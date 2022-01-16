This repository is a fork of SimpleMDE, made by Sparksuite. Go to the dedicated section for more information.
A drop-in JavaScript text area replacement for writing beautiful and understandable Markdown. EasyMDE allows users who may be less experienced with Markdown to use familiar toolbar buttons and shortcuts.
In addition, the syntax is rendered while editing to clearly show the expected result. Headings are larger, emphasized words are italicized, links are underlined, etc.
EasyMDE also features both built-in auto saving and spell checking. The editor is entirely customizable, from theming to toolbar buttons and javascript hooks.
Via npm:
npm install easymde
Via the UNPKG CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/easymde/dist/easymde.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/easymde/dist/easymde.min.js"></script>
Or jsDelivr:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/easymde/dist/easymde.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/easymde/dist/easymde.min.js"></script>
After installing and/or importing the module, you can load EasyMDE onto the first TextArea on the web page:
<textarea></textarea>
<script>
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE();
</script>
Alternatively you can select a specific TextArea, via Javascript:
<textarea id="my-text-area"></textarea>
<script>
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE({element: document.getElementById('my-text-area')});
</script>
Or via jQuery:
<textarea id="my-text-area"></textarea>
<script>
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE({element: $('#my-text-area')[0]});
</script>
Use EasyMDE.value() to get the content of the editor:
<script>
easyMDE.value();
</script>
Use EasyMDE.value(val) to set the content of the editor:
<script>
easyMDE.value('New input for **EasyMDE**');
</script>
true, force downloads Font Awesome (used for icons). If set to
false, prevents downloading. Defaults to
undefined, which will intelligently check whether Font Awesome has already been included, then download accordingly.
true, focuses the editor automatically. Defaults to
false.
true, saves the text automatically. Defaults to
false.
10000 (10s).
autosave.delay or
10000 (10s).
locale: en-US, format: hour:minute.
{ delay: 300 }, it will check every 300 ms if the editor is visible and if positive, call CodeMirror's
refresh().
** or
__. Defaults to
**.
``` or
~~~. Defaults to
```.
* or
_. Defaults to
*.
*,
- or
+. Defaults to
*.
true, force text changes made in EasyMDE to be immediately stored in original text area. Defaults to
false.
false, indent using spaces instead of tabs. Defaults to
true.
false by default, preview for images will appear only for images on separate lines.
["[", "](http://)"].
true, enables line numbers in the editor.
false, disable line wrapping. Defaults to
true.
"500px". Defaults to
"300px".
minHeight option will be ignored. Should be a string containing a valid CSS value like
"500px". Defaults to
undefined.
true when the editor is currently going into full screen mode, or
false.
true, will render headers without a space after the
#. Defaults to
false.
false, will not process GFM strikethrough syntax. Defaults to
true.
true, let underscores be a delimiter for separating words. Defaults to
false.
false, will replace CSS classes returned by the default Markdown mode. Otherwise the classes returned by the custom mode will be combined with the classes returned by the default mode. Defaults to
true.
"editor-preview".
true, a JS alert window appears asking for the link or image URL. Defaults to
false.
URL of the image:.
URL for the link:.
true, enables the image upload functionality, which can be triggered by drag&drop, copy-paste and through the browse-file window (opened when the user click on the upload-image icon). Defaults to
false.
1024*1024*2 (2Mb).
image/png, image/jpeg.
imageMaxSize,
imageAccept,
imageUploadEndpoint and
imageCSRFToken ineffective.
onSuccess(imageUrl: string) and
onError(errorMessage: string)
{"data": {"filePath": "<filePath>"}} where filePath is the path of the image (absolute if
imagePathAbsolute is set to true, relative if otherwise);
{"error": "<errorCode>"}, where errorCode can be
noFileGiven (HTTP 400),
typeNotAllowed (HTTP 415),
fileTooLarge (HTTP 413) or
importError (see errorMessages below). If errorCode is not one of the errorMessages, it is alerted unchanged to the user. This allows for server side error messages.
No default value.
true, will treat
imageUrl from
imageUploadFunction and filePath returned from
imageUploadEndpoint as an absolute rather than relative path, i.e. not prepend
window.location.origin to it.
imageCSRFToken has value, defaults to
csrfmiddlewaretoken.
true, passing CSRF token via header. Defaults to
false, which pass CSRF through request body.
