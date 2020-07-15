A Powerful Cross-platform Webpack CLI Tool
$ npm i @easy-team/easywebpack-cli -g
Support easywebpack and webpack modes，default easywebpack mode, you can specify the wepback build mode by
--webpack. Default read
${root}/webpack.config.js webpack config file.
easy -h
Usage: easy [command][options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-f, --filename [path] webpack config file path
-p, --port [port] webpack server port
-s, --size [option] webpack build size analyzer tool, support size: analyzer and stats, default analyzer
--dll only webpack dll config
--web only webpack web config
--node only webpack node config
--speed stat webpack build speed
--devtool [devtool] webpack devtool config
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init [options] init webpack config or boilerplate for Vue/React/Weex
install [options] dynamic install easywebpack missing npm module
upgrade [options] upgrade project package to latest version
print [options] [env] print webpack config, support print by env or config node key
dll [env] webpack dll build
build [options] [env] webpack building
server [options] static file web http server
dev [env] start webpack dev server for develoment mode
start [env] start webpack dev server for develoment mode
zip [options] archive files to zip file
tar [options] archive files to tar file
deploy upload file to deplay space
upgrade upgrade webpack and npm package
clean [dir] webpack cache dir clean, if dir == "all", will clean cache dir and build dir
open [dir] open webpack cache dir
kill [port] kill port process, default will kill 7001, 9000, 9001
step one:
step two:
easy add
easy add --template react
easy add --template react-component
easy add --template react-component --dist src/components --output Test.jsx
easy dev
easy dev -f build/webpack.config.js
easy dev --webpack
easy dev -f build/webpack.config.js --webpack
easy build prod
easy build -f build/webpack.config.js
easy upgrade
easy upgrade --egg
easy upgrade --babel
easy puppeteer --url http://49.233.172.37:7001/csr
easy clean
easy open
easy kill 7001
easy kill 7001,9000,9001
easy build -s
easy build -s stats
Use the plugin
speed-measure-webpack-plugin for build speed analysis and count the time spent on each loader and plugin
easy build --speed
Use the plugin
node-http-server for local directory compilation access, automatically find HTML files
easy server
easy server -p 8888 -d dist
easy print -h
Usage: print [env][options]
print webpack config, support print by env or config node key
Options:
-k, --key [name] print webpack config info by config key name, example: [module/module.rules/plugins] and so on
-h, --help output usage information
easy print -k module
easy print dev -k entry
easy print test -k module.rules
easy print prod -k module.rules[0]
easy print -k plugins
easy print -k plugins[0]
easy print -k output
easy print -k resolve
