EasyQRCodeJS is a feature-rich cross-browser pure JavaScript QRCode generation library. Support Canvas, SVG and Table drawing methods. Support Dot style, Logo, Background image, Colorful, Title etc. settings. Support Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte framework. Support binary(hex) data mode.(Running with DOM on client side)
EasyQRCodeJS 是一个功能丰富的跨浏览器的纯 JavaScript QRCode 生成库。支持 Canvas, SVG, Table 等绘制方式。支持 JavaScript 模块化加载。支持点状风格，Logo，背景图片，规则色彩控制，标题等设置。支持 Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte 等框架。支持二进制数据模式。(基于客户端 DOM 运行)
|Project
|Support
|EasyQRCodeJS
|Running with DOM on CLIENT-SIDE . Browser(IE6+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Mobile Safari, Android, Windows Mobile, ETC.), Electron, NW.js, ETC.
|EasyQRCodeJS-NodeJS
|Running without DOM on SERVER-SIDE. Save image to file(PNG/JPEG/SVG) or get data url text. NodeJS, Electron, NW.js, ETC.
|EasyQRCode-React-Native
|A QRCode generator for React Native. Generate QRCode image or get base64 data url text.
English
Cross-browser support for QR code generation based on HTML5 Canvas, SVG and Table
Required Patterns that support dot style
Support for Quiet Zone settings
Support custom Position Pattern inner fill and outer border color
Support custom Alignment Pattern inner fill and outer border color
Support custom Timing Patterns vertical, horizontal color
Support Logo images (including transparent PNG images)
Support Background Image
Support for title, subtitle settings
Has no dependencies
Support AMD, CMD, CommonJS/Node.js JavaScript modules
Angular, Vue.js, React, Next.js, Svelte Support
Support binary(hex) data mode
Support TypeScript
中文
跨浏览器，支持基于 HTML5 Canvas, SVG 和 Table 的二维码生成
支持点形风格的 Required Patterns
支持 Quiet Zone 设置
支持自定义 Position Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色
支持自定义 Alignment Pattern 内填充和外边框颜色
支持自定义 Timing Patterns 垂直，水平颜色
支持 Logo 图片（包括背景透明的 PNG 图片）
支持 Background Image 背景图片
支持标题，副标题设置
不依赖任何第三方
支持 AMD，CMD, CommonJS/Node.js JavaScript 模块加载规范
Angular, Vue.js, React, NEXT.js, Svelte 支持
二进制数据模式支持
TypeScript 支持
Download install
Npm install
npm install easyqrcodejs
Script load
<script src="<PATH>/easy.qrcode.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
AMD load
require.config({
paths: {
QRCode: "<PATH>/easy.qrcode.min"
}
});
require(["QRCode"], function(QRCode){
// Your code...
});
Node.js load(For Example, Use in Electron)
const QRCode = require('<PATH>/easyqrcodejs');
// Your code...
<div id="qrcode"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Options
var options = {
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS"
};
// Create QRCode Object
new QRCode(document.getElementById("qrcode"), options);
</script>
var qrcode = new QRCode(DOM_object, options_object);
var options_object = {
// ====== Basic
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS",
width: 256,
height: 256,
colorDark : "#000000",
colorLight : "#ffffff",
correctLevel : QRCode.CorrectLevel.H, // L, M, Q, H
// ====== dotScale
/*
dotScale: 1, // For body block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleTiming: 1, // Dafault for timing block , must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleTiming_H: undefined, // For horizontal timing block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleTiming_V: undefined, // For vertical timing block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleA: 1, // Dafault for alignment block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleAO: undefined, // For alignment outer block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
dotScaleAI: undefined, // For alignment inner block, must be greater than 0, less than or equal to 1. default is 1
*/
// ====== Quiet Zone
/*
quietZone: 0,
quietZoneColor: "rgba(0,0,0,0)",
*/
// ====== Logo
/*
logo: "../demo/logo.png", // Relative address, relative to `easy.qrcode.min.js`
logo: "http://127.0.0.1:8020/easy-qrcodejs/demo/logo.png",
logoWidth: 80, // fixed logo width. default is `width/3.5`
logoHeight: 80, // fixed logo height. default is `heigth/3.5`
logoMaxWidth: undefined, // Maximum logo width. if set will ignore `logoWidth` value
logoMaxHeight: undefined, // Maximum logo height. if set will ignore `logoHeight` value
logoBackgroundColor: '#fffff', // Logo backgroud color, Invalid when `logBgTransparent` is true; default is '#ffffff'
logoBackgroundTransparent: false, // Whether use transparent image, default is false
*/
// ====== Backgroud Image
/*
backgroundImage: '', // Background Image
backgroundImageAlpha: 1, // Background image transparency, value between 0 and 1. default is 1.
