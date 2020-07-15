A Powerful Cross-platform Webpack CLI Tool

Installation

@easy-team/easywebpack-cli -> @easy-team/easywebpack (Babel 7)

easywebpack-cli -> easywebpack (Babel 6)

$ npm i @easy-team/easywebpack-cli -g

Features

✔︎ Provide easywebpack and webapck development and build capabilities

✔︎ Provide multiple types of project initialization, such as React, Vue, Egg projects

✔︎ Provide multiple types of project builds, such as React, Vue, Egg, Weex projects

✔︎ Provide webpack basic development and build capabilities, such as dev server, hot-reload, typescript, dll

✔︎ Enhance Webpack-based development and build capabilities, such as build speed, build size capabilities

✔︎ Provide easywebpack solution development and build capabilities

✔︎ Built-in normal development commands, such easy clean, easy open, easy kill, easy server

Documents

Command

Support easywebpack and webpack modes，default easywebpack mode, you can specify the wepback build mode by --webpack . Default read ${root}/webpack.config.js webpack config file.

easywebpack mode: use easywebpack webpack config

Webpack mode: use native webpack config

easy -h

Usage: easy [command][options]

Options:

-v, -f, -p, -s, -h,

Commands:

init [ options ] init webpack config or boilerplate for Vue/React/Weex install [ options ] dynamic install easywebpack missing npm module upgrade [ options ] upgrade project package to latest version print [ options ] [env] print webpack config, support print by env or config node key dll [env] webpack dll build build [ options ] [env] webpack building server [ options ] static file web http server dev [env] start webpack dev server for develoment mode start [env] start webpack dev server for develoment mode zip [ options ] archive files to zip file tar [ options ] archive files to tar file deploy upload file to deplay space upgrade upgrade webpack and npm package clean [dir] webpack cache dir clean, if dir == "all", will clean cache dir and build dir open [dir] open webpack cache dir kill [port] kill port process, default will kill 7001 , 9000 , 9001

Project Initialization

easy init

step one:

step two:

Add Component/Config

从列表中选择指定模板

easy add

从列表中选择 React 相关模板

easy add --template react

直接初始化模板

easy add --template react-component

easy add --template react-component --dist src/components --output Test.jsx

Project Development

easywebpack

easy dev

easy dev -f build/webpack.config.js

webpack

easy dev --webpack

easy dev -f build/webpack.config.js --webpack

Project Building

easywebpack

easy build prod

easy build -f build/webpack.config.js

webpack

easy build -f build/webpack.config.js --webpack

Upgrade

upgrade webpack3 to webpack4

easy upgrade

upgrade egg project to webpack4

easy upgrade --egg

upgrade babel 6 to babel 7

easy upgrade --babel

Puppeteer Html Prerender

easy puppeteer --url http://49.233.172.37:7001/csr

Clean Cache

easy clean

Open Directory

easy open

Kill Port

easy kill 7001 easy kill 7001,9000,9001

Webpack Build Size

webpack-bundle-analyzer

easy build -s

stats-webpack-plugin

easy build -s stats

Webpack Build Speed

Use the plugin speed-measure-webpack-plugin for build speed analysis and count the time spent on each loader and plugin

easy build --speed

Start Web HTTP Server

Use the plugin node-http-server for local directory compilation access, automatically find HTML files

serve current dir

easy server

serve specify port and directory

easy server -p 8888 -d dist

Print Webpack Config Info

easy print -h

Usage: print [env][options]

print webpack config, support print by env or config node key

Options:

- k, --key [name] print webpack config info by config key name, example: [ module / module . rules / plugins ] and so on - h, --help output usage information

easy print -k module

easy print dev -k entry

easy print test -k module.rules

easy print prod -k module.rules[0]

easy print -k plugins

easy print -k plugins[0]

easy print -k output

easy print -k resolve

Extend Webpack CLI

res-cli Res Node Web Framework Command CLI

ves-cli Ves Node Web Framework Command CLI

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT