node-easymidi is a simple event-based MIDI messaging wrapper for node-midi.

Installation

Install with NPM:

npm install easymidi

Usage Overview

The module can interface with existing MIDI inputs/outputs or create virtual inputs/outputs. Here's a simple example to listen for note on events from an existing MIDI input:

var easymidi = require ( 'easymidi' ); var input = new easymidi.Input( 'MIDI Input Name' ); input.on( 'noteon' , function ( msg ) { });

Here's an example of sending a note on message to an existing MIDI output:

var easymidi = require ( 'easymidi' ); var output = new easymidi.Output( 'MIDI Output Name' ); output.send( 'noteon' , { note : 64 , velocity : 127 , channel : 3 });

The Input and Output objects are EventEmitters and you can use the EventEmitter functions such as once() , removeListener() , and removeAllListeners() as well.

Virtual Devices

Virtual devices can be created by passing a true argument to the Input or Output constructors:

var virtualInput = new easymidi.Input( 'Virtual input name' , true ); var virtualOutput = new easymidi.Output( 'Virtual output name' , true );

Device Lists

You can get an array of existing MIDI input or output names using the getInputs() and getOutputs functions:

var inputs = easymidi.getInputs(); var outputs = easymidi.getOutputs();

Closing Devices

When you're finished with a MIDI device you can close() it:

var input = new easymidi.Input( 'My input' , true ); input.close(); var output = new easymidi.Output( 'My output' , true ); output.close();

Message Reference

The following table describes the MIDI message types that are supported and the parameters of each:

Type Parameter Parameter Parameter noteon note [0-127] velocity [0-127] channel [0-15] noteoff note [0-127] velocity [0-127] channel [0-15] poly aftertouch note [0-127] velocity [0-127] channel [0-15] cc controller [0-127] value [0-127] channel [0-15] program number [0-127] channel [0-15] channel aftertouch pressure [0-127] channel [0-15] pitch value [0-16384] channel [0-15] position value [0-16384] mtc type [0-7] value [0-15] select song [0-127] clock start continue stop activesense reset sysex bytes (variable length array)

Examples

Receive a noteon message:

input.on( 'noteon' , function ( params ) { });

Send a control change message:

output.send( 'cc' , { controller : 37 , value : 80 , channel : 0 })

Listen for midi clock messages:

input.on( 'clock' , function ( ) { });

Send a sysex message.

Throws an error if array does not start with 0xf0 (240) and end with 0xf7 (247).

output.send( 'sysex' ,[ 240 , 126 , 1 , 6 , 1 , 247 ]);

See the example programs for more examples.