#image_name#,
#image_size# and
#image_max_size# will replaced by their respective values, that can be used for customization or internationalization:
uploadImage is set to
true. Defaults to
Attach files by drag and dropping or pasting from clipboard..
Drop image to upload it..
Uploading images #images_names#.
Uploading #file_name#: #progress#%.
Uploaded #image_name#.
B, KB, MB (example:
218 KB). You can use
B,KB,MB instead if you prefer without whitespaces (
218KB).
errorCallback option, where
#image_name#,
#image_size# and
#image_max_size# will replaced by their respective values, that can be used for customization or internationalization:
You must select a file..
imageAccept list, or the server returned this error code. Defaults to
This image type is not allowed..
imageMaxSize, or if the server returned this error code. Defaults to
Image #image_name# is too big (#image_size#).\nMaximum file size is #image_max_size#..
Something went wrong when uploading the image #image_name#..
(errorMessage) => alert(errorMessage).
true, will highlight using highlight.js. Defaults to
false. To use this feature you must include highlight.js on your page or pass in using the
hljs option. For example, include the script and the CSS files like:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/highlight.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/highlight.js/latest/styles/github.min.css">
window.hljs), you can provide an instance here. Defaults to
undefined.
renderingConfig options will take precedence.
false, disable parsing GFM single line breaks. Defaults to
true.
false, disable the spell checker. Defaults to
true. Optionally pass a CodeMirrorSpellChecker-compliant function.
textarea or
contenteditable. Defaults to
textarea for desktop and
contenteditable for mobile.
contenteditable option is necessary to enable nativeSpellcheck.
false, disable native spell checker. Defaults to
true.
false, allows side-by-side editing without going into fullscreen. Defaults to
true.
false, hide the status bar. Defaults to the array of built-in status bar items.
false, remove the
CodeMirror-selectedtext class from selected lines. Defaults to
true.
false, disable syncing scroll in side by side mode. Defaults to
true.
2.
easymde.
false, hide the toolbar. Defaults to the array of icons.
false, disable toolbar button tips. Defaults to
true.
rtl or
ltr. Changes text direction to support right-to-left languages. Defaults to
ltr.
Most options demonstrate the non-default behavior:
const editor = new EasyMDE({
autofocus: true,
autosave: {
enabled: true,
uniqueId: "MyUniqueID",
delay: 1000,
submit_delay: 5000,
timeFormat: {
locale: 'en-US',
format: {
year: 'numeric',
month: 'long',
day: '2-digit',
hour: '2-digit',
minute: '2-digit',
},
},
text: "Autosaved: "
},
blockStyles: {
bold: "__",
italic: "_",
},
unorderedListStyle: "-",
element: document.getElementById("MyID"),
forceSync: true,
hideIcons: ["guide", "heading"],
indentWithTabs: false,
initialValue: "Hello world!",
insertTexts: {
horizontalRule: ["", "\n\n-----\n\n"],
image: ["![](http://", ")"],
link: ["[", "](https://)"],
table: ["", "\n\n| Column 1 | Column 2 | Column 3 |\n| -------- | -------- | -------- |\n| Text | Text | Text |\n\n"],
},
lineWrapping: false,
minHeight: "500px",
parsingConfig: {
allowAtxHeaderWithoutSpace: true,
strikethrough: false,
underscoresBreakWords: true,
},
placeholder: "Type here...",
previewClass: "my-custom-styling",
previewClass: ["my-custom-styling", "more-custom-styling"],
previewRender: (plainText) => customMarkdownParser(plainText), // Returns HTML from a custom parser
previewRender: (plainText, preview) => { // Async method
setTimeout(() => {
preview.innerHTML = customMarkdownParser(plainText);
}, 250);
return "Loading...";
},
promptURLs: true,
promptTexts: {
image: "Custom prompt for URL:",
link: "Custom prompt for URL:",
},
renderingConfig: {
singleLineBreaks: false,
codeSyntaxHighlighting: true,
sanitizerFunction: (renderedHTML) => {
// Using DOMPurify and only allowing <b> tags
return DOMPurify.sanitize(renderedHTML, {ALLOWED_TAGS: ['b']})
},
},
shortcuts: {
drawTable: "Cmd-Alt-T"
},
showIcons: ["code", "table"],
spellChecker: false,
status: false,
status: ["autosave", "lines", "words", "cursor"], // Optional usage
status: ["autosave", "lines", "words", "cursor", {
className: "keystrokes",
defaultValue: (el) => {
el.setAttribute('data-keystrokes', 0);
},
onUpdate: (el) => {
const keystrokes = Number(el.getAttribute('data-keystrokes')) + 1;
el.innerHTML = `${keystrokes} Keystrokes`;
el.setAttribute('data-keystrokes', keystrokes);
},
}], // Another optional usage, with a custom status bar item that counts keystrokes
styleSelectedText: false,
sideBySideFullscreen: false,
syncSideBySidePreviewScroll: false,
tabSize: 4,
toolbar: false,
toolbarTips: false,
});
Below are the built-in toolbar icons (only some of which are enabled by default), which can be reorganized however you like. "Name" is the name of the icon, referenced in the JS. "Action" is either a function or a URL to open. "Class" is the class given to the icon. "Tooltip" is the small tooltip that appears via the
title="" attribute. Note that shortcut hints are added automatically and reflect the specified action if it has a key bind assigned to it (i.e. with the value of
action set to
bold and that of
tooltip set to
Bold, the final text the user will see would be "Bold (Ctrl-B)").
Additionally, you can add a separator between any icons by adding
"|" to the toolbar array.
|Name
|Action
|Tooltip
Class
|bold
|toggleBold
|Bold
fa fa-bold
|italic
|toggleItalic
|Italic
fa fa-italic
|strikethrough
|toggleStrikethrough
|Strikethrough
fa fa-strikethrough
|heading
|toggleHeadingSmaller
|Heading
fa fa-header
|heading-smaller
|toggleHeadingSmaller
|Smaller Heading
fa fa-header
|heading-bigger
|toggleHeadingBigger
|Bigger Heading
fa fa-lg fa-header
|heading-1
|toggleHeading1
|Big Heading
fa fa-header header-1
|heading-2
|toggleHeading2
|Medium Heading
fa fa-header header-2
|heading-3
|toggleHeading3
|Small Heading
fa fa-header header-3
|code
|toggleCodeBlock
|Code
fa fa-code
|quote
|toggleBlockquote
|Quote
fa fa-quote-left
|unordered-list
|toggleUnorderedList
|Generic List
fa fa-list-ul
|ordered-list
|toggleOrderedList
|Numbered List
fa fa-list-ol
|clean-block
|cleanBlock
|Clean block
fa fa-eraser
|link
|drawLink
|Create Link
fa fa-link
|image
|drawImage
|Insert Image
fa fa-picture-o
|table
|drawTable
|Insert Table
fa fa-table
|horizontal-rule
|drawHorizontalRule
|Insert Horizontal Line
fa fa-minus
|preview
|togglePreview
|Toggle Preview
fa fa-eye no-disable
|side-by-side
|toggleSideBySide
|Toggle Side by Side
fa fa-columns no-disable no-mobile
|fullscreen
|toggleFullScreen
|Toggle Fullscreen
fa fa-arrows-alt no-disable no-mobile
|guide
|This link
|Markdown Guide
fa fa-question-circle
Customize the toolbar using the
toolbar option.
Only the order of existing buttons:
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE({
toolbar: ["bold", "italic", "heading", "|", "quote"]
});
All information and/or add your own icons
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE({
toolbar: [
{
name: "bold",
action: EasyMDE.toggleBold,
className: "fa fa-bold",
title: "Bold",
},
"italics", // shortcut to pre-made button
{
name: "custom",
action: (editor) => {
// Add your own code
},
className: "fa fa-star",
title: "Custom Button",
attributes: { // for custom attributes
id: "custom-id",
"data-value": "custom value" // HTML5 data-* attributes need to be enclosed in quotation marks ("") because of the dash (-) in its name.
}
},
"|" // Separator
// [, ...]
