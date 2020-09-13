easygraphql-mock is a node library used to create mocks of a schema.
It will create mocks of all the types that are on the GraphQL Schema, including the nested types.
To install the package on your project just run on the root of your project
$ npm install easygraphql-mock --save
easygraphql-mock package.
In case you have a custom scalar, set it on the second argument, if it's not set it will be {}
'use strict'
const easygraphqlMock = require('easygraphql-mock')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const mockedSchema = easygraphqlMock(userSchema)
'use strict'
const easygraphqlMock = require('easygraphql-mock')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'family.gql'), 'utf8')
const mockedSchema = easygraphqlMock([userSchema, familySchema])
You can set some values to the fields that you want on the schema. To do that, you might pass an object as a second argument. It must have the same name of the type and the field that you want to set.
'use strict'
const easygraphqlMock = require('easygraphql-mock')
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const userSchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'user.gql'), 'utf8')
const familySchema = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'schema', 'family.gql'), 'utf8')
const mockedSchema = easygraphqlMock([userSchema, familySchema], {
CustomScalarDate: '2018-10-10',
Family: {
name: 'Super test 1',
ages: [10],
familyRelation: 'Mother',
familyRelationArr: ['Mother', 'Brother']
}
})
Here is the result of
mockedSchema.Family
{
name: 'Super test 1',
ages: [ 10 ],
createdAt: '2018-10-10',
user: {
email: 'ulalilid@herem.gl',
username: 'tNfwN',
fullName: 'Nathan Lewis',
phone: '(231) 616-1744',
family: {
name: 'Super test 1',
ages: [ 10 ],
user: {
email: 'ulalilid@herem.gl',
username: 'tNfwN',
fullName: 'Nathan Lewis',
phone: '(231) 616-1744',
family: '...'
},
familyRelation: 'Mother',
familyRelationArr: [ 'Mother', 'Brother' ]
}
},
familyRelation: 'Mother',
familyRelationArr: [ 'Mother', 'Brother' ]
}
Here is a Demo that can be useful!
