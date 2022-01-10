EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS is a NodeJS server side javascript QRCode image(PNG/JPEG/SVG/Base64 data url) generator. Support setting Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title and more. Support binary(hex) data mode.

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS 是一个 NodeJS 环境下的服务端 JavaScript QRCode 图片(PNG/JPEG/SVG/Base64 data url)生成模块。支持点状风格，Logo，背景图片，规则色彩控制，标题等设置。支持二进制数据模式。

Project Support EasyQRCodeJS Running with DOM on CLIENT-SIDE . Browser(IE6+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Mobile Safari, Android, Windows Mobile, ETC.), Electron, NW.js, ETC. EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS Running without DOM on SERVER-SIDE. Save image to file(PNG/JPEG/SVG) or get data url text. NodeJS, Electron, NW.js, ETC. EasyQRCode-React-Native A QRCode generator for React Native. Generate QRCode image or get base64 data url text.

Feature

English Save QRCode image file without DOM on server side Support save PNG/JPEG/SVG image file Support get standard base64 image data url text: data:image/png;base64, ... Support get SVG data text: <svg xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" ... Support get a stream from Canvas Required Patterns that support dot style Support for Quiet Zone settings Support custom Position Pattern inner fill and outer border color Support custom Alignment Pattern inner fill and outer border color Support custom Timing Patterns vertical, horizontal color Support Logo images (including transparent PNG images) Support Background Image Support for title, subtitle settings Support binary(hex) data mode Support TypeScript

中文 无需 DOM 的服务端 QRCode 图片保存 支持存储为 PNG 图片 支持获得 Base64 编码的标准图形 URL 字符串： data:image/png;base64, ... 支持获得 SVG 图形文本: <svg xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" ... 支持从 Canvas 获得图片 Stream 支持点形风格的 Required Patterns 支持 Quiet Zone 设置 支持自定义 Position Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色 支持自定义 Alignment Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色 支持自定义 Timing Patterns 垂直，水平颜色 支持 Logo 图片（包括背景透明的 PNG 图片） 支持 Background Image 背景图片 支持标题，副标题设置 二进制数据模式支持 TypeScript 支持



Installation

npm install easyqrcodejs-nodejs

Basic Usages

const QRCode = require ( 'easyqrcodejs-nodejs' ); var options = { text : "www.easyproject.cn/donation" }; var qrcode = new QRCode(options); qrcode.saveImage({ path : 'q.png' });

QRCode API

Object

var qrcode = new QRCode(options);

Options

var options = { text : "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS" , width : 256 , height : 256 , colorDark : "#000000" , colorLight : "#ffffff" , correctLevel : QRCode.CorrectLevel.H, }

Option Required Type Defaults Description Basic options --- --- --- --- text Y String '' Text width N Number 256 Width height N Number 256 Height colorDark N String #000000 Dark CSS color colorLight N String #ffffff Light CSS color correctLevel N Enum QRCode.CorrectLevel.H QRCode.CorrectLevel.H