]
});
Put some buttons on dropdown menu
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE({
toolbar: [{
name: "heading",
action: EasyMDE.toggleHeadingSmaller,
className: "fa fa-header",
title: "Headers",
},
"|",
{
name: "others",
className: "fa fa-blind",
title: "others buttons",
children: [
{
name: "image",
action: EasyMDE.drawImage,
className: "fa fa-picture-o",
title: "Image",
},
{
name: "quote",
action: EasyMDE.toggleBlockquote,
className: "fa fa-percent",
title: "Quote",
},
{
name: "link",
action: EasyMDE.drawLink,
className: "fa fa-link",
title: "Link",
}
]
},
// [, ...]
]
});
EasyMDE comes with an array of predefined keyboard shortcuts, but they can be altered with a configuration option. The list of default ones is as follows:
|Shortcut (Windows / Linux)
|Shortcut (macOS)
|Action
|Ctrl-'
|Cmd-'
|"toggleBlockquote"
|Ctrl-B
|Cmd-B
|"toggleBold"
|Ctrl-E
|Cmd-E
|"cleanBlock"
|Ctrl-H
|Cmd-H
|"toggleHeadingSmaller"
|Ctrl-I
|Cmd-I
|"toggleItalic"
|Ctrl-K
|Cmd-K
|"drawLink"
|Ctrl-L
|Cmd-L
|"toggleUnorderedList"
|Ctrl-P
|Cmd-P
|"togglePreview"
|Ctrl-Alt-C
|Cmd-Alt-C
|"toggleCodeBlock"
|Ctrl-Alt-I
|Cmd-Alt-I
|"drawImage"
|Ctrl-Alt-L
|Cmd-Alt-L
|"toggleOrderedList"
|Shift-Ctrl-H
|Shift-Cmd-H
|"toggleHeadingBigger"
|F9
|F9
|"toggleSideBySide"
|F11
|F11
|"toggleFullScreen"
Here is how you can change a few, while leaving others untouched:
const editor = new EasyMDE({
shortcuts: {
"toggleOrderedList": "Ctrl-Alt-K", // alter the shortcut for toggleOrderedList
"toggleCodeBlock": null, // unbind Ctrl-Alt-C
"drawTable": "Cmd-Alt-T", // bind Cmd-Alt-T to drawTable action, which doesn't come with a default shortcut
}
});
Shortcuts are automatically converted between platforms. If you define a shortcut as "Cmd-B", on PC that shortcut will be changed to "Ctrl-B". Conversely, a shortcut defined as "Ctrl-B" will become "Cmd-B" for Mac users.
The list of actions that can be bound is the same as the list of built-in actions available for toolbar buttons.
You can catch the following list of events: https://codemirror.net/doc/manual.html#events
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE();
easyMDE.codemirror.on("change", () => {
console.log(easyMDE.value());
});
You can revert to the initial text area by calling the
toTextArea method. Note that this clears up the autosave (if enabled) associated with it. The text area will retain any text from the destroyed EasyMDE instance.
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE();
// ...
easyMDE.toTextArea();
easyMDE = null;
If you need to remove installed listeners (when editor not needed anymore), call
easyMDE.cleanup()
The following self-explanatory methods may be of use while developing with EasyMDE.
const easyMDE = new EasyMDE();
easyMDE.isPreviewActive(); // returns boolean
easyMDE.isSideBySideActive(); // returns boolean
easyMDE.isFullscreenActive(); // returns boolean
easyMDE.clearAutosavedValue(); // no returned value
EasyMDE is a continuation of SimpleMDE.
SimpleMDE began as an improvement of lepture's Editor project, but has now taken on an identity of its own. It is bundled with CodeMirror and depends on Font Awesome.
CodeMirror is the backbone of the project and parses much of the Markdown syntax as it's being written. This allows us to add styles to the Markdown that's being written. Additionally, a toolbar and status bar have been added to the top and bottom, respectively. Previews are rendered by Marked using GFM.
I originally made this fork to implement FontAwesome 5 compatibility into SimpleMDE. When that was done I submitted a pull request, which has not been accepted yet. This, and the project being inactive since May 2017, triggered me to make more changes and try to put new life into the project.
Changes include:
https:// by default
My intention is to continue development on this project, improving it and keeping it alive.
You may want to edit this library to adapt its behavior to your needs. This can be done in some quick steps:
gulp command, which will generate files:
dist/easymde.min.css and
dist/easymde.min.js;
Want to contribute to EasyMDE? Thank you! We have a contribution guide just for you!
This project is released under the MIT License.