autoColor: false, // Automatic color adjustment(for data block)
autoColorDark: "rgba(0, 0, 0, .6)", // Automatic color: dark CSS color
autoColorLight: "rgba(255, 255, 255, .7)", // Automatic color: light CSS color
*/
// ====== Colorful
// === Posotion Pattern(Eye) Color
/*
PO: '#e1622f', // Global Posotion Outer color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
PI: '#aa5b71', // Global Posotion Inner color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
PO_TL:'', // Posotion Outer color - Top Left
PI_TL:'', // Posotion Inner color - Top Left
PO_TR:'', // Posotion Outer color - Top Right
PI_TR:'', // Posotion Inner color - Top Right
PO_BL:'', // Posotion Outer color - Bottom Left
PI_BL:'', // Posotion Inner color - Bottom Left
*/
// === Alignment Color
/*
AO: '', // Alignment Outer. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
AI: '', // Alignment Inner. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
*/
// === Timing Pattern Color
/*
timing: '#e1622f', // Global Timing color. if not set, the defaut is `colorDark`
timing_H: '', // Horizontal timing color
timing_V: '', // Vertical timing color
*/
// ====== Title
/*
title: 'QR Title', // content
titleFont: "normal normal bold 18px Arial", //font. default is "bold 16px Arial"
titleColor: "#004284", // color. default is "#000"
titleBackgroundColor: "#fff", // background color. default is "#fff"
titleHeight: 70, // height, including subTitle. default is 0
titleTop: 25, // draws y coordinates. default is 30
*/
// ====== SubTitle
/*
subTitle: 'QR subTitle', // content
subTitleFont: "normal normal normal 14px Arial", // font. default is "14px Arial"
subTitleColor: "#004284", // color. default is "4F4F4F"
subTitleTop: 40, // draws y coordinates. default is 0
*/
// ===== Event Handler
/*
onRenderingStart: undefined,
onRenderingEnd: undefined,
*/
// ===== Versions
/*
version: 0, // The symbol versions of QR Code range from Version 1 to Version 40. default 0 means automatically choose the closest version based on the text length.
*/
// ===== Binary(hex) data mode
/*
binary: false, // Whether it is binary mode, default is text mode.
*/
// ===== Tooltip
/*
tooltip: false, // Whether set the QRCode Text as the title attribute value of the QRCode div
*/
// ==== CORS
/*
crossOrigin: null, // String which specifies the CORS setting to use when retrieving the image. null means that the crossOrigin attribute is not set.
