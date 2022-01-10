openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
en

easyqrcodejs-nodejs

by Ray
4.4.2 (see all)

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS is a NodeJS server side javascript QRCode image(PNG/JPEG/SVG/Base64 data url) generator. Support setting Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title and more. Support binary(hex) data mode.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS is a NodeJS server side javascript QRCode image(PNG/JPEG/SVG/Base64 data url) generator. Support setting Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title and more. Support binary(hex) data mode.

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS 是一个 NodeJS 环境下的服务端 JavaScript QRCode 图片(PNG/JPEG/SVG/Base64 data url)生成模块。支持点状风格，Logo，背景图片，规则色彩控制，标题等设置。支持二进制数据模式。

Table of contents

Choose what you need

ProjectSupport
EasyQRCodeJSRunning with DOM on CLIENT-SIDE . Browser(IE6+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Mobile Safari, Android, Windows Mobile, ETC.), Electron, NW.js, ETC.
EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJSRunning without DOM on SERVER-SIDE. Save image to file(PNG/JPEG/SVG) or get data url text. NodeJS, Electron, NW.js, ETC.
EasyQRCode-React-NativeA QRCode generator for React Native. Generate QRCode image or get base64 data url text.

Feature

  • English

    • Save QRCode image file without DOM on server side

    • Support save PNG/JPEG/SVG image file

    • Support get standard base64 image data url text: data:image/png;base64, ...

    • Support get SVG data text: <svg xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" ...

      • Support get a stream from Canvas

      • Required Patterns that support dot style

      • Support for Quiet Zone settings

      • Support custom Position Pattern inner fill and outer border color

      • Support custom Alignment Pattern inner fill and outer border color

      • Support custom Timing Patterns vertical, horizontal color

      • Support Logo images (including transparent PNG images)

      • Support Background Image

      • Support for title, subtitle settings

      • Support binary(hex) data mode

      • Support TypeScript

  • 中文

    • 无需 DOM 的服务端 QRCode 图片保存

    • 支持存储为 PNG 图片

    • 支持获得 Base64 编码的标准图形 URL 字符串：data:image/png;base64, ...

      • 支持获得 SVG 图形文本: <svg xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" ...

      • 支持从 Canvas 获得图片 Stream

      • 支持点形风格的 Required Patterns

      • 支持 Quiet Zone 设置

      • 支持自定义 Position Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色

      • 支持自定义 Alignment Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色

      • 支持自定义 Timing Patterns 垂直，水平颜色

      • 支持 Logo 图片（包括背景透明的 PNG 图片）

      • 支持 Background Image 背景图片

      • 支持标题，副标题设置

      • 二进制数据模式支持

      • TypeScript 支持

Try It!

Try It!

Demo preview

Demo preview

QR Code Structure

QR Code Structure

Installation

npm install easyqrcodejs-nodejs

Basic Usages

const QRCode = require('easyqrcodejs-nodejs');

// Options
var options = {
    text: "www.easyproject.cn/donation"
};

// New instance with options
var qrcode = new QRCode(options);

// Save QRCode image
qrcode.saveImage({
    path: 'q.png' // save path
});

QRCode API

Object

var qrcode = new QRCode(options);

Options

 var options = {
        // ====== Basic
        text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS",
        width: 256,
        height: 256,
        colorDark : "#000000",
        colorLight : "#ffffff",
        correctLevel : QRCode.CorrectLevel.H, // L, M, Q, H

        // ====== dotScale
        /*
        dotScale: 1, // For body block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        
        dotScaleTiming: 1, // Dafault for timing block , must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        dotScaleTiming_H: undefined, // For horizontal timing block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        dotScaleTiming_V: undefined, // For vertical timing block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        
        dotScaleA: 1, // Dafault for alignment block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        dotScaleAO: undefined, // For alignment outer block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        dotScaleAI: undefined, // For alignment inner block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
        */

        // ====== Quiet Zone
        /*
        quietZone: 0,
        quietZoneColor: "rgba(0,0,0,0)",
        */
        
        // ====== Logo
        /*
        logo: "../demo/logo.png", // Relative address, relative to `easy.qrcode.min.js`
        logo: "http://127.0.0.1:8020/easy-qrcodejs/demo/logo.png", 
        logoWidth: 80, // fixed logo width. default is `width/3.5`
        logoHeight: 80, // fixed logo height. default is `heigth/3.5`
        logoMaxWidth: undefined, // Maximum logo width. if set will ignore `logoWidth` value
        logoMaxHeight: undefined, // Maximum logo height. if set will ignore `logoHeight` value
        logoBackgroundColor: '#fffff', // Logo backgroud color, Invalid when `logBgTransparent` is true; default is '#ffffff'
        logoBackgroundTransparent: false, // Whether use transparent image, default is false
        */
    
        // ====== Backgroud Image
        /*
        backgroundImage: '', // Background Image
        backgroundImageAlpha: 1, // Background image transparency, value between 0 and 1. default is 1. 
        autoColor: false, // Automatic color adjustment(for data block)
        autoColorDark: "rgba(0, 0, 0, .6)", // Automatic color: dark CSS color
        autoColorLight: "rgba(255, 255, 255, .7)", // Automatic color: light CSS color
        */
        
        // ====== Colorful
        // === Posotion Pattern(Eye) Color
        /*
        PO: '#e1622f', // Global Posotion Outer color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
        PI: '#aa5b71', // Global Posotion Inner color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
        PO_TL:'', // Posotion Outer color - Top Left 
        PI_TL:'', // Posotion Inner color - Top Left 
        PO_TR:'', // Posotion Outer color - Top Right 
        PI_TR:'', // Posotion Inner color - Top Right 
        PO_BL:'', // Posotion Outer color - Bottom Left 
        PI_BL:'', // Posotion Inner color - Bottom Left 
        */
        // === Alignment Color
        /*
        AO: '', // Alignment Outer. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
        AI: '', // Alignment Inner. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
        */
        // === Timing Pattern Color
        /*
        timing: '#e1622f', // Global Timing color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
        timing_H: '', // Horizontal timing color
        timing_V: '', // Vertical timing color
        */
        
        // ====== Title
        /*
        title: 'QR Title', // content 
        titleFont: "normal normal bold 18px Arial", //font. default is "bold 16px Arial"
        titleColor: "#004284", // color. default is "#000"
        titleBackgroundColor: "#fff", // background color. default is "#fff"
        titleHeight: 70, // height, including subTitle. default is 0
        titleTop: 25, // draws y coordinates. default is 30
        */
       
        // ====== SubTitle
        /*
        subTitle: 'QR subTitle', // content
        subTitleFont: "normal normal normal 14px Arial", // font. default is "14px Arial"
        subTitleColor: "#004284", // color. default is "4F4F4F"
        subTitleTop: 40, // draws y coordinates. default is 0
        */
       
        // ===== Event Handler
        /*
        onRenderingStart: undefined,
        */
       
        // ==== Images format
        /*
        format: 'PNG', // 'PNG', 'JPG'
        compressionLevel: 6, // ZLIB compression level (0-9). default is 6
        quality: 0.75, // An object specifying the quality (0 to 1). default is 0.75. (JPGs only) 
        */
       
        // ==== Versions
        /*
        version: 0, // The symbol versions of QR Code range from Version 1 to Version 40. default 0 means automatically choose the closest version based on the text length.
        */     
       
        // ===== Binary(hex) data mode
        /*
        binary: false, // Whether it is binary mode, default is text mode. 
        */ 
       
