openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eas

easyxml

by Thomas Hunter II
2.0.1 (see all)

Configurable Object to XML converter for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Easy XML

Highly configurable Object to XML converter for Node.

Installation

$ npm install easyxml

Usage

var EasyXml = require('easyxml');

var serializer = new EasyXml({
    singularize: true,
    rootElement: 'response',
    dateFormat: 'ISO',
    manifest: true
});

var obj = {
    items: [{
        name: 'one',
        _id: 1
    }, {
        name: 'two',
        _id: 2
    }, {
        name: 'three',
        _id: 3
    }],
    blah: 'http://www.google.com',
    when: new Date(),
    boolz: true,
    nullz: null
};

console.log(serializer.render(obj));

This should output the following XML document:

<?xml version='1.0' encoding='utf-8'?>
<response>
  <items>
    <item id="1">
      <name>one</name>
    </item>
    <item id="2">
      <name>two</name>
    </item>
    <item id="3">
      <name>three</name>
    </item>
  </items>
  <blah>http://www.google.com</blah>
  <when>2012-09-25T18:47:39.485Z</when>
  <boolz>true</boolz>
  <nullz />
</response>

Configuration

Config SettingPurposeDefault
attributePrefixJSON with this prefix will be XML attributes instead of elements'_'
dateFormatA date format for JS dates, currently accepts ISO, SQL, JS'ISO'
filterNullsShould nulls and undefines be removed from the rendered XMLfalse
indentThe number of spaces to indent child elements with2
manifestWhether or not to add that XML manifest line to the topfalse
rootArrayIf the root element is an array, this wraps the XML document'items'
rootElementA string to wrap around the rendered XML document'response'
singularizeIf an array is plural, its children elements will be singulartrue
unwrapArraysIf true will keep array children at parents levelfalse

Migration Guide from 1.x to 2.x

  • singularizeChildren has been renamed singularize
  • allowAttributes has been removed since it was redundant
  • unwrappedArrays has been renamed unwrapArrays
  • Behavior: XML documents now default to 2 spaces instead of 4
  • Behavior: Objects with .toJSON() methods now have that method executed
  • Behavior: When using singularize with a pluralized array of objects they now no longer accidentally nest

License

This project is dually licensed under the BSD-3-Clause / GPL-2.0 licenses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial