Highly configurable Object to XML converter for Node.
$ npm install easyxml
var EasyXml = require('easyxml');
var serializer = new EasyXml({
singularize: true,
rootElement: 'response',
dateFormat: 'ISO',
manifest: true
});
var obj = {
items: [{
name: 'one',
_id: 1
}, {
name: 'two',
_id: 2
}, {
name: 'three',
_id: 3
}],
blah: 'http://www.google.com',
when: new Date(),
boolz: true,
nullz: null
};
console.log(serializer.render(obj));
This should output the following XML document:
<?xml version='1.0' encoding='utf-8'?>
<response>
<items>
<item id="1">
<name>one</name>
</item>
<item id="2">
<name>two</name>
</item>
<item id="3">
<name>three</name>
</item>
</items>
<blah>http://www.google.com</blah>
<when>2012-09-25T18:47:39.485Z</when>
<boolz>true</boolz>
<nullz />
</response>
|Config Setting
|Purpose
|Default
|attributePrefix
|JSON with this prefix will be XML attributes instead of elements
|'_'
|dateFormat
|A date format for JS dates, currently accepts ISO, SQL, JS
|'ISO'
|filterNulls
|Should nulls and undefines be removed from the rendered XML
|false
|indent
|The number of spaces to indent child elements with
|2
|manifest
|Whether or not to add that XML manifest line to the top
|false
|rootArray
|If the root element is an array, this wraps the XML document
|'items'
|rootElement
|A string to wrap around the rendered XML document
|'response'
|singularize
|If an array is plural, its children elements will be singular
|true
|unwrapArrays
|If true will keep array children at parents level
|false
singularizeChildren has been renamed
singularize
allowAttributes has been removed since it was redundant
unwrappedArrays has been renamed
unwrapArrays
.toJSON() methods now have that method executed
This project is dually licensed under the BSD-3-Clause / GPL-2.0 licenses.