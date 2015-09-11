openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eas

easymongo

by Alexey Simonenko
5.0.0 (see all)

The easiest MongoDB API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

easymongo

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency status devDependency status

This is a small tweaks for the native MongoDB driver.

Easymongo v5 now support only Node.js v4. For previous version you can use the older easymongo.

Installation

$ npm i --save easymongo

Examples

const Client = require('easymongo');

let mongo = new Client({dbname: 'test'});
let users = mongo.collection('users');

let data = {name: 'Alexey', surname: 'Simonenko', url: 'http://simonenko.su'};

users.save(data).then(function(res) {
  // Returns a new document (array).
  console.log(res);
});

users.find({name: 'Alexey'}, {limit: 2}).then(function(res) {
  // Always return array of documents.
  console.log(res);
});

users.findById('4e4e1638c85e808431000003').then(function(res) {
  // Returns a document (object). If error occurs then will return false.
  console.log(res);
});

users.count({name: 'Alexey'}).then(function(res) {
  // Amount (int). If error occurs then will return zero.
  console.log(res);
});

users.remove({name: 'Alexey'}).then(function(res) {
  // Returns a result of operation (boolean). If error occurs then will return false.
  console.log(res);
});

users.removeById('4e4e1638c85e808431000003').then(function(res) {
  // Returns a result of operation (boolean). If error occurs then will return false.
  console.log(res);
});

API

Client class

Constructor

Arguments:

  • server (string || object) — connection url to MongoDB or object with host, port and dbname
  • options (object) — optional options for insert command

Methods

  • collection(name) — returns a new instance of the easymongo Collection class
  • open(name) — returns a Promise which resolves an object of MongoDB Collection
  • close() — close the db connection

Collection class

Methods

  • find([params][, options])
  • findOne([params][, options])
  • findById(oid[, fields])
  • save(data)
  • update(params, data)
  • remove([params])
  • removeById(oid)
  • count([params])

All methods return a Promise.

Possible find options:

  • limit — to specify the maximum number of documents (more info)
  • skip — to control where MongoDB begins return results (more info)
  • sort — to control the order of matching documents (more info)
  • fields — specify array of fields in returned documents, e.g. ["name", "url"]

Flow control

You can use easymongo with co for promise/generator based flow-control.

Author

License

The MIT License, see the included license.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial