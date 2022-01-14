Build for Web and Backend 💪





Important Easy Invoice v1.x is deprecated and will stop working from the 1st of April 2022.

Platform support

Platform Repository Supported Link PHP Composer Yes! Javascript NPM Yes! Python PIP Yes! Java Maven In progress...

Sample

JSON Configs used for above samples:

Step-by-step guide

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install easyinvoice --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add easyinvoice

CDN

Using unkpg CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js" > </ script >

Using jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js" > </ script >

Import

CommonJS

var easyinvoice = require ( 'easyinvoice' );

ES6 =<

import easyinvoice from 'easyinvoice' ;

Direct REST API access

HTTPS POST https://api.easyinvoice.cloud/v2/free/invoices POST Data Format: JSON Structure: {"data":{"products":[]}} # Parent object must be 'data'

Getting Started - Basic Example

NodeJS

var easyinvoice = require ( 'easyinvoice' ); var data = {}; easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function ( result ) { console .log( 'PDF base64 string: ' , result.pdf); });

Web

< html > < head > // Import the library into your project < script src = "https://unpkg.com/easyinvoice/dist/easyinvoice.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > var data = {}; easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function ( result ) { console .log( 'PDF base64 string: ' , result.pdf); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Complete Example (NodeJS)

var easyinvoice = require ( 'easyinvoice' ); var data = { "customize" : { }, "images" : { "logo" : "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/logo_en_original.png" , "background" : "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/watermark-draft.jpg" }, "sender" : { "company" : "Sample Corp" , "address" : "Sample Street 123" , "zip" : "1234 AB" , "city" : "Sampletown" , "country" : "Samplecountry" }, "client" : { "company" : "Client Corp" , "address" : "Clientstreet 456" , "zip" : "4567 CD" , "city" : "Clientcity" , "country" : "Clientcountry" }, "information" : { "number" : "2021.0001" , "date" : "12-12-2021" , "due-date" : "31-12-2021" }, "products" : [ { "quantity" : 2 , "description" : "Product 1" , "tax-rate" : 6 , "price" : 33.87 }, { "quantity" : 4.1 , "description" : "Product 2" , "tax-rate" : 6 , "price" : 12.34 }, { "quantity" : 4.5678 , "description" : "Product 3" , "tax-rate" : 21 , "price" : 6324.453456 } ], "bottom-notice" : "Kindly pay your invoice within 15 days." , "settings" : { "currency" : "USD" , }, "translate" : { }, }; easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function ( result ) { console .log( 'PDF base64 string: ' , result.pdf); });

Return values

Key Value Data Type result.pdf The PDF file as base64 string String result.calculations.products Array of objects reflecting the products used in creation Array result.calculations.products[key].subtotal Rounded price without tax per product Number result.calculations.products[key].tax Rounded tax per product Number result.calculations.products[key].total Rounded price including tax per product Number result.calculations.tax Array of objects containing total calculated tax per unique tax rate Array result.calculations.tax[rate] Total tax for all products with same tax rate Number result.calculations.subtotal Rounded price without tax for all products Number result.calculations.total Rounded price without tax for all products Number

Locales and Currency

Used for number formatting and the currency symbol:

const data = { settings : { locale : 'de-DE' , currency : 'EUR' }}; const data = { settings : { locale : 'en-US' , currency : 'USD' }};

Formatting and symbols are applied through the ECMAScript Internationalization API

Click here for a list of locale codes

Click here for a list of currency codes

Disclaimer: Not all locales and currency codes found in the above lists might be supported by the ECMAScript Internationalization API.

Logo and Background

The logo and background inputs accept either a URL or a base64 encoded file.

Supported file types:

Logo: image

Background: image, pdf

URL

const data = { images : { logo : "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/logo_en_original.png" , background : "https://public.easyinvoice.cloud/img/watermark_draft.jpg" , } };

Base64

const data = { images : { logo : "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==" , background : "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==" } };

Local File (NodeJS only)

var fs = require ( "fs" ); const data = { images : { logo : fs.readFileSync( 'logo.png' , 'base64' ), background : fs.readFileSync( 'images/background.png' , 'base64' ) } };

Click here for an online tool to convert an image to base64

Async/await support

var easyinvoice = require ( 'easyinvoice' ); var data = {}; const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data); console .log( 'PDF base64 string: ' , result.pdf);

To store the file locally (NodeJS)

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var data = {}; const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data); await fs.writeFileSync( "invoice.pdf" , result.pdf, 'base64' );

Download your invoice (browser only)

Using callback

var data = {}; easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function ( result ) { easyinvoice.download( 'myInvoice.pdf' , result.pdf); });

Using async/await

var data = {}; const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data); easyinvoice.download( 'myInvoice.pdf' , result.pdf);

Render(view) your invoice (browser only)

html

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "pdf" > </ div >

css (optional)

#pdf { text-align : center; } #pdf canvas { border : 1px solid black; width : 95% ; }

js: Using Callback

var data = {}; var elementId = 'pdf' ; easyinvoice.createInvoice(data, function ( result ) { easyinvoice.render(elementId, result.pdf, function ( ) { console .log( 'Invoice rendered!' ); }); });

js: Using async/await

var data = {}; const elementId = 'pdf' ; const result = await easyinvoice.createInvoice(data); await easyinvoice.render(elementId, result.pdf);

Template customization

Download our default template (invoice-v2) here to have an example which you can customize.

Supported file types:

Base64

URL (soon)

var html = '<p>Hello world! This is invoice number %number%</p>' ; const data = { customize : { template : btoa(html) }, information : { number : '2022.0001' } };

Variable placeholders

The following placeholders can be put into your template. They will be replaced by their corresponding value upon creation.