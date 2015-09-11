easymongo

This is a small tweaks for the native MongoDB driver.

Easymongo v5 now support only Node.js v4. For previous version you can use the older easymongo.

Installation

$ npm i --save easymongo

Examples

const Client = require ( 'easymongo' ); let mongo = new Client({ dbname : 'test' }); let users = mongo.collection( 'users' ); let data = { name : 'Alexey' , surname : 'Simonenko' , url : 'http://simonenko.su' }; users.save(data).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); users.find({ name : 'Alexey' }, { limit : 2 }).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); users.findById( '4e4e1638c85e808431000003' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); users.count({ name : 'Alexey' }).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); users.remove({ name : 'Alexey' }).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); users.removeById( '4e4e1638c85e808431000003' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); });

API

Client class

Constructor

Arguments:

server (string || object) — connection url to MongoDB or object with host, port and dbname

Methods

collection(name) — returns a new instance of the easymongo Collection class

open(name) — returns a Promise which resolves an object of MongoDB Collection

close() — close the db connection

Collection class

Methods

find([params][, options])

findOne([params][, options])

findById(oid[, fields])

save(data)

update(params, data)

remove([params])

removeById(oid)

count([params])

All methods return a Promise.

Possible find options :

limit — to specify the maximum number of documents

skip — to control where MongoDB begins return results

sort — to control the order of matching documents

fields — specify array of fields in returned documents, e.g. ["name", "url"]

Flow control

You can use easymongo with co for promise/generator based flow-control.