        // =====  UTF-8 without BOM
        /*
        utf8WithoutBOM: true
        */        
}
OptionRequiredTypeDefaultsDescription
Basic options------------
textYString''Text
widthNNumber256Width
heightNNumber256Height
colorDarkNString#000000Dark CSS color
colorLightNString#ffffffLight CSS color
correctLevelNEnumQRCode.CorrectLevel.HQRCode.CorrectLevel.H
QRCode.CorrectLevel.Q
QRCode.CorrectLevel.M
QRCode.CorrectLevel.L
Dot style------------
dotScaleNNumber1.0Dot style scale. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleTimingNNumber1.0Dot style scale for timing. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleTiming_VNNumberundefinedDot style scale for horizontal timing. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleTiming_HNNumberundefinedDot style scale for vertical timing. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleANNumber1.0Dot style scale for alignment. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleAONNumberundefinedDot style scale for alignment outer. Ranges: 0-1.0
dotScaleAINNumberundefinedDot style scale for alignment inner. Ranges: 0-1.0
Quiet Zone------------
quietZoneNNumber0Quiet Zone size
quietZoneColorNStringrgba(0,0,0,0)Background CSS color to Quiet Zone
Logo options------------
logoNStringundefinedLogo Image Path or Base64 encoded image. If use relative address, relative to easy.qrcode.min.js
logoWidthNNumberwidth/3.5Fixed logo width.
logoHeightNNumberheight/3.5fixed logo height.
logoMaxWidthNNumberundefinedMaximum logo width. if set will ignore logoWidth value.
logoMaxHeightNNumberundefinedMaximum logo height. if set will ignore logoHeight value.
logoBackgroundTransparentNBooleanfalseWhether the background transparent image(PNG) shows transparency. When true, logoBackgroundColor is invalid
logoBackgroundColorNString#ffffffSet Background CSS Color when image background transparent. Valid when logoBackgroundTransparent is false
Backgroud Image options------------
backgroundImageNStringundefinedBackground Image Path or Base64 encoded image. If use relative address, relative to easy.qrcode.min.js
backgroundImageAlphaNNumber1.0Background image transparency. Ranges: 0-1.0
autoColorNBooleanfalseAutomatic color adjustment(for data block)
autoColorDarkNStringrgba(0, 0, 0, .6)Automatic color: dark CSS color
autoColorLightNStringrgba(255, 255, 255, .7)Automatic color: light CSS color
Posotion Pattern Color options------------
PONStringundefinedGlobal Posotion Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark
PINStringundefinedGlobal Posotion Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark
PO_TLNStringundefinedPosotion Outer CSS color - Top Left
PI_TLNStringundefinedPosotion Inner CSS color - Top Left
PO_TRNStringundefinedPosotion Outer CSS color - Top Right
PI_TRNStringundefinedPosotion Inner CSS color - Top Right
PO_BLNStringundefinedPosotion Outer CSS color - Bottom Left
PI_BLNStringundefinedPosotion Inner CSS color - Bottom Left
Alignment Color options------------
AONStringundefinedAlignment Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark
AINStringundefinedAlignment Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark
Timing Pattern Color options------------
timingNStringundefinedGlobal Timing CSS color. if not set, the defaut is colorDark
timing_HNStringundefinedHorizontal timing CSS color
timing_VNStringundefinedVertical timing CSS color
Title options------------
titleNString''
titleFontNStringnormal normal bold 16px ArialCSS Font
titleColorNString#000000CSS color
titleBackgroundColorNString#ffffffCSS color
titleHeightNNumber0Title Height, Include subTitle
titleTopNNumber30draws y coordinates.
SubTitle options------------
subTitleNString''
subTitleFontNStringnormal normal normal 14px ArialCSS Font
subTitleColorNString#4F4F4FCSS color
subTitleTopNNumber0draws y coordinates. default is 0
Event Handler options------------
onRenderingStart(qrCodeOptions)NFunctionundefinedCallback function when rendering start work. can use to hide loading state or handling.
Images format options------------
formatNStringPNG'PNG' or 'JPG'
compressionLevelNNumber6ZLIB compression level between 0 and 9. (PNGs only)
qualityNNumber0.75An object specifying the quality (0 to 1). (JPGs only)
Version options------------
versionNNumber0The symbol versions of QR Code range from Version 1 to Version 40. default 0 means automatically choose the closest version based on the text length. Information capacity and versions of QR Codes NOTE: If you set a value less than the minimum version available for text, the minimum version is automatically used.
UTF-8 options------------
utf8WithoutBOMNBooleantrueUse UTF-8 without BOM. set to false value will use BOM in UFT-8.
Binary(hex) data model options------------
binaryNBooleanfalseWhether it is binary mode, default is text mode.

Methods

  • saveImage(ImagesFormatOptions)

    //  Save PNG Images to file
qrcode.saveImage({
    path: 'q.png' // file path
}).then(data=>{
     console.log("`q-premium1.png` has been Created!");
  });

  • saveSVG(ImagesFormatOptions)

    //  Save SVG to file
qrcode.saveSVG({
    path: 'qrcode.svg' // file path
}).then(data=>{
     console.log("`qrcode.svg` has been Created!");
  });

  • toDataURL()

    // Get standard base64 image data url text: 'data:image/png;base64, ...'
qrcode.toDataURL().then(data=>{
    console.info('======QRCode PNG Base64 DataURL======')
    console.info(data);
});

  • toSVGText()

    // Get SVG data text: '<svg xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" ...'
qrcode.toSVGText().then(data=>{
    console.info('======QRCode SVG Data Text======')
    console.info(data)
});

  • toStream()

      const out = fs.createWriteStream(`qrcode-stream.png`);
  // const stream = await qrcode.toStream();
  // stream.pipe(out);
  // out.on('finish', () => console.log('Finsihed'));

  qrcode.toStream().then(res=>{
      res.pipe(out).on('finish', () => console.log('Finsihed'));
  })

TypeScript Support

Update to version 3.7.1+.

import QRCode = require("easyqrcodejs-nodejs")

License

MIT License

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS-Premium

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS-Premium is a more powerful and comprehensive business enterprise edition. You can use Canvas to customize any element, Such as Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp, etc.

If you need more functions, we can provide you with customized development of API libraries or products. please contact me to buy the business enterprise edition.

EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS-Premium 是功能更加强大和全面的商业/企业版本。让您可以在 QRCode 中通过 Canvas 自定义任何喜欢的元素，例如 Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp 等等。

如果您需要更多功能，我们可以为您提供 API 库或产品的定制开发。请联系我购买商业/企业版本。

Premium demo preview

End

Email：inthinkcolor@gmail.com

http://www.easyproject.cn

Donation/捐助:

支付宝/微信/QQ/云闪付/PayPal 扫码支付
支付宝/微信/QQ/云闪付/PayPal

我们相信，每个人的点滴贡献，都将是推动产生更多、更好免费开源产品的一大步。

感谢慷慨捐助，以支持服务器运行和鼓励更多社区成员。

We believe that the contribution of each bit by bit, will be driven to produce more and better free and open source products a big step.

Thank you donation to support the server running and encourage more community members.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial