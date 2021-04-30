openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eas

easysoap

by Moszeed
2.2.0 (see all)

A simple to use SoapClient for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

EasySoap

easysoap is a WSDL SoapClient for Node.js.

Support
Buy me a Coffee

How to get ?

install with npm

npm i easysoap

Usage

get a soapclient instance

const EasySoap = require('easysoap');
const soapClient = EasySoap(params, opts);

params createParams, soapOptions
response instance of easysoap

possible parameter data

createParams

{
    host               : 'www.example.com',
    path               : '/soap/path',
    wsdl               : '/wsdl/path',
    headers            : Array or Object,
    rejectUnauthorized : true/false
}

soapOptions

{
    secure : true/false //is https or http
}
the following methods available after creating an soapclient instance with easysoap

call

params callParams
response callResponseObject

getRequestXml

params callParams
response xml (string)

callParams

{
    method    : "sampleMethodName",
    attributes: Object of custom tag attributes for given params,
    params  : Object/Array of params
}

getXmlDataAsJson

params xml (string)
response xmldata as json

getAllFunctions

response Function Names (array)

getMethodParamsByName

params methodName (string)
response methodParams (object)

Examples

(() => {
    'use strict';
    const EasySoap = require('easysoap');

    // define soap params
    const params = {
       host: 'www.sample.com',
       path: '/path/soap/',
       wsdl: '/path/wsdl/',

       // set soap headers (optional)
       headers: [{
           'name'      : 'item_name',
            'value'    : 'item_value',
            'namespace': 'item_namespace'
       }]
    }

    /*
     * create the client
     */
    var soapClient = EasySoap(params);


/*
 * get all available functions
 */
soapClient.getAllFunctions()
   .then((functionArray) => { console.log(functionArray); })
   .catch((err) => { throw new Error(err); });


/*
 * get the method params by given methodName
 */
soapClient.getMethodParamsByName('methodName')
   .then((methodParams) => {
      console.log(methodParams.request);
      console.log(methodParams.response);
    })
    .catch((err) => { throw new Error(err); });


/*
 * call soap method
 */
soapClient.call({
   method    : 'methodName',
   attributes: {
      xmlns: 'http://www.sample.com'
   },
   params: {
      testParam: 1,
      testParam: [2, 3],
      testParam: {
         '_value'     : 4,
         '_attributes': {
             'xmlns1': 'http://www.sample.com/other'
         }
      }
   }
})
.then((callResponse) => {
    console.log(callResponse.data); // response data as json
    console.log(callResponse.body); // response body
    console.log(callResponse.header);  //response header
})
.catch((err) => { throw new Error(err); });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial