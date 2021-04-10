Vue Design System is an open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js. It provides you and your team a set of organized tools, patterns & practices that work as the foundation for your application development.
The tool is built on top of Vue.js, Vue Styleguidist, Webpack, and Theo and is aimed for designers and front-end developers who have at least basic knowledge of component based workflows + HTML, SCSS & JavaScript.
Made by @viljamis and other contributors. See also the official website of Vue Design System and read my article on the processes and workflow I use to get started with a new design system project.
Tokens,
Elements ,
Patterns and
Templates.
3.5.7 is the latest release.
About to get started with a new design system? I’m an independent designer and developer, specialized in helping companies to build design systems. I also conduct design system workshops and do consulting. Let’s talk!
Viljami Salminen, Artem Sapegin, Rafael Escala, react-styleguidist contributors, vue-styleguidist contributors, Vue.js contributors, vue-webpack-boilerplate contributors, Theo contributors, and Polaris contributors.
Licensed under the MIT license.