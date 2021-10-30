Ebay API Node.js

Ebay API Client for node js.

The intent is to simplify the request process by handling the tedious logic. It's a thin wrapper around eBay Api.

Documentation: https://pajaydev.github.io/ebay-node-api

📒 Table of Contents

Installation

npm install ebay-node-api

Usage

let eBay = require ( "ebay-node-api" ); let ebay = new eBay({ clientID : "-- Client APP ID ----" , env : "SANDBOX" , headers : { "X-EBAY-C-MARKETPLACE-ID" : "EBAY_GB" } });

For Country Code and Marketplace id check here

Documentation

Check out the Starter Guide documentation with examples to get started.

Using Express js

You can consume these ebay node api's using Express. You can checkout the sample app in Codesandbox playground.

API details

Without Auth flow

HTTP Method Methods Description Usage Offical doc GET findItemsByKeywords Searches for items on eBay by a keyword query. Example doc GET findCompletedItems Searches for items whose listings are completed and are no longer available for sale by category (using categoryId), by keywords (using keywords), or a combination of the two. Example doc GET findItemsByProduct Searches for items on eBay using specific eBay product values. Example doc GET findItemsAdvanced Searches items on eBay by category or keyword or both. Example doc GET getSingleItem Retrieves publicly visible details about one listing on eBay. Example doc GET getMultipleItems Retrieves publicly available data for one or more listings. Example doc GET getShippingCosts Retrieve estimated shipping cost to ship an active item to a specified destination country and postal code. Example doc GET getItemStatus Get item status for given item ids. Example doc GET getUserDetails Get User Profile. Example doc GET getDeals(Deprecated) Get details about the deals across eBay. Example doc

With Auth flow

HTTP Method Methods Description Usage Offical doc GET searchItems Searches for eBay items by various query parameters and retrieves summaries of the items. You can search by keyword, category, eBay product ID (ePID), or GTIN, charity ID, or a combination of these. Example doc GET getItem Retrieve the complete details of a specific item. Example doc GET getItemsByItemGroup Retrieve all the individual items in a group. Example doc GET getItemByLegacyId Returns the RESTful item ID, which can then be used in any of other Buy API methods. Example doc GET searchByImage Returns the RESTful item ID, which can then be used in any of other Buy API methods. Example doc GET getMostWatchedItems Retrieves data for items with the highest watch counts for the entire site or for a specific category. Example doc GET getSimilarItems Retrieves recommended similar items for a specified item. Example doc GET getItemAspectsForCategory Retrieve an array of aspects that are appropriate for describing items in a specified category. Example doc GET getDefaultCategoryTreeId Retrieve the default category tree reference for a specific eBay marketplace. Example doc GET getCategoryTree Retrieve the complete category tree for category id. Example doc

Examples

ebay .findItemsByKeywords({ keywords : "Garmin nuvi 1300 Automotive GPS Receiver" , sortOrder : "PricePlusShippingLowest" , pageNumber : 2 , limit : 10 }) .then( data => { console .log(data); }, error => { console .log(error); } ); ebay.getSingleItem( "153265274986" ).then( data => { console .log(data); }); ebay.getAccessToken().then( data => { ebay .searchItems({ keyword : "drone" , limit : "3" }) .then( data => { console .log(data); }); }); ebay .findItemsAdvanced({ entriesPerPage : 2 , keywords : "ipad" , ExpeditedShippingType : "OneDayShipping" , ListingType : "AuctionWithBIN" }) .then( data => { console .log(data); }, error => { console .log(error); } );

More Examples

Test

All test files are present inside test folder. You can run using

npm run test

If you are facing any issues or missing something, you can create the issues here.

MIT.

I have provided the examples here https://github.com/pajaydev/ebay-node-api/tree/master/demo.