QRCode.CorrectLevel.Q

QRCode.CorrectLevel.M

QRCode.CorrectLevel.L Dot style --- --- --- --- dotScale N Number 1.0 Dot style scale. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleTiming N Number 1.0 Dot style scale for timing. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleTiming_V N Number undefined Dot style scale for horizontal timing. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleTiming_H N Number undefined Dot style scale for vertical timing. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleA N Number 1.0 Dot style scale for alignment. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleAO N Number undefined Dot style scale for alignment outer. Ranges: 0-1.0 dotScaleAI N Number undefined Dot style scale for alignment inner. Ranges: 0-1.0 Quiet Zone --- --- --- --- quietZone N Number 0 Quiet Zone size quietZoneColor N String rgba(0,0,0,0) Background CSS color to Quiet Zone Logo options --- --- --- --- logo N String undefined Logo Image Path or Base64 encoded image. If use relative address, relative to easy.qrcode.min.js logoWidth N Number width/3.5 Fixed logo width. logoHeight N Number height/3.5 fixed logo height. logoMaxWidth N Number undefined Maximum logo width. if set will ignore logoWidth value. logoMaxHeight N Number undefined Maximum logo height. if set will ignore logoHeight value. logoBackgroundTransparent N Boolean false Whether the background transparent image( PNG ) shows transparency. When true , logoBackgroundColor is invalid logoBackgroundColor N String #ffffff Set Background CSS Color when image background transparent. Valid when logoBackgroundTransparent is false Backgroud Image options --- --- --- --- backgroundImage N String undefined Background Image Path or Base64 encoded image. If use relative address, relative to easy.qrcode.min.js backgroundImageAlpha N Number 1.0 Background image transparency. Ranges: 0-1.0 autoColor N Boolean false Automatic color adjustment(for data block) autoColorDark N String rgba(0, 0, 0, .6) Automatic color: dark CSS color autoColorLight N String rgba(255, 255, 255, .7) Automatic color: light CSS color Posotion Pattern Color options --- --- --- --- PO N String undefined Global Posotion Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark PI N String undefined Global Posotion Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark PO_TL N String undefined Posotion Outer CSS color - Top Left PI_TL N String undefined Posotion Inner CSS color - Top Left PO_TR N String undefined Posotion Outer CSS color - Top Right PI_TR N String undefined Posotion Inner CSS color - Top Right PO_BL N String undefined Posotion Outer CSS color - Bottom Left PI_BL N String undefined Posotion Inner CSS color - Bottom Left Alignment Color options --- --- --- --- AO N String undefined Alignment Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark AI N String undefined Alignment Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark Timing Pattern Color options --- --- --- --- timing N String undefined Global Timing CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark timing_H N String undefined Horizontal timing CSS color timing_V N String undefined Vertical timing CSS color Title options --- --- --- --- title N String '' titleFont N String normal normal bold 16px Arial CSS Font titleColor N String #000000 CSS color titleBackgroundColor N String #ffffff CSS color titleHeight N Number 0 Title Height, Include subTitle titleTop N Number 30 draws y coordinates. SubTitle options --- --- --- --- subTitle N String '' subTitleFont N String normal normal normal 14px Arial CSS Font subTitleColor N String #4F4F4F CSS color subTitleTop N Number 0 draws y coordinates. default is 0 Event Handler options --- --- --- --- onRenderingStart(qrCodeOptions) N Function undefined Callback function when rendering start work. can use to hide loading state or handling. Images format options --- --- --- --- format N String PNG 'PNG' or 'JPG' compressionLevel N Number 6 ZLIB compression level between 0 and 9. (PNGs only) quality N Number 0.75 An object specifying the quality (0 to 1). (JPGs only) Version options --- --- --- --- version N Number 0 The symbol versions of QR Code range from Version 1 to Version 40 . default 0 means automatically choose the closest version based on the text length. Information capacity and versions of QR Codes NOTE: If you set a value less than the minimum version available for text, the minimum version is automatically used. UTF-8 options --- --- --- --- utf8WithoutBOM N Boolean true Use UTF-8 without BOM. set to false value will use BOM in UFT-8. Binary(hex) data model options --- --- --- --- binary N Boolean false Whether it is binary mode, default is text mode.

Methods

saveImage(ImagesFormatOptions) qrcode.saveImage({ path : 'q.png' }).then( data => { console .log( "`q-premium1.png` has been Created!" ); });

saveSVG(ImagesFormatOptions) qrcode.saveSVG({ path : 'qrcode.svg' }).then( data => { console .log( "`qrcode.svg` has been Created!" ); });

toDataURL() qrcode.toDataURL().then( data => { console .info( '======QRCode PNG Base64 DataURL======' ) console .info(data); });

toSVGText() qrcode.toSVGText().then( data => { console .info( '======QRCode SVG Data Text======' ) console .info(data) });

toStream() const out = fs.createWriteStream( `qrcode-stream.png` ); qrcode.toStream().then( res => { res.pipe(out).on( 'finish' , () => console .log( 'Finsihed' )); })

TypeScript Support

Update to version 3.7.1+ .

import QRCode = require ( "easyqrcodejs-nodejs" )

License

MIT License

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS-Premium is a more powerful and comprehensive business enterprise edition. You can use Canvas to customize any element, Such as Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp, etc.

If you need more functions, we can provide you with customized development of API libraries or products. please contact me to buy the business enterprise edition.

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS-Premium 是功能更加强大和全面的商业/企业版本。让您可以在 QRCode 中通过 Canvas 自定义任何喜欢的元素，例如 Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp 等等。

如果您需要更多功能，我们可以为您提供 API 库或产品的定制开发。请联系我购买商业/企业版本。

