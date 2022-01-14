If this package helped you out please star us on Github!
Using npm:
$ npm install easyinvoice --save
Using yarn:
$ yarn add easyinvoice
Using unkpg CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js"></script>
Using jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js"></script>
CommonJS
var easyinvoice = require('easyinvoice');
ES6 =<
import easyinvoice from 'easyinvoice';
# HTTPS POST
https://api.easyinvoice.cloud/v2/free/invoices
# POST Data
Format: JSON
Structure: {"data":{"products":[]}} # Parent object must be 'data'
NodeJS
// Import the library into your project
var easyinvoice = require('easyinvoice');
// Create your invoice! Easy!
var data = {};
easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function (result) {
// The response will contain a base64 encoded PDF file
console.log('PDF base64 string: ', result.pdf);
// Now this result can be used to save, download or render your invoice
// Please review the documentation below on how to do this
});
Web
<html>
<head>
// Import the library into your project
<script src="https://unpkg.com/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
// Create your invoice! Easy!
var data = {};
easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function (result) {
// The response will contain a base64 encoded PDF file
console.log('PDF base64 string: ', result.pdf);
// Now this result can be used to save, download or render your invoice
// Please review the documentation below on how to do this
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
//Import the library into your project
var easyinvoice = require('easyinvoice');
var data = {
// Customize enables you to provide your own templates
// Please review the documentation for instructions and examples
"customize": {
// "template": fs.readFileSync('template.html', 'base64') // Must be base64 encoded html
},
"images": {
// The logo on top of your invoice
"logo": "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/logo_en_original.png",
// The invoice background
"background": "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/watermark-draft.jpg"
},
// Your own data
"sender": {
"company": "Sample Corp",
"address": "Sample Street 123",
"zip": "1234 AB",
"city": "Sampletown",
"country": "Samplecountry"
//"custom1": "custom value 1",
//"custom2": "custom value 2",
//"custom3": "custom value 3"
},
// Your recipient
"client": {
"company": "Client Corp",
"address": "Clientstreet 456",
"zip": "4567 CD",
"city": "Clientcity",
"country": "Clientcountry"
// "custom1": "custom value 1",
// "custom2": "custom value 2",
// "custom3": "custom value 3"
},
"information": {
// Invoice number
"number": "2021.0001",
// Invoice data
"date": "12-12-2021",
// Invoice due date
"due-date": "31-12-2021"
},
// The products you would like to see on your invoice
// Total values are being calculated automatically
"products": [
{
"quantity": 2,
"description": "Product 1",
"tax-rate": 6,
"price": 33.87
},
{
"quantity": 4.1,
"description": "Product 2",
"tax-rate": 6,
"price": 12.34
},
{
"quantity": 4.5678,
"description": "Product 3",
"tax-rate": 21,
"price": 6324.453456
}
],
// The message you would like to display on the bottom of your invoice
"bottom-notice": "Kindly pay your invoice within 15 days.",
// Settings to customize your invoice
"settings": {
"currency": "USD", // See documentation 'Locales and Currency' for more info. Leave empty for no currency.
// "locale": "nl-NL", // Defaults to en-US, used for number formatting (See documentation 'Locales and Currency')
// "tax-notation": "gst", // Defaults to 'vat'
// "margin-top": 25, // Defaults to '25'
// "margin-right": 25, // Defaults to '25'
// "margin-left": 25, // Defaults to '25'
// "margin-bottom": 25, // Defaults to '25'
// "format": "A4" // Defaults to A4, options: A3, A4, A5, Legal, Letter, Tabloid
},
// Translate your invoice to your preferred language
"translate": {
// "invoice": "FACTUUR", // Default to 'INVOICE'
// "number": "Nummer", // Defaults to 'Number'
// "date": "Datum", // Default to 'Date'
// "due-date": "Verloopdatum", // Defaults to 'Due Date'
// "subtotal": "Subtotaal", // Defaults to 'Subtotal'
// "products": "Producten", // Defaults to 'Products'
// "quantity": "Aantal", // Default to 'Quantity'
// "price": "Prijs", // Defaults to 'Price'
// "product-total": "Totaal", // Defaults to 'Total'
// "total": "Totaal" // Defaults to 'Total'
},
};
//Create your invoice! Easy!
easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function (result) {
//The response will contain a base64 encoded PDF file
console.log('PDF base64 string: ', result.pdf);
});
|Key
|Value
|Data Type
|result.pdf
|The PDF file as base64 string
|String
|result.calculations.products
|Array of objects reflecting the products used in creation
|Array
|result.calculations.products[key].subtotal
|Rounded price without tax per product
|Number
|result.calculations.products[key].tax
|Rounded tax per product
|Number
|result.calculations.products[key].total
|Rounded price including tax per product
|Number
|result.calculations.tax
|Array of objects containing total calculated tax per unique tax rate
|Array
|result.calculations.tax[rate]
|Total tax for all products with same tax rate
|Number
|result.calculations.subtotal
|Rounded price without tax for all products
|Number
|result.calculations.total
|Rounded price without tax for all products
|Number
Used for number formatting and the currency symbol:
//E.g. for Germany, prices would look like 123.456,78 €
const data = {settings: {locale: 'de-DE', currency: 'EUR'}};
//E.g. for US, prices would look like $123,456.78
const data = {settings: {locale: 'en-US', currency: 'USD'}};
Formatting and symbols are applied through the ECMAScript Internationalization API
Click here for a list of locale codes
Click here for a list of currency codes
Disclaimer: Not all locales and currency codes found in the above lists might be supported by the ECMAScript Internationalization API.
