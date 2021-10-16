node-easymidi is a simple event-based MIDI messaging wrapper for node-midi.
Install with NPM:
npm install easymidi
The module can interface with existing MIDI inputs/outputs or create virtual inputs/outputs. Here's a simple example to listen for note on events from an existing MIDI input:
var easymidi = require('easymidi');
var input = new easymidi.Input('MIDI Input Name');
input.on('noteon', function (msg) {
// do something with msg
});
Here's an example of sending a note on message to an existing MIDI output:
var easymidi = require('easymidi');
var output = new easymidi.Output('MIDI Output Name');
output.send('noteon', {
note: 64,
velocity: 127,
channel: 3
});
The Input and Output objects are EventEmitters and you can use the EventEmitter functions such as
once(),
removeListener(), and
removeAllListeners() as well.
Virtual devices can be created by passing a
true argument to the Input or Output constructors:
var virtualInput = new easymidi.Input('Virtual input name', true);
var virtualOutput = new easymidi.Output('Virtual output name', true);
You can get an array of existing MIDI input or output names using the
getInputs() and
getOutputs functions:
var inputs = easymidi.getInputs();
var outputs = easymidi.getOutputs();
When you're finished with a MIDI device you can
close() it:
var input = new easymidi.Input('My input', true);
input.close();
var output = new easymidi.Output('My output', true);
output.close();
The following table describes the MIDI message types that are supported and the parameters of each:
|Type
|Parameter
|Parameter
|Parameter
|noteon
|note [0-127]
|velocity [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|noteoff
|note [0-127]
|velocity [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|poly aftertouch
|note [0-127]
|velocity [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|cc
|controller [0-127]
|value [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|program
|number [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|channel aftertouch
|pressure [0-127]
|channel [0-15]
|pitch
|value [0-16384]
|channel [0-15]
|position
|value [0-16384]
|mtc
|type [0-7]
|value [0-15]
|select
|song [0-127]
|clock
|start
|continue
|stop
|activesense
|reset
|sysex
|bytes (variable length array)
Receive a noteon message:
input.on('noteon', function (params) {
// params = {note: ..., velocity: ..., channel: ...}
});
Send a control change message:
output.send('cc', {
controller: 37,
value: 80,
channel: 0
})
Listen for midi clock messages:
input.on('clock', function () {
// do something on every clock tick
});
Send a sysex message.
Throws an error if array does not start with 0xf0 (240) and end with 0xf7 (247).
output.send('sysex',[240, 126, 1, 6, 1, 247]);
See the example programs for more examples.