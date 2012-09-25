Easy XML

Highly configurable Object to XML converter for Node.

Installation

npm install easyxml

Usage

var EasyXml = require ( 'easyxml' ); var serializer = new EasyXml({ singularize : true , rootElement : 'response' , dateFormat : 'ISO' , manifest : true }); var obj = { items : [{ name : 'one' , _id : 1 }, { name : 'two' , _id : 2 }, { name : 'three' , _id : 3 }], blah : 'http://www.google.com' , when : new Date (), boolz : true , nullz : null }; console .log(serializer.render(obj));

This should output the following XML document:

< response > < items > < item id = "1" > < name > one </ name > </ item > < item id = "2" > < name > two </ name > </ item > < item id = "3" > < name > three </ name > </ item > </ items > < blah > http://www.google.com </ blah > < when > 2012-09-25T18:47:39.485Z </ when > < boolz > true </ boolz > < nullz /> </ response >

Configuration

Config Setting Purpose Default attributePrefix JSON with this prefix will be XML attributes instead of elements '_' dateFormat A date format for JS dates, currently accepts ISO, SQL, JS 'ISO' filterNulls Should nulls and undefines be removed from the rendered XML false indent The number of spaces to indent child elements with 2 manifest Whether or not to add that XML manifest line to the top false rootArray If the root element is an array, this wraps the XML document 'items' rootElement A string to wrap around the rendered XML document 'response' singularize If an array is plural, its children elements will be singular true unwrapArrays If true will keep array children at parents level false

Migration Guide from 1.x to 2.x

singularizeChildren has been renamed singularize

has been renamed allowAttributes has been removed since it was redundant

has been removed since it was redundant unwrappedArrays has been renamed unwrapArrays

has been renamed Behavior : XML documents now default to 2 spaces instead of 4

: XML documents now default to 2 spaces instead of 4 Behavior : Objects with .toJSON() methods now have that method executed

: Objects with methods now have that method executed Behavior: When using singularize with a pluralized array of objects they now no longer accidentally nest

License

This project is dually licensed under the BSD-3-Clause / GPL-2.0 licenses.