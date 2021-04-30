EasySoap

easysoap is a WSDL SoapClient for Node.js.

Support

How to get ?

install with npm

npm i easysoap

Usage

get a soapclient instance

const EasySoap = require ( 'easysoap' ); const soapClient = EasySoap(params, opts);

params createParams, soapOptions

response instance of easysoap

possible parameter data

createParams

{ host : 'www.example.com' , path : '/soap/path' , wsdl : '/wsdl/path' , headers : Array or Object, rejectUnauthorized : true/false }

soapOptions

{ secure : true/false //is https or http }

the following methods available after creating an soapclient instance with easysoap

call

params callParams

response callResponseObject

getRequestXml

params callParams

response xml (string)

callParams

{ method : "sampleMethodName" , attributes: Object of custom tag attributes for given params, params : Object/Array of params }

getXmlDataAsJson

params xml (string)

response xmldata as json

getAllFunctions

response Function Names (array)

getMethodParamsByName

params methodName (string)

response methodParams (object)

Examples