*/
// ===== Drawing method
/*
drawer: 'canvas', // Which drawing method to use. 'canvas', 'svg'. default is 'canvas'
*/
// ===== UTF-8 without BOM
/*
utf8WithoutBOM: true
*/
}
|Option
|Required
|Type
|Defaults
|Description
|Compatibility
|Basic options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|text
|Y
|String
''
|Text
|width
|N
|Number
256
|Width
|height
|N
|Number
256
|Height
|colorDark
|N
|String
#000000
|Dark CSS color,
rgba(0,0,0,0)
|colorLight
|N
|String
#ffffff
|Light CSS color,
rgba(255,255,255,0)
|correctLevel
|N
|Enum
QRCode.CorrectLevel.H
QRCode.CorrectLevel.H
QRCode.CorrectLevel.Q
QRCode.CorrectLevel.M
QRCode.CorrectLevel.L
|Dot style
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|dotScale
|N
|Number
1.0
|Dot style scale. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleTiming
|N
|Number
1.0
|Dot style scale for timing. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleTiming_V
|N
|Number
undefined
|Dot style scale for horizontal timing. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleTiming_H
|N
|Number
undefined
|Dot style scale for vertical timing. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleA
|N
|Number
1.0
|Dot style scale for alignment. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleAO
|N
|Number
undefined
|Dot style scale for alignment outer. Ranges:
0-1.0
|dotScaleAI
|N
|Number
undefined
|Dot style scale for alignment inner. Ranges:
0-1.0
|Quiet Zone
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|quietZoneColor
|N
|String
rgba(0,0,0,0)
|Background CSS color to Quiet Zone
|Quiet Zone
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|quietZone
|N
|Number
0
|Quiet Zone size
|quietZoneColor
|N
|String
rgba(0,0,0,0)
|Background CSS color to Quiet Zone
|Logo options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|logo
|N
|String
undefined
|Logo Image Path or Base64 encoded image. If use relative address, relative to
easy.qrcode.min.js
|logoWidth
|N
|Number
width/3.5
|Fixed logo width.
|logoHeight
|N
|Number
height/3.5
|fixed logo height.
|logoMaxWidth
|N
|Number
undefined
|Maximum logo width. if set will ignore
logoWidth value.
|logoMaxHeight
|N
|Number
undefined
|Maximum logo height. if set will ignore
logoHeight value.
|logoBackgroundTransparent
|N
|Boolean
false
|Whether the background transparent image(
PNG) shows transparency. When
true,
logoBackgroundColor is invalid
|logoBackgroundColor
|N
|String
#ffffff
|Set Background CSS Color when image background transparent. Valid when
logoBackgroundTransparent is
false
|Backgroud Image options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|backgroundImage
|N
|String
undefined
|Background Image Path or Base64 encoded Image. If use relative address, relative to
easy.qrcode.min.js
|backgroundImageAlpha
|N
|Number
1.0
|Background image transparency. Ranges:
0-1.0
|autoColor
|N
|Boolean
false
|Automatic color adjustment(for data block)
|autoColorDark
|N
|String
rgba(0, 0, 0, .6)
|Automatic color: dark CSS color
|autoColorLight
|N
|String
rgba(255, 255, 255, .7)
|Automatic color: light CSS color
|Posotion Pattern Color options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|PO
|N
|String
undefined
|Global Posotion Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is
colorDark
|PI
|N
|String
undefined
|Global Posotion Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is
colorDark
|PO_TL
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Outer CSS color - Top Left
|PI_TL
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Inner CSS color - Top Left
|PO_TR
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Outer CSS color - Top Right
|PI_TR
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Inner CSS color - Top Right
|PO_BL
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Outer CSS color - Bottom Left
|PI_BL
|N
|String
undefined
|Posotion Inner CSS color - Bottom Left
|Alignment Color options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|AO
|N
|String
undefined
|Alignment Outer CSS color. if not set, the defaut is
colorDark
|AI
|N
|String
undefined
|Alignment Inner CSS color. if not set, the defaut is
colorDark
|Timing Pattern Color options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|timing
|N
|String
undefined
|Global Timing CSS color. if not set, the defaut is
colorDark
|timing_H
|N
|String
undefined
|Horizontal timing CSS color
|timing_V
|N
|String
undefined
|Vertical timing CSS color
|Title options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|title
|N
|String
''
|titleFont
|N
|String
normal normal bold 16px Arial
|CSS Font
|titleColor
|N
|String
#000000
|CSS color
|titleBackgroundColor
|N
|String
#ffffff
|CSS color
|titleHeight
|N
|Number
0
|Title Height, Include subTitle
|titleTop
|N
|Number
30
|draws y coordinates.
|SubTitle options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|subTitle
|N
|String
''
|subTitleFont
|N
|String
normal normal normal 14px Arial
|CSS Font
|subTitleColor
|N
|String
#4F4F4F
|CSS color
|subTitleTop
|N
|Number
0
|draws y coordinates. default is 0
|Event Handler options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|onRenderingStart(qrCodeOptions)
|N
|Function
undefined
|Callback function when the rendering start. can use to hide loading state or handling.
|onRenderingEnd(qrCodeOptions, dataURL)
|N
|Function
undefined
|Callback function when the rendering ends.
dataURL parameter is the base64 data(
canvas drawer) or SVG serialized text(
svg drawer) of QRCode image(if not support canvas return
null).
|Version options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|version
|N
|Number
0
|The symbol versions of QR Code range from Version
1 to Version
40. default 0 means automatically choose the closest version based on the text length. Information capacity and versions of QR Codes NOTE: If you set a value less than the minimum version available for text, the minimum version is automatically used.
|Tooltip options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|tooltip
|N
|Boolean
false
|Whether set the QRCode Text as the title attribute value of the QRCode div.
|Binary(hex) data model options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|binary
|N
|Boolean
false
|Whether it is binary mode, default is text mode.
|CORS options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|crossOrigin
|N
|String
null
|String which specifies the CORS setting to use when retrieving the image. null means that the crossOrigin attribute is not set.
'anonymous',
null.
|UTF-8 options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|utf8WithoutBOM
|N
|Boolean
true
|Use UTF-8 without BOM. set to
false value will use BOM in UFT-8.
|Drawing method options
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|drawer
|N
|String
canvas
|Which drawing method to use.
canvas,
svg.
|Chrome, FF, IE9+.
clear()
qrcode.clear(); // remove the code.
makeCode(text)
qrcode.makeCode("https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS"); // make another code text.
resize(width, height)
qrcode.resize(480, 480); // Resize the image
Add dependency
# install with `npm`
npm install --save easyqrcodejs
# Alternatively you may use `yarn`:
yarn add easyqrcodejs
[NAME].component.html
<!-- DOM Element-->
<div #qrcode></div>
Activate
esModuleInterop in your
tsconfig.json
"esModuleInterop": true,
[NAME].component.ts
import { Component, AfterViewInit, ElementRef, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import QRCode from 'easyqrcodejs';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit{
// Your DOM Element
@ViewChild('qrcode', {static: false}) qrcode: ElementRef;
ngAfterViewInit(){
// Options
var options = {
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS"
}
// Create new QRCode Object
new QRCode(this.qrcode.nativeElement, options);
}
btnClick(){
// ....
}
}
Add dependency
# install with `npm`
npm install --save easyqrcodejs
# Alternatively you may use `yarn`:
yarn add easyqrcodejs
Template
<!-- DOM Element-->
<div ref="qrcode"></div>
Script
<script>
import * as QRCode from 'easyqrcodejs'
export default {
mounted(){
// Options
var options = {
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS"
}
// Create new QRCode Object
new QRCode(this.$refs.qrcode, options);
},
methods:{
btnClick(){
}
}
}
</script>
Add dependency
# install with `npm`
npm install --save easyqrcodejs
# Alternatively you may use `yarn`:
yarn add easyqrcodejs
Script
JavaScript
import React from 'react';
import './App.css';
import * as QRCode from 'easyqrcodejs';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.qrcode = React.createRef();
}
componentDidMount() {
// Options
var options = {
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS"
}
// Create new QRCode Object
new QRCode( this.qrcode.current, options);
}
render() {
return (
<div className = "App">
<div ref={this.qrcode}></div>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
TypeScript
import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import QRCode from "easyqrcodejs";
function App() {
const code = React.createRef<HTMLDivElement>();
useEffect(() => {
new QRCode(code.current, { text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS" });
}, [code]);
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<div ref={code}></div>
</header>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
Add dependency
Add
easy.qrcode.min.js to your static files folder called
static(
<Next.js 9.1)/
public(
>=Next.js 9.1) in the root directory.
Script
import Layout from '../components/Layout';
// Import Head
import Head from "next/head";
class About extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// QRCode DOM
this.qrcodeDOM = React.createRef();
// QRCode
this.qrcode=null;
}
//QRCode generator
generate(color){
if(this.qrcode){
this.qrcode.clear();
}
var options = {
text: "https://github.com/ushelp/EasyQRCodeJS",
colorDark : color?color:'#000000'
};
this.qrcode=new QRCode(this.qrcodeDOM.current, options);
}
// Gerenate QRCode on mount
componentDidMount() {
this.generate()
}
render() {
return (
<Layout>
<p>This is About page</p>
{/* DOM */}
<div ref={this.qrcodeDOM}></div>
{/* Gerenate QRCode on click */}
<button onClick={this.generate.bind(this, '#ff0000')}>QRCode Generate</button>
{/* Include EasyQRCodeJS library*/}
<Head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/public/easy.qrcode.min.js"></script>
</Head>
<p>This is About page</p>
</Layout>
);
}
}
export default About;
Add dependency
# install with `npm`
npm install --save-dev easyqrcodejs
# Alternatively you may use `yarn`:
yarn add easyqrcodejs --dev
Component template
QR.svelte:
<script>
import { onMount } from 'svelte';
import * as QRCode from 'easyqrcodejs';
export let text;
let node;
onMount(() => {
const options = {
text: codeValue,
// ... your other options
width: 100,
height: 100,
quietZone: 10,
};
new QRCode(node, options);
});
</script>
<div bind:this={node}></div>
<style>
div {
/* make QR-wrapper squared */
width: 100%;
position: relative;
padding: 50%;
z-index: 1;
}
div :global(canvas) {
/* fit QR to wrapper */
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
}
</style>
Layout
index.svelte:
<script>
import QR from './QR.svelte';
</script>
<div class="qr-container">
<QR text="Your awesome text here..." />
</div>
<style>
.qr-container {
/* your styles for container here */
}
</style>
When use canvas drawer, Canvas toDataURL function does not allow load cross domain image. there are three options to slove this problem:
Option 1:
Configure the
crossOrigin attribute(crossorigin) for the image. Make sure that CORS is configured on the Server side.
{
// ...
// String which specifies the CORS setting to use when retrieving the image. null means that the crossOrigin attribute is not set. 'anonymous', null.
crossOrigin : 'anonymous',
// ...
}
Option 2:
Put your image under the same domain with your page.
Option 3:
Use base64 image.
IE6+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Mobile Safari, Android, Windows Mobile, ETC.
MIT License
EasyQRCodeJS-Premium is a more powerful and comprehensive business enterprise edition. You can use Canvas to customize any element, Such as Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp, etc.
If you need more functions, we can provide you with customized development of API libraries or products. please contact me to buy the business enterprise edition.
EasyQRCodeJS-Premium 是功能更加强大和全面的商业/企业版本。让您可以在 QRCode 中通过 Canvas 自定义任何喜欢的元素，例如 Eye frame sharp, Eye ball sharp, QR Body block sharp 等等。
如果您需要更多功能，我们可以为您提供 API 库或产品的定制开发。请联系我购买商业/企业版本。
Email：inthinkcolor@gmail.com
Donation/捐助:
我们相信，每个人的点滴贡献，都将是推动产生更多、更好免费开源产品的一大步。
感谢慷慨捐助，以支持服务器运行和鼓励更多社区成员。
We believe that the contribution of each bit by bit, will be driven to produce more and better free and open source products a big step.
Thank you donation to support the server running and encourage more community members.