The logo and background inputs accept either a URL or a base64 encoded file.
Supported file types:
const data = {
images: {
logo: "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/logo_en_original.png",
background: "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/watermark_draft.jpg",
}
};
const data = {
//Note: Sample base64 string
//Please use the link below to convert your image to base64
images: {
logo: "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==",
background: "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg=="
}
};
//Import fs to be able to read from the local file system
var fs = require("fs");
//Use the code below to read your local file as a base64 string
const data = {
images: {
logo: fs.readFileSync('logo.png', 'base64'),
background: fs.readFileSync('images/background.png', 'base64')
}
};
Click here for an online tool to convert an image to base64
// Import the library into your project
var easyinvoice = require('easyinvoice');
// Create your invoice! Easy!
var data = {};
const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data);
// The response will contain a base64 encoded PDF file
console.log('PDF base64 string: ', result.pdf);
var fs = require('fs');
var data = {};
const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data);
await fs.writeFileSync("invoice.pdf", result.pdf, 'base64');
Using callback
var data = {};
easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function (result) {
easyinvoice.download('myInvoice.pdf', result.pdf);
// you can download like this as well:
// easyinvoice.download();
// easyinvoice.download('myInvoice.pdf');
});
Using async/await
var data = {};
const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data);
easyinvoice.download('myInvoice.pdf', result.pdf);
// you can download like this as well:
// easyinvoice.download();
// easyinvoice.download('myInvoice.pdf');
html
<!-- Only include when rendering is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include pdfjs version 2.3.200 for Internet Explorer compatibility, no worker required -->
<!-- <script src="https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@2.3.200/build/pdf.min.js"></script> -->
<!-- The pdf will be rendered within this div -->
<div id="pdf"></div>
css (optional)
#pdf {
text-align: center;
}
#pdf canvas {
border: 1px solid black;
width: 95%;
}
js: Using Callback
var data = {};
var elementId = 'pdf';
easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function (result) {
easyinvoice.render(elementId, result.pdf, function () {
console.log('Invoice rendered!');
});
});
js: Using async/await
var data = {};
const elementId = 'pdf';
const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data);
await easyinvoice.render(elementId, result.pdf);
Download our default template (invoice-v2) here to have an example which you can customize.
Supported file types:
// You are able to provide your own html template
var html = '<p>Hello world! This is invoice number %number%</p>';
const data = {
customize: {
// btoa === base64 encode
template: btoa(html) // Your template must be base64 encoded
},
information: {
number: '2022.0001'
}
};
// This will return a pdf with the following content
// Hello world! This is invoice number 2022.0001
The following placeholders can be put into your template. They will be replaced by their corresponding value upon creation.
|Placeholder
|Will be replaced by
|%document-title%
|translate.invoice
|%logo%
|images.logo
|%company-from%
|sender.company
|%address-from%
|sender.address
|%zip-from%
|sender.zip
|%city-from%
|sender.city
|%country-from%
|sender.country
|%sender-custom-1%
|sender.custom1
|%sender-custom-2%
|sender.custom2
|%sender-custom-3%
|sender.custom3
|%company-to%
|client.company
|%address-to%
|client.address
|%zip-to%
|client.zip
|%city-to%
|client.city
|%country-to%
|client.country
|%client-custom-1%
|client.custom1
|%client-custom-2%
|client.custom2
|%client-custom-3%
|client.custom3
|%number-title%
|translate.number
|%number%
|settings.number
|%date-title%
|translate.date
|%date%
|settings.date
|%due-date-title%
|translate.due-date
|%due-date%
|settings.due-date
|%products-header-products%
|translate.products
|%products-header-quantity%
|translate.quantity
|%products-header-price%
|translate.price
|%products-header-total%
|translate.product-total
|
A custom product row must be enclosed in products tags like:
Don't leave out the product tags or your custom product row won't be iterable by the template parser and you will end up with a single product row. Customize the html as you wish.
|products
|
%description%
|products[].description
|
%quantity%
|products[].quantity
|
%price%
|products[].price
|
%row-total%
|products[].quantity * products[].price (rounded)
|%subtotal-title%
|translate.subtotal
|%subtotal%
|Auto inserted:
Calculated total price excluding tax
|
A custom tax row must be enclosed in tax tags like:
Don't leave out the tax tags or your custom tax row won't be iterable by the template parser and you will end up with a single tax row. Customize the html as you wish.
|tax
|
%tax-notation%
|settings.tax-notation
|
%tax-rate%
|Auto inserted:
Distinct tax rate used in products
|
%tax%
|Auto inserted:
Calculated total tax for rate
|%total%
|Auto inserted:
Calculated total price including tax