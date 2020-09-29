ebay-font is the module used at eBay to load custom web fonts. It uses a strategy to avoid both FOUT and FOIT. This can be considered equivalent to the new CSS
@font-face descriptor
font-display: optional. Unfortunately,
font-display is relatively new and hence its adoption among browsers is not widespread. So for now, this module leverages
localStorage,
FontFaceSet API and the Font Face Observer utility (as a backup if
FontFaceSet API is not present) to provide the same functionality as
font-display: optional.
ebay-font is paired along with eBay's custom font 'Market Sans'. But feel free to change it to any custom font URL of your choice.
Please refer to the detailed blog post "eBay’s Font Loading Strategy" for a full overview of how this module works.
ebay-font can be used along with other eBay open source modules Skin, Marko & Lasso, as well as in standalone mode. If you are in the eBay workflow environment, please follow the below steps
npm install ebay-font --save
browser.json
"ebay-font/browser.json"
<ebay-font> to embed in the
<head> tag of page HTML
<html>
<head>
<ebay-font/>
...
</head>
...
</html>
<ebay-font> tag
...
<ebay-font nonce="4AEemGb0xJptoIGFP3Nd"/>
...
Copy paste this CSS and JavaScript tag snippet in the
<head> tag of your page
Include the generated JavaScript file fontloader.standalone.js in the footer
<script async src="fontloader.standalone.js"></script>
Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a new issue
font-display is present in the
font-face. Filed a bug to track it.
Pull Requests welcome. Please submit Github issues for any feature enhancements, bugs or documentation problems.
Copyright (c) 2017 eBay Inc.
Released under the MIT License