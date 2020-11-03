Use this Javascript library to make your web visualization interactive via pan and zoom, for mobile and desktop!
EasyPZ supports many interactions for panning and zooming, including wheel, pinch, double click, hold, brush, rub, and dynamic zoom, panning methods including default, flick, and many variations.
Many examples can be found at easypz.io, including examples using d3, and examples that use canvas instead of SVG. Examples from the d3 gallery that just magically turn into navigatable visualizations without a single line of code can be found at demos.easypz.io.
Instructions on how to use EasyPZ, explanations for the many options, as well as how to extend EasyPZ with your own pan or zoom method, can be found in the Wiki!
Currently none.
ISC License (ISC)
Copyright 2019 Michail Schwab
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.