampledoc
GETgetSingleItemRetrieves publicly visible details about one listing on eBay.Exampledoc
GETgetMultipleItemsRetrieves publicly available data for one or more listings.Exampledoc
GETgetShippingCostsRetrieve estimated shipping cost to ship an active item to a specified destination country and postal code.Exampledoc
GETgetItemStatusGet item status for given item ids.Exampledoc
GETgetUserDetailsGet User Profile.Exampledoc
GETgetDeals(Deprecated)Get details about the deals across eBay.Exampledoc

With Auth flow

HTTP MethodMethodsDescriptionUsageOffical doc
GETsearchItemsSearches for eBay items by various query parameters and retrieves summaries of the items. You can search by keyword, category, eBay product ID (ePID), or GTIN, charity ID, or a combination of these.Exampledoc
GETgetItemRetrieve the complete details of a specific item.Exampledoc
GETgetItemsByItemGroupRetrieve all the individual items in a group.Exampledoc
GETgetItemByLegacyIdReturns the RESTful item ID, which can then be used in any of other Buy API methods.Exampledoc
GETsearchByImageReturns the RESTful item ID, which can then be used in any of other Buy API methods.Exampledoc
GETgetMostWatchedItemsRetrieves data for items with the highest watch counts for the entire site or for a specific category.Exampledoc
GETgetSimilarItemsRetrieves recommended similar items for a specified item.Exampledoc
GETgetItemAspectsForCategoryRetrieve an array of aspects that are appropriate for describing items in a specified category.Exampledoc
GETgetDefaultCategoryTreeIdRetrieve the default category tree reference for a specific eBay marketplace.Exampledoc
GETgetCategoryTreeRetrieve the complete category tree for category id.Exampledoc

Examples

// findItemsBykeyword
ebay
  .findItemsByKeywords({
    keywords: "Garmin nuvi 1300 Automotive GPS Receiver",
    sortOrder: "PricePlusShippingLowest", //https://developer.ebay.com/devzone/finding/callref/extra/fndcmpltditms.rqst.srtordr.html
    pageNumber: 2,
    limit: 10
  })
  .then(
    data => {
      console.log(data);
    },
    error => {
      console.log(error);
    }
  );

// Get Single item listing on eBay
ebay.getSingleItem("153265274986").then(data => {
  console.log(data);
});

// Search Items by Keyword
ebay.getAccessToken().then(data => {
  ebay
    .searchItems({
      keyword: "drone",
      limit: "3"
    })
    .then(data => {
      console.log(data);
      // Data is in format of JSON
      // To check the format of Data, Go to this url (https://developer.ebay.com/api-     docs/buy/browse/resources/item_summary/methods/search#w4-w1-w4-SearchforItemsbyKeyword-0)
    });
});

// perform Advance Search Items by Keyword or category or both
// Search Buy It Now ipad items with one day shipping. (https://developer.ebay.com/DevZone/finding/CallRef/findItemsAdvanced.html)
ebay
  .findItemsAdvanced({
    entriesPerPage: 2,
    keywords: "ipad",
    ExpeditedShippingType: "OneDayShipping",
    ListingType: "AuctionWithBIN"
  })
  .then(
    data => {
      console.log(data);
    },
    error => {
      console.log(error);
    }
  );

More Examples

Test

All test files are present inside test folder. You can run using

npm run test

Issues:

If you are facing any issues or missing something, you can create the issues here.

👍 Contribution:

Show your ❤️ and support by giving a ⭐. Willing to share your idea or ready to contribute, check here

📝 License:

MIT.

Examples:

I have provided the examples here https://github.com/pajaydev/ebay-node-api/tree/master/demo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

shopify-api-nodeNode Shopify connector sponsored by MONEI
GitHub Stars
796
Weekly Downloads
38K
ec
express-cartA fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
22
bs
bring-shoppingNode module to mange Bring! shopping lists
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
136
enc
ebay-node-clientEbay NodeJS Wrapper
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
133
google-search-results-serpwowScrape and parse Google search results in Node.JS
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
87
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial