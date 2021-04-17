easygraphql-tester is node library created to make GraphQL tests based on the schema; it's used
to test the queries, mutations and schema on the easiest way possible.
It will check:
To install the package on your project just run on the root of your project
$ npm install easygraphql-tester --save-dev
easygraphql-tester can be used in two ways; the first one is using
.tester as an assertion of the query/mutation, and the second one is using
.mock to return the mocked query/mutation.
easygraphql-tester package.
'use strict'
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester(userSchema)
'use strict'
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'family.gql'), 'utf8')
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester([userSchema, familySchema])
'use strict'
const { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } = require('graphql')
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'RootQueryType',
fields: {
hello: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve() {
return 'world';
}
}
}
})
});
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester(schema)
To test GraphQL resolvers, there is something extra to do in case you are not using graphql-js.
This is going to be
async.
If you are not using graphql-js, you might pass the resolvers as second argument to the constructor in order to test the resolvers.
'use strict'
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const resolvers = require('./resolvers')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester(userSchema, resolvers)
After you initializate the class, you can use the method
graphql and it'll receive
4 arguments, the only one that is required is the first argument, those arguments are:
query: The query/mutation you want to test.
rootValue: It's going to be the rootValue to pass to the resolver.
contextValue: It's going to be the context to pass to the resolver.
variableValues: It's going to be the variables that the query/mutation are going to use.
'use strict'
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const schema = `
type FamilyInfo {
id: ID!
isLocal: Boolean!
}
type Query {
getFamilyInfoByIsLocal(isLocal: Boolean!): FamilyInfo
}
`
const query = `
query TEST($isLocal: Boolean!) {
getFamilyInfoByIsLocal(isLocal: $isLocal) {
id
isLocal
}
}
`
function getFamilyInfoByIsLocal(__, args, ctx) {
return {
id: 1,
isLocal: args.isLocal
}
}
const resolvers = {
Query: {
getFamilyInfoByIsLocal
}
}
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester(schema, resolvers)
tester.graphql(query, undefined, undefined, { isLocal: false })
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(err => console.log(err))
// result
// {
// "data": {
// "getFamilyInfoByIsLocal": {
// "id": "1",
// "isLocal": false
// }
// }
}
easygraphql-tester works as an assertion library used to make tests with your favorite test runner.
To use it as an assertion library, you must follow the next steps:
.test(true) or
.test(false).
The next example is going to be made with mocha, but it can be done with your favorite test runner.
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('../lib')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'family.gql'), 'utf8')
describe('Test my queries, mutations and subscriptions', () => {
let tester
before(() => {
tester = new EasyGraphQLTester([userSchema, familySchema])
})
describe('Should pass if the query is invalid', () => {
it('Invalid query getUser', () => {
const invalidQuery = `
{
getUser {
id
invalidField
familyInfo {
father {
email
username
}
}
}
}
`
// First arg: false, there is no invalidField on the schema.
tester.test(false, invalidQuery)
})
it('Should pass if the query is valid', () => {
const validQuery = `
{
getMeByTestResult(result: 4.9) {
email
}
}
`
tester.test(true, validQuery)
})
it('Should pass if the mutation is valid', () => {
const mutation = `
mutation UpdateUserScores($scores: ScoresInput!) {
updateUserScores(scores: $scores) {
email
scores
}
}
`
tester.test(true, mutation, {
scores: {
scores: [1, 2, 3]
}
})
})
it('Should not pass if one value on the mutation input is invalid', () => {
const mutation = `
mutation UpdateUserScores($scores: ScoresInput!) {
updateUserScores(scores: $scores) {
email
scores
}
}
`
// First arg: false, there is no invalidField on the schema.
tester.test(false, mutation, {
scores: {
scores: [1],
invalidField: true
}
})
})
it('Should search', () => {
const query = `
{
search(id: "1") {
... on User {
id
}
... on FamilyInfo {
id
father {
username
}
brothers {
username
}
}
}
}
`
tester.test(true, query)
})
it('Should test a subscription', () => {
const subscription = `
subscription {
newUsers(limit: 1) {
id
username
email
}
}
`
tester.test(true, subscription)
})
})
})
easygraphql-tester can works as a mocker of your query or mutation, using it is simple.
Call the method
.mock() and pass an object with this options:
data and inside it
the name of the query/mutation/subscription and the fields to set.
false, if you pass fixtures, and set it to
true when you make the same query again,
it will return the fixture value.
true
and it'll return an error if a field is deprecated.
true and now, the responsw will have
{ data: ..., errors: [...] }
The result will have top level fields, it means that the result will be an object
with a property that is going to be
data and inside it the name (top level field)
of the query or alias with the mocked result.
In case you have a custom scalar, set the value on the fixture, if it's not set it will be
{}
There are two ways to set the fixture on a operation:
Set the fixture as an option when testing a query/mutation/subscription
E.g
const fixture = {
data: {
getUser: {
id: '1',
name: 'EasyGraphQL'
}
}
}
const { data: { getUser } } = tester.mock({ query, fixture })
setFixture() method
Also, the fixture can be set before the test using
.setFixture() method from the constructor,
it'll receive two arguments; the first one is going to be the fixture, and the second one will be
an object of options to set if it should auto mock the extra fields that are on the query but are not
on the fixture, by default it's
true.
Run
tester.clearFixture() to return the fixture to
null and
autoMock = true in case you
set it to
false
E.g
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester([userSchema, familySchema])
const fixture = {
data: {
getUser: {
id: '1',
name: 'EasyGraphQL'
}
}
}
tester.setFixture(fixture, { autoMock: false })
const { data: { getUser } } = tester.mock({ query })
tester.clearFixture()
'use strict'
const EasyGraphQLTester = require('easygraphql-tester')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'family.gql'), 'utf8')
const tester = new EasyGraphQLTester([userSchema, familySchema])
const query = `
{
getUser(id: "1") {
id
name
familyInfo {
lastName
email
}
}
}
`
const fixture = {
data: {
getUser: {
id: '1',
name: 'EasyGraphQL'
}
}
}
const { data: { getUser } } = tester.mock({ query, fixture, validateDeprecated: true })
const { errors } = tester.mock({
query,
fixture: {
errors: [
{
"message": "Cannot query field \"invalidField\" on type \"FamilyInfo\".",
"locations": [
{
"line": 7,
"column": 5
}
]
}
]
}
})
const queryWithAlias = `
{
firstUser: getUser(id: "1") {
id
}
}
`
const { data: { firstUser } } = tester.mock({ query: queryWithAlias })
const mutation = `
mutation CreateUser($input: CreateUserInput!) {
createUser(input: $input) {
id
name
}
}
`
const input = {
input: {
name: 'test'
}
}
const { data: { createUser } } = tester.mock({ query: mutation, variables: input })
// getUser
{
id: '1',
name: 'EasyGraphQL',
familyInfo: [
{
lastName: 'Bartoletti',
email: 'YSjsYuV@wtnK.com'
},
{
lastName: 'Bartoletti',
email: 'YSjsYuV@wtnK.com'
},
{
lastName: 'Bartoletti',
email: 'YSjsYuV@wtnK.com'
}
]
}
// errors
{
[
{
"message": "Cannot query field \"invalidField\" on type \"FamilyInfo\".",
"locations": [
{
"line": 7,
"column": 5
}
]
}
]
}
//firstUser
{
id: '93'
}
// createUser
{
id: '93',
name: 'Tony Patrick'
}
Here is a Demo that can be useful!
Copyright (c) 2018 EasyGraphQL
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.